‘Man of Steel’ writer says the film references Cyborg

With Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ Superman reboot “Man of Steel” hitting theaters this weekend, fans will want to keep an eye out for several easter eggs in the film that may potentially point to a world-building strategy similar to what Marvel did leading up to “The Avengers.”

Screenwriter David S. Goyer confirmed that “Steel” not only features visual nods to Lex Luthor’s LexCorp and Bruce Wayne’s Wayne Enterprises, but also makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it connection to a less famous DC hero.

Goyer told MTV, “We mentioned S.T.A.R. Labs at one point, that’s kind of a connection to Cyborg.” Once a key member of the Teen Titans (which also featured Batman’s sidekick Robin), Cyborg has in recent comic book lore become a founding member of the Justice League.

Such quick allusions to other DC characters implies that the filmmakers are at least interested in planning to expand the cinematic universe, eventually leading to an all-star “Justice League” film, but whether that ever pans out remains to be seen.

Goyer reiterated that “Man of Steel” (and any potential “Justice League” movie) doesn’t have anything to do with Christopher Nolan’s previous Batman films (Nolan, of course, produced “Man of Steel”).

“The ‘Dark Knight’ films do not exist in the same universe [as ‘Man of Steel’]. Zack [Snyder] has gone on record. The fact that we have Wayne Industries on the satellite, Bruce Wayne exists in this universe,” Goyer said. “Lex Luthor exists in this universe. Other metahumans do exist in this universe, so the hope is, depending on how the film does, that we’ll be able to roll into some other films.”

Warner Bros. has been promising “Justice League” for some time now, but is focusing on a “Man of Steel” sequel first, meaning that such allusions maybe just end up being cool little nods to comic book fans should future films not work out.

Goyer also talked about the possibility of writing a “Justice League” film — which would most likely team Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and other heroes (but maybe not the shapeshifting B-lister Metamorpho).

“If I were offered it, I wouldn’t say no,” he revealed. “Well, what are you going to do after Batman and Superman? How do you top yourself? I can’t go back to Metamorpho after this.”

Starting with 2008’s “Iron Man,” Marvel Studios’ Phase One met with great success, with each film teasing the existence of other Marvel icons. The strategy led up to the superhero smorgasbord “The Avengers,” which became one of the highest-grossing films of all-time.



“Man of Steel” opens this Friday.