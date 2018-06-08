Marvel’s Netflix And TV Shows Are Forced To Get Creative When It Comes To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

#Luke Cage #Daredevil #Avengers #Agents Of SHIELD #Netflix #Marvel
Entertainment Writer
06.07.18

Marvel

WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below

The space between Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment has been very clear since Kevin Feige and Disney took the Marvel Cinematic Universe away from the control of CEO Isaac Perlmutter. Jeph Loeb became the head of Marvel’s television efforts, including the numerous Netflix hit series like Daredevil and Luke Cage, but its connection to the Marvel films has since been a long-running debate for fans.

For most people, including us despite past posts having some fun with the idea, the connection between the MCU and the television series like Agents of SHIELD or The Defenders is thin at best. They’re definitely in the universe, but only as a passing mention moving in one direction. The films do not reference anything that happens on the TV shows, especially Agents Of SHIELD which has actually tried to bridge that gap on several occasions.

ABC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Luke Cage#Daredevil#Avengers#Agents Of SHIELD#Netflix#Marvel
TAGSagents of shieldAVENGERSavengers: infinity warDaredeviliron fistLuke CageMarvelNETFLIX

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP