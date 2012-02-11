MCN’s Gurus make their final calls

The Gurus o’ Gold collective of Oscar dorks (yours truly included) at Movie City News have offered up final-ish predictions. I imagine David Poland will give us all an opportunity to change this or that, and certainly, my own picks aren’t final until the Friday or Saturday before the show, but for the most part, these are where the chips lie.
No one is betting against “The Artist” winning Best Picture and Best Director at the moment. The only George Clooney holdouts in Best Actor are Grantland‘s Mark Harris, Entertainment Weekly‘s Dave Karger and The Wrap‘s Steve Pond, three smart guys in this game so that raises my eyebrow. Karger’s colleague Anthony Breznican, though, is way out on a limb for Demián Bichir. The rest of us are picking Jean Dujardin.
The Toronto Star‘s Peter Howell and the LA Times‘ Greg Olsen seem to think Meryl Streep will pull off the Best Actress win over Viola Davis, while everyone agrees Octavia Spencer and Christopher Plummer will triumph in the supporting categories.
In Best Adapted Screenplay, things get slightly more interesting. Poland and Karger are springing for “Hugo” while Harris is springing for “Moneyball.” The rest of us are sticking with “The Descendants,” but something tells me “Hugo” might wind up on top there. Everyone is betting on Woody Allen to steal the Best Original Screenplay win away from “The Artist,” which is actually interesting. Well, not everyone. Howell somehow thinks “A Separation” has more than a snowball’s chance.
Speaking of “A Separation,” everyone but HitFix’s Greg Ellwood is banking on the film to win the Best Foreign Language Film prize. (Ellwood is putting his chips on “Monsieur Lazhar,” which is not at all a bad guess.) And “Rango” is the expected animated feature victor across the board.
As for Best Documentary Feature, things are all over the place. Seven of us are picking “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory,” which is surely a mixture of anticipating timeliness to play a part and the fact the film really is a great distillation of everything the series has offered. No one is picking my current back-up in the field, “Hell and Back Again,” but Deadline‘s Pete Hammond is currently betting on “Undefeated” (as good a pick as any). The rest are banking on Wim Wenders’s “Pina” to take it. The lesson here is that this category could go any which way. More in the doc feature Oscar Guide next week.
In the below-the-line categories, things get even more spread out. The only category we all agree on is Best Art Direction, which each of us foresee going to “Hugo.”
In the cinematography department, most are naturally picking “The Tree of Life,” but Hammond, Awards Daily‘s Sasha Stone and I are going with “Hugo.” But that’s not the second-place film in the predictions: “The Artist” is, though that’s just because it’s just about everyone’s back-up pick. Only USA Today‘s Susan Wloszczyna is currently betting on the black and white to seal the deal.
Best Costume Design is also rather all over the place. Most are expecting “Hugo” to pull it out, but a few of us have doubts. Ellwood, Movieline‘s Stu VanAirsdale and I are currently picking “Anonymous” (though I am by no means locked in), Stone is picking “The Artist” and Karger and Poland are picking “Jane Eyre.”
“Hugo” is coming out on top, just barely, for Best Editing. It’s almost an even split between that and “The Artist,” which I, along with Ellwood, Karger, Pond and EW’s Breznican are predicting. The only peripheral pick is VanAirsdale’s choice of “Moneyball.”
Best Makeup is mostly “The Iron Lady,” though Breznican, Karger and Poland are all picking “Albert Nobbs.” Hammond and Pond are (interestingly) going with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” Meanwhile, Best Original Score is all about “The Artist” (with Breznican’s “Hugo” pick being the lone holdout).
Best Original Song is also largely decided, with almost everyone expecting “Man or Muppet” to prevail. But Stone is somehow on a limb for “Real in Rio.” (It’s not a terrible call or anything, mind you, as I could see it happening. Nevertheless, knowing Stone’s well-documented anti-Muppet thing, I wonder if she just couldn’t bring herself to join the consensus there.)
As usual, the sound categories are all over the place. “Hugo” came out on top in both fields, though. In Best Sound Editing, though, Breznican, Ellwood, VanAirsdale and Wloszczyna are bravely picking “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.” (This is actually the category I think it would win of the two, if any.) Hammond, Harris, Poland and I are on the “War Horse” train here, while Stone is picking “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”
Stone is also the only one picking “Dragon Tattoo” for Best Sound Mixing, while VanAirsdale and Wloszczyna are going with “Transformers” (each of them, then, banking on it to win both categories). Things are more of an even split between “Hugo” and “War Horse” here, though, with Breznican, Howell, Karger, Olsen, Pond and Thompson on Hollywood’s Anne Thompson taking the former, the rest of us taking the latter.
And finally, Best Visual Effects. Most of us are sticking with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” here, but Karger, Poland and Stone are opting for “Hugo.” Something tells me they could be right, as this category feels ripe for an upset.
So, in a nutshell, these are the Gurus’ calls:
Best Picture: “The Artist”
Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Best Actor: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants”
Best Original Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris”
Best Art Direction: “Hugo”
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”
Best Costume Design: “Hugo”
Best Film Editing: “Hugo”
Best Makeup: “The Iron Lady”
Best Music (Original Score): “The Artist”
Best Music (Original Song): “The Muppets”
Best Sound Editing: “Hugo”
Best Sound Mixing: “Hugo”
Best Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Rango”
Best Documentary Feature: “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory”
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
So, five wins for “Hugo” to four for “The Artist.” I guess all of this isn’t a bad way to go if you’re wanting to enter an idle pool, but the Gurus are neve 100%, obviously, so some of these will certainly be off.
We’ll continue to analyze each field as best we can via the daily Oscar Guide series (which as of Thursday’s Best Documentary Short entry has reached the half-way point). Follow those for more insights along the way to Oscar’s big night on February 26.
Which of the Gurus’ picks do you think they have wrong? What needs to be tweaked from that list of predicted winners? Have your say in the comments section below!
“Hugo” did not even get a screenplay nomination from BAFTA, and the screenplay is the worst thing about the movie, except perhaps for the editing and acting. Why do some observers think “Hugo” will win screenplay?
Because it could. Things like “the screenplay is the worst thing about the movie” aren’t absolute facts, you know.
But plenty of people have taken the script to task, and coupled with the fact that it’s the least writerly film in that category, it would still be something of an upset for it to win. I think the upset to look for in that category is still very much “Moneyball”
I agree with Dylans. I in fact think Moneyball is being severly underestimated. I think it wins both screenplay and editing with a chance it might scoop sound mixing too.
The reviews for Hugo for the most part did not have a problem with Hugo’s screenplay. The naysayers have come from posters on sites like these who don’t like film.
Agree with Daveylo’s comment. People need to read more of the reviews thoroughly before jumping to conclusions or making a generalization
I think the best original song will go to Rio (which, Kris, you have to find some way to see on a big screen and in 3D – it’s like taking a vacation. I think the difference might make you change your mind about it).
It just comes down to Rio’s song being a better song. Muppets is funny in the same way an internet forum reply is momentarily funny. Little there screams Oscar to me.
If Rio wins there, as I suspect it will, I won’t be the one screaming like the onther film was robbed, anyway.
Also, sound categories and editing are likely to play out differently.
Cinematography is insanely competitive this year. I am really torn as I feel that it could go to The Artist and be a part of a really strong showing for the film.
And I certainly don’t think War Horse will leave without any wins. If “Memoirs of a Geisha” won 3 out of 6, so can this. Easily.
I’ve honestly been thinking Rio could win it lately because of all the flavor that’s in that song (which is a song I don’t like, regardless — I don’t much like either of the nominees, to be honest).
Kris, does the entire academy vote on Best Original Song, or is it a special committee, like foreign film or the shorts? because I can’t remember and that would seriously effect the way I pick that category.
Entire Academy.
I don’t think you should underestimate the popularity.
When Real in Rio was nominated I honestly forgot what that song was and I watched and loved that movie. Upon remembering it thought, it was used quite effectively and the song’s infectious
This has got be “The Muppets”. It’s a popular film with popular, iconic characters. Quality of song aside, does anybody really like “Rio” to that great an extent?
I’m not so sure a screenplay win is SO out of the question for A Separation. I mean, it made it in! And it is so many light years ahead of its competition that I’m having a hard time predicting anything else. Surely, you have to vote for it! You’re probably right though. It’ll probably be Woody.
I think if the Academy SAW the movie, they would vote for it… but I doubt they have…
Hugo taking Costume Design seems the biggest stretch here. Not saying it can’t win, but I think this will be one more spot the voters can check off The Artist. Their voting history, though, says Anonymous or Jane Eyre are the ones to beat.
Also, if you look at their recent voting history under Makeup, doesn’t it scream Harry Potter will win there?
I think this reads more like a La Vie en Rose situation, but all the more, because Streep is so widely recognizable. And nothing in Potter was particularly new to the series.
I think people underestimate “Harry Potter” in that category at their own peril. It’s the only film of the three with well-established popularity, and I doubt the academy cares very much about how they vote in this category, so quality of makeup (which is actually very good, IMO) is sort of irrelevant. I think they’d happily hand this throw away oscar to the franchise just so they never have to hear anybody bitch about how they never gave any of the films an oscar.
It’s not about quality it’s about fatigue. So it is kinda relevant. It could win, but my argument against it is that it just wasn’t fresh compared with a decade’s worth of the other films.
Could be a surprise category though, to be sure.
While the cinematography of The Artist is a possible winner, one can at least appreciate the photography despite it being in monochrome.
With costumes, considering what usually wins in this category, I think the lack of color is going to really hurt The Artist’s chances. If that award is given early and The Artist DOES win, look out for a major sweep.
I’m just not seeing Hugo as the winner of the night, somehow.
I think Adapted Screenplay will go to Moneyball and Editing will go to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Looking at the Editing winners since 2000, Oscar clearly favors best picture winners/runner-ups, but looking more closely: war films (Black Hawk Down, Hurt Locker), parallel storylines (Crash, Traffic, Return of the King), and flashily edited films (Bourne Ultimatum, Slumdog Millionaire, Chicago) or some combination of the three. The Artist doesn’t really fit any of these types so I have a hard time believing it has a shot. If Dragon Tattoo had been a BP nominee (and it probably would’ve been with 10), it’d be between it and Hugo for the prize.
Anbody know if Bourne was an expected winner?
Bourne was expected. Cleaned up on the way to the Oscars. The two sound wins, though, were not.
I think it’s flawed logic to reduce things as you have. The Artist is all about the power of the image without sound, and the juxtaposing of those images are important. I think it stands out for that with voters and I definitely think it’s Hugo vs. The Artist for the win.
Of all my issues with “The Artist”, it’s actually a pretty well-edited picture. Wouldn’t mind it winning there at all, even if the academy is just checking off a box for a film they like, and even if I’d prefer “Moneyball” or “Tattoo” to win. Though I do see the logic in “Tattoo” winning, it is the flashiest technique in the field, and it’s the same team that won last year.
If I were making predictions, they’d look very similar to this, especially in the major categories. I saw Pina last night and really liked it. I’d love to see that with Doc. It would surely be a brave, unexpected choice. Somehow I can’t see it, but I’d love for it to happen.
*I’d love to see that win Doc–sorry about that.
I’m sure the Gurus are more savvy than I about Oscar predictions, but I am a guild member and I feel that Scorsese will win Best Director. Just in my little, inconsequential world, the industry was unhappy about the Artist director winning that over Scorsese’s beautiful work. I think pic and director will split this year.
I would agree with the consensus except in 4 categories:
Best Actress – Meryl Streep
Best Cinematography – The Artist
Best Film Editing – The Artist
Best Makeup – Harry Potter 7 1/2
All I can think of is that I’m angry that Kung Fu Panda 2 isn’t everyone’s second vote on the Animated Feature race, which doesn’t matter at all.
Also, now don’t you all feel bad for badmouthing the Music branch? They obviously were thinking of you overworked Oscar pundits, and decided to make one of their categories super easy, just for you!
Wow I just saw A Separation and after hearing all the raves about the film I was extremely disappointed. I won’t be shocked if it doesn’t win Best Foreign Film. Talk about overhyped.
That’s disappointing to hear, but at least it helps keep my expectations down. Unreasonable expectations are almost certainly what helped ruin my enjoyment of “Hugo,” “Tintin,” “Tinker Tailor,” and “The Descendants.” I don’t think it’s mere coincindence that two of the films I most enjoyed this year, “My Week with Marilyn” and “The Help,” came with low expectations.
How unfortunate for you. I don’t think it’s possible to overhype a film that dense and beautifully conveyed, but to each his own.
By the way, “overhype” is as much the fault of the hyped as it is the hyper. By which I mean, if you soak up movie news 24/7, you’re bound to have your expectations considerably manipulated. The 24/7 cycle has kind of been the downfall of the true movie discovery in a lot of ways. Pity.
Breznican picking Bichir. What’s up with that!?
Oh, I actually missed that. Odd.
Why wouldn’t The Artist win Best Editing?
So conflicted on streep. I feel like nafta plus Weinstein makes me thnk it could be Meryl. But the sag win (and rapturous applause) makes me thnk viola. I really thnk it will be very very close
Plus, when Meryl won the globes, the camera panned many voters who looked absolutely thrilled with her win. And I still wonder if voters will thnk spencer is enough for the help