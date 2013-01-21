Watch: Mia Wasikowska gets sexy-creepy in new trailer for Park Chan-wook’s ‘Stoker’

“We don’t need to be friends…we’re family.”

So says Mia Wasikowska (“Lawless,” “Jane Eyre”) in the new international trailer for “Stoker,” the latest thriller from “Oldboy” director Park Chan-wook in which the actress stars as a young woman who becomes drawn to her strange uncle (Matthew Goode) following her father’s mysterious death.

The brisk 60-second clip is a jittery montage of nefarious imagery – blood-spattered highways, phone booth stranglings and the sinister licking of ice cream cones, among other choice bits. It’s all rather sensual and strange, and audiences with off-kilter sensibilities are certain to be drawn into Chan-wook and screenwriter Wentworth Miller’s (yes, that Wentworth Miller) cinematic web.

“Stoker,” which also stars Nicole Kidman, Dermot Mulroney and Jacki Weaver, premiered at Sundance on Sunday evening and is slated to hit theaters on March 1.

