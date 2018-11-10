CBS

Hot off hissing her way through Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh may have another big project on the horizon: As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is in talks with CBS to star in a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery, the latest iteration of Gene Roddenberry’s 52-year-old space franchise, and the first to feature a version of Spock with a beard.

If it all works out, the show will follow her character Emperor Philippa Georgiou, who appeared in eight out of the first season’s 15 episodes, which began airing last fall.

Georgiou was actually killed early on, by the sometimes dastardly Klingons, in Season 1. Some episodes later, the crew of the USS Discovery encountered another version of her in what is called the “Mirror Universe,” where the late captain was actually an emperor. Yeoh and Georgiou are set to return for the second season, which begins airing in January. Her spin-off show would spiral off from there.