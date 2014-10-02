Mikky Ekko has PSYCHIC POWERS in his new ‘Smile’ music video

Mikky Ekko is a safer driver than you. Or he has psychic powers.

In a moving addition to the Car Crash Music Video genre, the “Smile” clips co-stars the singer with a lovely garlanded (as opposed to Garlanded) maiden. The lovers traipse the field in reverse, retelling a tale of old, and one man faces the eternal question: do I let my girlfriend drive my automobile?

“Smile” is the first single from Ekko's debut album “Time,” out via RCA some time this fall. The set features collaborations with TV On The Radio collaborator Dave Sitek, Jeff Bhasker, Stargate, Dennis Herring, Clams Casino, Nick Ruth, Justin Parker, Benny Blanco and recent music video heartbreaker Ryan Tedder (of OneRepublic).

Mikky Ekko is out on tour with Alt-J — who had a big Billboard 200 bow this week — in November.

Still trying to place that voice? Ekko was featured on Rihanna's smash hit “Stay.”

Here are Mikky Ekko's tour dates:

11/10 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

11/11 Toronto, ON – Kool Haus

11/12 Montreal, QC – Metropolis

11/14 Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater

11/16 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

11/18 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

11/19 Washington, DC – Echostage

11/10 – 11/19 with alt-J