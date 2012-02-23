Natalie Portman and last year’s acting winners to present at Oscars

Last year’s Oscar-winning performers — Natalie Portman, Colin Firth, Melissa Leo and Christian Bale — are returning to this year’s Academy Awards as presenters.

In the lead categories, Firth took home the Oscar for Best Picture winner “The King’s Speech,” while Portman danced away with the Best Actress trophy for Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan.” In the supporting sections, both Bale and Leo won for their work in David O. Russell’s acclaimed “The Fighter.”

The quartet join such previously announced presenters as Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, Bradley Cooper, Halle Berry, Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey, Penelope Cruz, “The Muppets‘” Kermit and Piggy, “Campaign” co-stars Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis, and the cast of “Bridesmaids.”

Portman and Bale will co-star in two upcoming films from “Tree of Life” director Terrence Malick. Before that, Bale will reprise his role as Batman in this summer’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Meanwhile, Leo will star alongside Denzel Washington in Robert Zemeckis’ “Flight,” and Firth will be seen opposite Cameron Diaz in the art heist comedy “Gambit,” written by the Coen Brothers.

The 84th Academy Awards telecast airs live on ABC this Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Think you can predict the winners? Prove it here and win big.

