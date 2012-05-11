NBC cancels ‘Awake,’ ‘Bent’ and more

The problem with TV shows on the bubble is that for every show you love that’s renewed and given new life, it stands to reason that other shows won’t be as lucky.
So as NBC viewers celebrated renewals for “Community,” “Parks and Recreation” and, well, “Whitney,” it was eventually going to be necessary for the other shoe to drop: According to Deadline.com, NBC has officially cancelled “Awake,” “Bent,” “Best Friends Forever” and “Are You There, Chelsea.”
The biggest sadness will likely come from fans of “Awake.” The Kyle Killen-created drama premiered in March to rave reviews and low (but reasonable by NBC standards) numbers. In its latest airing, “Awake” drew 2.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, figures far below the performance by the already canceled “Prime Suspect” and “The Firm” in the same time period. “Awake” will still complete its 13-episode order by the end of this month, hopefully providing some answers for viewers.
“Bent” had an even rougher road, as NBC opted to air the six-episode comedy in three hour-long blocks, drawing lower-than-negligible ratings.
Both “Best Friends Forever” and “Are You There, Chelsea” struggled in NBC’s weak Wednesday comedy block in the spring.
Meanwhile, “Harry’s Law” star Kathy Bates also tweeted on Friday afternoon that her drama, NBC’s most watched drama, has also been cancelled, though NBC isn’t confirming.
In addition, per Deadline, NBC has also decided not to pick up any additional pilots, with Dane Cook’s “Next Caller” the last pilot to get a greenlight from the network for this development season. We’ll see if that ends up being the case.
Stay tuned…
Jason isaacs looks like he just got the news.
As someone who has 6 unwatched episodes of Awake on my DVR, is it worth catching up on them? Even if there’s no resolution, has it built up more of an overarching narrative? So far I’m intrigued by the hints about what’s really going on, but if what I’ve got to look forward to is basically just 6 episodes of a slightly unusual procedural cop show with only occasional hints to something bigger, I don’t know that I’d feel motivated to continue. What say you?
Episode 11 which just aired was amazing! Definitely caught my attention, and definitely sad that the show had to be cancelled
Yes. It’s worth watching, it went from pretty good to “holy crap, that was awesome” most obviously starting in the episode with the penguin. You’ll know the one. It blew the doors off what I thought it was.
Yeah, Episode 6 was the penguin one I believe. To be honest, there were a couple of duds after (notably eps. 8 and 10), but as J and Dave said, this past one was great and it seems like they are ramping up to a pretty awesome finale.
Thanks all, I’m convinced, I’ll check them out.
I was wondering the same thing since I’m also behind, so thanks from me, too! Even though I’m far behind, I’m bummed it’s canceled because I like it quite a bit. Drat.
Would NBC dare pair Whitney with Dane Cook and just create a black hole of an hour on TV?
That makes me shudder to my core. Commercials should be nothing but Carrot Top.
P&R gets a truncated final season (according to what I read yesterday), but they pick up Dane Cook? BARF.
Oops, scratch that, just saw Alan’s post about the full P&R renewal. YAY! Still: Dane Cook? BARF!
Well. @#$%!
Agreed..Thursday night tv is back to sucking.
I tuned out after 2 or 3 episodes. Too procedural for my taste. However, I feel sorry for the people who were really rooting for this show.
Not sure if anyone was rooting for the show, simply because it became clear very quickly that it was as good as dead. Even NBC won’t renew shows posting those kind of numbers in the demo. I just resigned myself to knowing it wasn’t going to last, and to enjoy what few episodes we would get. Oh well, it’s a shame that the most interesting pilot from last year’s upfronts was pretty much doomed from the get-go.
I am definitely sad about Awake’s cancellation but I was hoping that NBC would give Bent a Better off Ted treatment and bring it back. I loved Bent. I really felt that NBC made a mistake by cancelling it.
Alan, your re-tweets from Kyle Killen; (“guys,its cool, awake lasted 600% longer than Lone star”) and his promise to answer all questions after the finale in exchange for cookies, just made my heart melt. What a mensch. Thank you in advance; Mr. Killen. I am so sorry to lose this incredible show; but can’t wait to see the rest, and to re-watch from the beginning and see this amazing vision unfold.
Oh well I expected Awake to not make it. Why? Because it was generally interesting. Last night was good; the penguin episode was great. I really like how damaged he was allowed to be. that said I can’t see how the premise would have lasted for more than a couple of seasons. And as much as I loved him in Election; Mark Harelik is super generic as the big bad (Heroin? really?). I hope the best for the creative team and look forward to their next endeavor.
Now if only Parenthood gets the greenlight for next season. C’mon…
Whoops, never mind! Whoo!
OMG AWAKE AND BEST FRIENDS FOREVER WERE GREAT! WHY THE HELL IS COMMUNITY AND PARKS RECREATION MOVING FORWARD? All those shows are the same (YAWN) Awake is different and amazing! NBC WTF!
Can someone please explain to me why Whitney gets a second season, when a quality show like Awake is discarded?
Because Whitney got better ratings than Awake. And it is probably a lot less expensive to produce.
Really NBC you saved Whitney and axed Awake? Oh wait look what you did to Conan…maybe we’ll get lucky and TBS will pick up Awake and I won’t have to watch NBC at all anymore.
I agree that NBC alienated a lot of people with the Conan fiasco. With Awake, while I really, really, REALLY wanted them to renew it, at least in this case they had clear cut numbers driving their decision. I do not like it, yet it is understandable. If we are going to “blame” anybody, per se, in this instance we can only really blame the general public for not having the same tastes or failing to give the show enough of a chance (if they were even aware of it in the first place). I was hoping they would give it one more shot, and I’m curious to see where Killen would have went with it, yet from a sheer numbers perspective you really cannot blame them. It still sucks to see something artistic pulled off so well go relatively unappreciated. It is not a unique situation, however it is still too bad. As for Whitney? Beats me. I practically broke my neck tripping over myself for the remote to change it what little I saw of that show.
Kudos to Kyle Kill for having a sense of humor and graciousness about this:
[twitter.com]
While it sucks that Awake will be done after two more episodes, I am glad that we got the show at all and that we get a reportedly satisfying ending and that he’s going to answer any unanswered questions after the finale. While I hate it when good shows get canned like this, I would gladly “suffer” through this for the sake of having these types of shows at all.
I also really think Kyle Killen, Jason Isaacs, Dylan Minnette, and especially Laura Allen all deserve something good to happen to their careers following this series. In the (very) unlikely chance any of them read this (o.k., they won’t, but still), I would love to say thank you for even making this type of show. Very few things in TV and film are this rewarding and it is worth it for them to take these chances when we get even one season of great TV. Maybe someday, Killen will make a show whose number match the greatness. For now, they should all at least be proud of the quality of what they put out there.
As an aside (Alan, Dan, Drew, anybody), how much does it matter when shows like this flop in the ratings but have pretty devout cult followings? I mean, do studio execs (TV or film) consider that? Because I’d like to see people like Donal Logue, Kyle Killen, Laura Allen, Jason Isaacs, and the other actors or producers of great shows that didn’t make it get some consideration for the quality of their shows and the fact that people are deeply moved by their art. Does that actually matter to them, or is it strictly a numbers game? Because some shows like Awake, Terriers, and the like often seem really close to succeeding, then you look at shows like The Office which almost failed then took off.
Mostly, I really like this show and hope on some level that it matters to somebody important how well they did on this show.
Dave I – Look at “Chuck” or “Fringe” or “Community.” It matters a lot. It just can’t matter until a show gets to a certain threshold. If “Awake” had done “Prime Suspect” numbers — Say, 4-ish million viewers and a 1.4-ish rating in the 18-49 demo — I honestly think NBC could have strongly considered renewing it based on the cult fandom. But when you have a show that has to go UP to hit a 2.5 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, there just isn’t room for a network to take “fan devotion” into consideration, even a network as low as NBC.
Similarly, “Terriers” was drawing a number that was so low, even by FX standards, that cut fandom just couldn’t come into the equation. FX really LOVED that show. But the numbers were almost inconceivably low. There was nothing to be done…
But yes. It does matter.
-Daniel
Hey Dan, thanks for the reply. I’m not blaming NBC, or FX really. Terriers was a sore spot because the advertising & naming disasters will always be big “what-ifs” however it was obvious they loved that show. Awake, I can understand. Once the numbers hit a certain low point, as much as I cheered here for it, it makes sense.
Actually, what I was wondering more was for future projects. I’m hoping us “true believers” carrying the torch for these actors a/o showrunners will lead to them getting more chances. I mean, we saw Britt (sorry, Michael Raymond-James) get a brief spot on The Walking Dead after all, and Laura Allen got on this show. I just hope we see these people get more chances and see them succeed.
Thank you though. Regardless, it is reassuring to know that this does matter. I appreciate knowing that.
Dave, I join you wholeheartedly in thanking Killen, Isaacs, et. al. for making such a beautifully executed, moving, and fascinating show that captures the “holding on” part of the experience of grief and loss so brilliantly.
And I think it is possible that they read this. Jon Hamm reads the Mad Men comments (or at least has in the past.) And I think a lot of these folks likely really respect Alan’s analysis, and appreciate the environment he creates here. That’s part of my hope in sending my gratitude out into the ether, anyway… =)
Hopefully Tad Quill can take advantage of the recent TBS deal with Cougartown. Bent and Cougartown would be such great pair next midseason. NBC clearly forgot that Bent was their Critical Darling that got more positive buzz than any of their new comedies.
WTF NBC? You guys are making some horrible decisions. Let’s cut a show that makes you think and keep moronic shows. Put Awake on earlier and promote it. If you want all your followers to be mindless, stay-at-home, out-of-work college drop outs, then you are on the way.
Darn… Another one to delete from the queue. *sigh*
I just started watching this show through hulu. When I first heard about it I wasn’t excited but when I began watching I was hooked!!! I wish Netflix would pick up Awake! I hear they are interested in picking up cancelled shows – fingers crossed!
I loved Bent! ):