While various heroes and villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tease the press about whether or not they’ll be in Avengers 4, Netflix announced on Monday that Avengers: Infinity War will begin streaming Christmas Day. In other words, the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster will arrive on the popular platform just in time to steal at least half of everybody’s presents.

Netflix announced Infinity War‘s December 25th streaming date on Twitter. They even included a delightfully expressive, “Oh, snap.”

Oh, snap. Avengers: Infinity War is coming to @Netflix on December 25. pic.twitter.com/EMB8LgicdT — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 19, 2018

As awesome as this news is, however, it arrives at a somber time for Netflix subscribers when it comes to all things having to do with Disney and its subsidiaries. As Variety points out, “Netflix’s deal with Disney will end in 2020, and Netflix will not have rights to any new releases starting in 2019 under the output deal with for pay-TV-window rights to Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar films.” So this means that Infinity War will be the last Marvel film to stream on Netflix before the Disney+ service launches with exclusive rights.

“So does this mean that March’s Captain Marvel will stream on Netflix when it’s presumably released for personal consumption late next year?” Nope. “What about the untitled Avengers 4?” Sorry folks, you’ll have to get Disney+ for that one, too. Merry Christmas! Hope you don’t feel so go…

