Off the Carpet: The critics leave it wide open

The New York Film Critics Circle went with “American Hustle” after being gridlocked over whether to choose that film as 2013’s Best Picture or “12 Years a Slave.” “12 Years” came back around with the first wave of regional critics notices, taking Best Picture from the Boston Society of Film Critics and winning huge with the online Beantown crowd, among others. The Los Angeles Film Critics Association answered their east coast brethren by completely ignoring “Hustle” and finding its own unsettled gridlock between “Gravity” and “Her” for the year’s top honor, ending in a tie.
The chatter that has arisen in the wake of this initial precursor wave could have been predicted: it’s anyone’s game.
At this point last year, “Zero Dark Thirty” was dominating the critics groups’ superlative lists. Mid-month, that tide eventually shifted to “Argo,” but those were the two and nothing else ever seemed to be dominant. Here we are at the start and four different films have been crowned the year’s best by the most respected organizations. Two of them we knew would be in the thick of it, the other two needed the boost of early kudos to insinuate themselves into the race. We’re truly off to the races.
But the tide shifts again later this week. Wednesday, the first industry awards announcement will come in the form of the 2013 Screen Actors Guild nominations. Often more of an indicator of early-season standings, it’s nevertheless an important moment because we’ll have almost a whole month before the DGA adds to whatever cumulative effect there might be. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe nominations announcement on Thursday, which given how this town gossips won’t have too many surprises, should build steam for this or that awards season narrative.
Finally, a week from today, the Broadcast Film Critics Association speaks up. And say what you will about the group (I’ve certainly been critical, and full disclosure, I’m a member), it is unique in that it is a large body of people that can reflect the sort of consensus takeaway we eventually see in the Oscar nominations.
But for now, it’s “American Hustle,” “Gravity,” “Her” and “12 Years a Slave.” In the performance arenas, Cate Blanchett has predictably dominated for her tour de force work in “Blue Jasmine,” while Jared Leto has nearly swept the supporting actor races for his “Dallas Buyers Club” transformation (he tied with “Spring Breakers” star James Franco with LAFCA and lost out to “Enough Said’s” James Gandolfini with the Boston crew). The lead actor races have been somewhat scattered, Robert Redford, Bruce Dern and especially Chiwetel Ejiofor all staking a claim. It was Redford who probably need the boost from New York the most, however. Meanwhile, “12 Years a Slave” star Lupita Nyong’o has been pretty consistent on the circuit in the supporting actress category, though “Nebraska’s” June Squibb and “American Hustle’s” Jennifer Lawrence have gotten theirs, as well.
And as for directors, Steve McQueen and Alfonso Cuarón have kind of been going back and forth, but Spike Jonze got a tip of the hat from the National Board of Review to go along with his film’s Best Picture win there.
So far, nothing for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” though it came close to the Best Picture ranks with both Boston groups. It has has been playing like gangbusters to some, a total bloated miss to others, but overall it seems like critics are more inclined toward “American Hustle” of the latter-year reveals. But there are still plenty who need to get around to the Scorsese, mind you.
Also curiously low key on the circuit has been the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis.” I expect it to pick up a Best Picture win somewhere along the way, though the groups that it likely spoke to most have already spoken. Maybe the National Society of Film Critics throws it a crucial bone at the beginning of the year?
With all of these announcements, by the way, comes our brand spanking new edition of The Circuit, where you can track all of these crazy ups and downs and twists and turns on the way to Oscar. It will be linked in the right sidebar all season long, a time capsule for the 2013-2014 film awards season. And it’s on that note that I’d have to disagree slightly with my colleague Greg Ellwood, who noted that it was “not the best week” for “12 Years a Slave” in his Contender Countdown piece last night. I think more and more the prestigious critics groups like LAFCA and NYFCC have proved that they aren’t necessary beyond perhaps shining a bright light on some movie that needs to be seen. But when you look at the regional critics, McQueen’s film is clearly dominant.
This is important, by the way. I know a lot of people like to scoff and act like covering each of these announcements as they come in is pointless, but in point of fact, it’s not. Guess where “Argo” ended up surging last year? With the regional critics. In the collective, you begin to see consensus build, and that’s what the Academy vote is all about: consensus. To say nothing of the fact that these are professional film critics whose voice shouldn’t be ignored just because they aren’t located in a big city. It’s all part of the mixture, and while none of it “influences” the race (the NY and LA crowds can do that), all of it informs it.
So for now, that’s about as clear an early table setting as you can get. We’ve gone ahead and updated the Contenders section to pretty much reveal that status, even though it’s worth keeping in mind that old mantra: “Critics don’t vote for Oscars.” The Academy is its own beast with its own fickle tendencies, and yes, it’s silly to speak of it like a single sentient thing, but when voting is that widespread, the most agreeable and easily acceptable rise up.
Is that going to be “12 Years a Slave?” Maybe, maybe not. Is it “Gravity?” Could be. Is it “Saving Mr. Banks,” which has been completely and totally absent from the precursors so far. Again, could be. We have a long way to go, and the critics have done their job so far: putting the pressure on to make sure certain movies are seen. Though, as ever, it would be nice if those films were, I don’t know, “Mud” or “Before Midnight” or “In a World…,” but it is what it is.
The high-brow critics didn’t go for Argo but it ended up winning the Oscar, they were going for the likes of Amour and The Master.
This year, what seems to me the big critics cause is definitely HER. I am kinda shocked that it has taken down 2 extremely major Best Picture wins with LA and NBR. Whoever saw that?
Kris, do you think HER is too hip for the Academy and might end up just being a critics favorite like The Master?
Which now strikes me as ANOTHER Phoenix vehicle!
Her is much more accessible than The Master.
Is Hustle really in the race? Seems ignored by everyone except one questionable win that divided a lot of people. I think it will get nominated, but can’t see it winning. (Also don’t know if I think Her can really take the win, but love that it’s collecting steam.) I think it’s still Gravity and 12 Years and if anything else, Saving Mr. Banks. It may not be collecting critics awards, but it’s killing at screenings.
I wouldn’t call it ignored. It’s picking up consistent nominations throughout these regional critics groups.
Maybe not ignored, but in it to win? Didn’t even crack NBR top 10 and wasn’t in play in any of the big critics groups over the weekend. Can’t see it. (Though I can’t really see Her winning the top prize, either, as great as that would be.) I feel like it’s still 12 Years and Gravity.
A) Critics don’t vote for Oscars. B) National Board of Review isn’t THAT big a deal. C) Academy members are taking to the film. It’s a player.
That said, I haven’t changed my “Gravity” bet.
What was “questionable” about its NYFCC win?
That American Hustle won for consensus vote and not for be the best to the NYFCC members. The best for them is 12 Years a Slave. And American Hustle was ignored in NBR, Boston Online, no mention in Boston Society and LAFCA, and nominations in Washington and Online without the director, and Detroit no Film.
1 12 Years a Slave
2 Gravity
3 Her
@Silvana, why would they vote for it they did not like it? Critics awards follow a set of mathematical rules and the film to to pass muster IS the rightful victor.
American Hustle was clearly big for the NY crowd. It won Screenplay and Supporting Actress and finished runner-up in Best Director and Best Actress. So clearly it was in play across the categories. So its win is legit.
I think a win with 14 votes when a lot of the voting body has left for the day is fair to call questionable. Sure, one group loved it. But I can’t see it for the win. Kristopher doesn’t even have it for director, screenplay, or any actors other than Lawrence. Yeah, it’s in play, but I don’t think it’s up there with Gravity and 12 Years and even Her.
Okay so with 26 members remaining, would you call any film’s victory questionable in that case?
Say 12 Years had won they everything would have been fine and hunky-dory and even then there would have been just 26 members remaining.
But because American Hustle won, the vote is somehow illegitimate?
Like I say about, Critics awards follow a set of mathematical rules and the film to to pass muster IS the rightful victor.
What’s the explanation for the critical aversion to Bradley Cooper? I get Christian Bale not showing up anywhere since Best Actor is beastly. But Supporting Actor is so open apart from Leto that one would think he’d be able to sneak into at least some of the regional critics groups’ nominations–especially when they 5 slots.
Yeah, this is surprising. I think things just aren’t swinging his way right now. Same with Jonah Hill though.