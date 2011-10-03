Off the Carpet: Wide open supporting actor race could be headlined by vets

Last week — out of pure laziness because there frankly isn’t much about the season worth discussing without assigning dubious meaning to this and that — I shined a light on the lead actor category in this space. Today, for the same reasons, let’s move on to Best Supporting Actor.
Anne and I took a stab at the supporting categories in Friday’s Oscar Talk, but digging in a bit on the fellows, it’s exciting how wide open the field appears to be. When your best bet is a player in a fringe indie hopeful that isn’t likely to stir much discussion in other arenas, you know it’s a fluid line-up. Still, Christopher Plummer is a delight and makes it look so easy in “Beginners,” so, fittingly, he’s already having flags planted on his behalf by early kudo committees. But after that, it’s anyone’s game.
I placed a bet on Max Von Sydow last week after hearing multiple accounts of his work in “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” being something special and the most viable option from the cast. But it’s still a largely unseen film, as is “My Week with Marilyn” and Kenneth Branagh’s supporting turn as Laurence Olivier. But those who have caught a look are quick to mention the two.
Of the films that have been widely screened, Albert Brooks sticks out as a real possibility in “Drive.” That is, of course, assuming the Academy can warm up to the chilly film. Certainly if Brooks maintains a presence throughout the season, he’ll be an easy vote for many. And it’s the kind of recognition that would open even more doors for the long-time comedy actor.
One question is whether Nick Nolte can hold on to a spot in the wake of box office woes for “Warrior.” That will be a tough hurdle to clear, and it’ll require a bit of a presence, much like Brooks. Sustaining anything from September on is difficult, but especially so when you face inherent uphill climbs.
It’s interesting, then, that so many veteran actors are leading the discussion in the category this year. But the fun doesn’t stop there.
Fox Searchlight is planning a supporting actor push for Brad Pitt’s career-best performance in “The Tree of Life,” a nice complement to his leading work in “Moneyball.” He could find traction in both categories easily. It’ll be interesting to watch how or if the focus shifts between the films.
George Clooney’s “The Ides of March” contains a pair of performances that could find room. Philip Seymour Hoffman nails the part of a jaded but loyal campaign strategist, however, I think Clooney’s sparsely utilized politician makes a more compelling case for recognition, especially given a knock-out delivery late in the film.
Jim Broadbent and David Thewlis have similar roles in “The Iron Lady” and “The Lady,” respectively. The latter has received good notices out of Toronto while the former is still to be revealed.
Another mostly unseen possibility is Patton Oswalt in “Young Adult,” who is said to be a very sympathetic element of the film. Meanwhile, Jonah Hill already has a healthy number of fans of his work in “Moneyball.”
There are a pair of brief but memorable portrayals in “The Descendants” (Robert Forster) and “Rampart” (Ben Foster). The former has the most potential for finding champions but neither are likely to gain considerable traction.
Finally, if enough people see their films, John Hawkes (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) and Ezra Miller (“We Need to Talk About Kevin”) could easily find passionate supporters. And who knows what the supporting casts of “J. Edgar” and “War Horse” bring to the table?
But since things are so up in the air, I’d like to throw my vote into the ether. Corey Stoll in “Midnight in Paris” remains one of the true delights for me this year. His riff on Ernest Hemingway through the author’s trademark prose style was perfectly executed. I keep saying I just had a big smile on my face whenever he was on screen, and that kind of presence deserves to be recognized. Here’s hoping he can find some traction this season.
What are some other supporting performances from the year that you think deserve a look in this wide open race? Rattle off your favorites in the comments section below.
I was quite fond of John C. Reilly in “Terri”. For that matter, Jacob Wysocki was terrific too. And I’m surprised that Jude Law isn’t really in the conversation for “Contagion”.
John C. Reilly in “Terri” was pretty terrific. Same goes for Jacob Wysocki, but that’s lead. And I’m kind of surprised that Jude Law isn’t in the conversation for “Contagion” – I figure if there’s one thing that the studio could push for in that ensemble it would be him.
Are the tech categories going to be added back to the sidebar predictions? It was sad to see them go after the move to HitFix.
Please read the “Quick Note” where that question is answered.
Alan Rickman in HPDH2.
You pretty much nailed the conversation when it comes to this category. It’s possibly the widest race after Supporting Actress. I would love to see a push for Watlz and Reilly in “Carnage”. A film that seems to have been resurrected at the NYFF. And also it would be awesome to see some of the supporting players from “Midnight in Paris” make the talk as well. As for “Contagion” and Jude Law, the film has pretty much settled in the sci-fi bit of the race, and once that happens, it’s a very hard hole to climb out of.
RE: Waltz and Reilly, they’ll both go lead, so, don’t expect to see them pop up here.
This probably won’t happen, but John Hawkes in MMMM. I thought he was great in Winter’s Bone (not a fan of the movie though- sorry Anne!), but he was delightfully terrifying in MMMM.
Curious as to why nobody mentions Hugh Dancy in Martha Marcy. His parts not as showy as Hawkes’, but it’s certainly more substantial. Paulson & Dancy were terrific, and should really be in the conversation.
Are all of the Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy guys considered not in this conversation, already?
They’re in the conversation, sure. But the more I reflect on them the more it becomes obvious none of them will stand out from the pack.
I just wish Stoll had more screen time. He’s so good in the film. Its not often you see actors that you aren’t too familiar with that work with high prolific filmmakers and you wonder “Where did he come across this guy? I like this actor. I’d like to see more of him or her.” Of course Stoll’s been working for quite some time now.
Would love to see a nomination for Mark Strong in Tinker, Tailor.
I haven’t seen the film yet, but Mark Strong has had just such a wonderful couple of years since RockNRolla maybe they should nominate him just so the general public can get straight that he’s not Stanley Tucci.
Most people I know actually get Strong confused with Andy Garcia. Heh.
Brian Cox and Gerard Butler in Ralph Fienne’s directorial debut, Coriolanus. Cox is brilliant as always but Butler surprised a lot of people by being more than able to hold a screen with the inimitable Mr. Fiennes.
I feel like Hawkes would really need Elizabeth Olsen to gain traction and get nominated for him to get a nod himself, as was the case with “Winter’s Bone”. I just worry that the category, and competition from Felicity Jones in another breakout indie role, is going to make that difficult for her.
I think the only person who really has a chance amongst the Supporting males from “Tinker, Tailor” is Hardy. The problem is that all of the performances are very very good, but the critics seem to be singling him out (if anyone). A smart campaign and end of year critical recognition for the performance could make that nomination possible.
Bad buzz be damned, I still think Armie Hammer could have a shot based on his star potential and what we saw in the trailer of what could be a very Oscar-friendly film (even with the overall quality up in the air).
And I agree with those who say that this field feels WIDE open. Though, I’m guessing that Kenneth Branagh has a shot – good buzz, and goodwill from directing the successful Thor.
This would be my ballot as of right now:
1. Shahab Hosseini, A Separation
2. Ezra Miller, We Need To Talk About Kevin
3. Bruce Greenwood, Meek’s Cutoff
4. Eddie Marsan, Tyrannosaur
5. Zachary Quinto, Margin Call
Pretty much agree with your assessment. I think Brooks is a lock for Drive because Drive should be getting more buzz for director and cinematography but hasn’t. Brooks acting here would be a standout in any movie this year, by far, but is also enhanced because something must be given to such a well reviewed and well made film as this. Didn’t Refn win Cannes?
Refn did indeed win Best Director at Cannes, but that makes no difference to the Oscar conversation, I’m afraid. Different worlds.
As of right now, my personal choices out of the performances I’ve seen would be:
Christoph Waltz, ‘Water For Elephants’
Alan Rickman, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 2’
Ryan Gosling, ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’
Albert Brooks, ‘Drive’
Kiefer Sutherland, ‘Melancholia’
really like the choice of Sutherland in “Melancholia”. After I saw that he was in it, I had this weird feeling that he wasn’t going to gell with Von Triers sensibility. But after seeing the film, he was my favorite performance and I was really intrigued by his characters arc in the second half.
I agree with that. Sutherland is a good shout. Saw the movie for the first time today and thought he was great.
Loved Waltz too
@Dylan- Those were my thoughts too before going in. I was pleasantly surprised.
@Rashad- Waltz was flat-out fantastic. It’s just too bad that ‘Elephants’ came out so early in the year and with such a negative reaction. It’s a mediocre film, but Waltz is seriously Oscar-worthy.
Hmmm.. this is interesting. I don’t see see any of those happening besides Brooks and that’s still iffy. None of the men stood out for me in Melancholia… to be honest, none of the performances were inspiring.
I thought The Guard was pretty funny, but not a great film, but, while those who have seen it are raving Gleeson’s performance, Don Cheadle has sadly been given short shrift. To some extent, he plays the straight man to Gleeson, but people shouldn’t let that get in the way of realizing how Cheadle is one of the great actors of our time. I’m so irked at how he’s misused by Hollywood. :(
I’ve seen really few movies that had supporting male performances that particularly stand out, but I concur with you Kris that Corey Stoll would be a great unexpected addition to the nominees. And while we’re on the subject of Midnight in Paris, I really can’t fathom why Rachel McAdams isn’t being considered more seriously in Supporting Actress. I realize that Cotillard has more star power and she had the more enviable role, but McAdams totally kicked ass in what was my hands-down favorite female performance of the year thus far, excluding possibly Jessica Chastain in The Help.
But back on the subject of Supporting Actor, I weirdly would love to see Tom Hiddleston get recognition, not for Midnight in Paris, but–dare I say it?–Thor. I know that there is literally no chance of that ever happening, and maybe his performance just seemed really good because of how much the movie itself kind of sucked, but it has been one of my favorite supporting performances from a man this year. Which is kind of sad.
Finally, I’m glad that it’s looking more and more like Brooks is a lock. I didn’t care for Drive much at all–more respect for what it tried to do than actually caring for what it did–but Brooks really is beginning to stand out as a real highlight of 2011 for me.
I’m stunned anybody loves McAdams that much in Midnight in Paris. I just felt sorry for the actress — she seemed utterly hamstrung by one of the narrowest, most needlessly ungenerous female roles Allen has ever written.
I agree with you for the most part, Guy. But I do think it was smart of Allen to cast the always likable McAdams as a character who’s written to be so unlikeable. It sort of balances it out enough to work in the end.
You don’t understand, Guy. I live in one of the wealthiest per capita counties in the United States. The entire population is yuppie, big business, Republican, etc., etc. Rachel McAdams is PERFECT. I interact with women just like her character all of the time.
You can say it’s needlessly ungenerous, but I have the feeling you’ve not been blessed with the constant presence of people who are exactly like her. I wanted to die laughing. I loved everything about her performance. The way she moved her head was even spot on.
Oh man SJG, you need to move. Now!!
If you’ve seen Mean Girls, you know that likeability is not what put McAdams on the map. And that was a better part (and performance) than this one.
Oh, and this is unrelated to the topic Kris, but do you really not do predictions for the full slate of categories anymore? I miss that… unless I’m just not finding some link to the full slate somewhere.
I’ve answered this in this thread once already! Wowsers. Check the note listed at the bottom of the article.
To echo the last podcast, perhaps Philip Seymour Hoffman ‘does’ have more of a shot fur ‘Ides’. I sense a slight changing of the winds towards that film after it’s initial ‘okay’ response. One of my favorite critics (James Berardinelli) just raved the film and all the performances. And as mentioned, this is a Clooney writing, directing, acting vehicle. AMPAS likes him and – usually – the prestige films he is tied to.
Not that I want to see a movie with Leo and Hammer in it, I’m a little happy that J.Edgar may not live up to the hype. Opens up the BP field, and makes best actor more exciting.
I wonder if Midnight in Paris will still be talked about till year end. Loved the movie and Corey Stoll’s portrayal of Hemingway, but don’t think the odds are in Stoll’s favor.
Same goes for Christopher Plummer. Again I liked Beginners very much, but it’s quite forgotten at this point IMO. But I wonder if he’d have chances for his role in Girl with Dragon Tattoo.
Hm, provided J.Edgar turns out good enough (though I am very doubtful…) how about Armie Hammer? He looks great in the trailer.
Don’t think MMMM will get the same buzz as Winter’s Bone, but haven’t seen the film so I guess I’m in no position to pass judgment. Of course I’d be happy to see Hawkes lands a nom again.:)
My predictions (Realistic wishlist):
Kenneth Branagh – My Week with Marilyn
Albert Brooks – Drive
John Hawkes – Martha Marcy May Marlene
Brad Pitt – The Tree of Life
Christopher Plummer – Beginners
I’ve had a pretty good personal streak for the past couple of years at guessing what Oscar players won’t meet expectations (I guessed what the reception would be for The Ides of March earlier), and my instinct is telling me that EL&IC will join the likes of The Lovely Bones, Nine and recent Eastwood films.
Someone mentioned Tom Hiddleston before. Good call. He has obvious huge stumbling blocks (relative unknown, genre of the film – superhero comic).
BUT, Hiddleston was able to convey vulnerability, attract sympathy, and then … turn monstrous and powerful in several of those heated scenes with Hopkins and Hemsworth. It’s what I’d call a ‘great performance’ by an actor in a Supporting Role.
Agreed. I’d nominate him and Hemsworth. And Fassbender.
I’m glad to hear I wasn’t the only one who harbors some seriously unrealistic hopes for his Thor performance. You’ve perfectly summed up why his performance was so great.
Count me in as someone who walked away from ‘Thor’ feeling that Hiddleston gave the film’s best performance. I thought he was great. I enjoyed pretty much all involved, but Hiddleston stole the film.
Phillip Seymour Hoffman is certainly a wonderful actor but no performance in Ides stood out for me. All of those actors have done MUCH better work.
Mark Strong for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
He’s the best supporting actor in the film.
That some of you are singling out Strong provides a handy illustration of why none of the ‘Tinker, Tailor’ supporting actors are going to break through — there are too many of them, and the quality of their performances is too uniformly high, for one to get singled out. A lot of people favour Hardy; others think Cumberbatch is the standout. You see the problem? It’s an ‘L.A. Confidential’ situation.
The way things are going, Midnight in Paris will be the summer movie that will be remembered. I’m pretty much sure that Eric Stoller will be singled out (over Marion Cotillard) for the acting catergories. It WILL get BP, screenplay, acting for Stoller, and maybe director. I’m sure the surge will start off from the NY Critics and the corresponding Top 10 lists.
i don’t think any of the supporting performances in the movie were strong enough. Only Owen Wilson got initial buzz.
Eric who?
There was no initial buzz for Wilson, good though he is in the film.
Tom Hardy because he has the most beautiful lips in the industry.
I really hope Young Adult delivers, because I’d love to see Patton Oswalt get some attention this season. He was so fantastic in United States of Tara and Big Fan. It would be really nice to see him receive some well-deserved praise. Max Von Sydow’s role looks to be something I’m going to be a total sucker for, and since this category is unofficially the lifetime achievement category, he absolutely should be in the mix. Would be great to see Pitt, Forster and Foster, but I cannot understand the praise for Miller. I found him almost unwatchable.
Hey Kris, I’m surprised you haven’t included Midnight in Paris in more of your predictions; particularly for its film editing, which I thought was impeccable. I really get the feeling (or at least hope) it will be a heavy hitter next awards season… this just might be Woody’s comeback…
Hmm, I notice Sydow is on They Shoot Pictures Don’t They’s T100 Performers. Given how there’s no perf in the category people are OMGexcited about, why not the Old Previous Nominee who’s in a major contender?
Corey Stoll has my vote for best supporting actor. Max von Sydow and Christopher Plummer are beyond great; it seems redundant to give one of them the award. Corey Stoll is at a point in his career where the award would mean something more to actors everywhere. He was a delight as Hemingway. Allen and Stoll made magic happen.
