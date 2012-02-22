Oscar Guide 2011: Best Director

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
For many Oscar voters and watchers, Best Director appears to be something of a superfluous category: If you directed the best film of the year, the reasoning goes, you must be the best director of the year too. That may be true more often than not, but the Academy doesn’t always distinguish between a true visionary and a safe pair of hands guiding well-chosen collaborators.
So it is that, over 83 years of Academy Awards history, the Best Picture and Best Director awards have gone to the same film 75% of the time — and in recent years, haven’t been separated since the 2005 ceremony. Last year, the Academy opted for the safe pair of hands: Tom Hooper, a comparatively untested Brit with a TV background, beat four idiosyncratic American auteurs, to the chagrin of critics everywhere. This year again sees a foreign first-time nominee pitted against a quartet of more established Yanks. (All four of them, moreover, are previous nominees — the highest proportion in the category since 1993.) Once again, the outsider is favored to triumph, though in this case, it’s for a work of more director-centered ingenuity. He’s also one of four writer-directors among the nominees, a number last matched in 1995.
The nominees are…
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
This was a relatively easy field to forecast, and one of the few where I went 5-for-5 with my own predictions. Some were expecting to see David Fincher score a second consecutive nod here for “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” but his DGA nomination was a surprise to begin with; the Academy’s smaller, more highbrow directors’ branch was always likelier to favor the loftier auteur sensibility of Malick instead. Would that their adventurous extended to the silk-and-steel genre expertise of Nicolas Winding Refn for “Drive” or Lynne Ramsay’s rigorous stylization of “We Need to Talk About Kevin” — both BAFTA-nominated — but we shan’t ask for miracles.
The comparative young Turk in the field is, conversely, a fortysomething Frenchman. I doubt most voters were familiar with Paris-born Michel Hazanavicius‘s name a year ago — unless, of course, they’re devotees of commercial Gallic comedy, in which case his pair of “OSS 117” spy spoofs, both smash hits at home, would have prepared them for the fleet-footed pastiche expertise of Best Picture frontrunner “The Artist.” Hazanavicius stands to win three Oscars on Sunday — he’s also up for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing — but this is the one that makes the most sense: whether you think it a gimmick or a revelation, “The Artist” is primarily a directorial gambit, appropriating past cinematic forms while reflecting its maker’s own artistic enthusiasms. The BAFTA, BFCA, London and New York Film Critics’ awards have all gone his way — as, most crucially, has the DGA Award. As if you needed reminding, the Guild has anticipated the Oscar on all but six occasions. Don’t expect this to be the seventh.
After “Sideways,” for which he landed his first Best Director Oscar nomination and won his first statuette in the writing category, Alexander Payne indulged in a seven-year break. His return, however, suggested no time had passed at all: his latest dramedy of middle-aged, middle-class ennui, “The Descendants,” returned him directly to the Academy fold, earning him a second straight directing bid and his third in the Adapted Screenplay category. It seems, however, that the Nebraskan will once more have to settle for the consolation prize of a writing Oscar: even at the film’s peak points in the race, when it won Best Picture from the LA Critics and Golden Globes, Payne hasn’t managed to take a single precursor prize for Best Director. It could be that the industry still views Payne as a writer first and a filmmaker second, in which case the modest, even televisual qualities of his latest won’t do much to change their minds.
For a good few weeks, the blogosphere was hell-bent on making us believe this was a race between two directors with separate valentines to silent-era filmmaking, that even if the French film was unstoppable in the top category, sentiment would carry the day for Martin Scorsese. The Golden Globes, always glad of a chance to reward a known name, played along by handing him their Best Director award; the Academy, meanwhile, did their bit by making “Hugo” the top nominee. But is anybody really feeling it for Marty? His meticulously crafted children’s film appears to be more admired than actively loved in the industry, and the fact remains that it’s a wildly expensive commercial flop — the kind of achievement the Academy is usually loath to reward with more than technical prizes. If he was still Oscar-less, it’d be a different story; but voters rewarded him only five years ago for a more popular movie, and are unlikely to feel they still owe him.
Scorsese isn’t the only former Best Director winner in the mix here, nor is he the only seven-time nominee. For his amiable time-travel comedy “Midnight in Paris,” Woody Allen scored his first nomination in the category since 1994’s “Bullets Over Broadway,” and only his third tied to a Best Picture nomination. The media has heralded several mini-comebacks for Allen over the last few years — as opposed to simply acknowledging that, like most directors, his latter-day work is uneven — but this is the first of them the Academy has bought wholesale. They may yet reward him with a third Best Original Screenplay Oscar, but in the bigger categories, he’s likely to be a victim of his past success: given that he won here 34 years ago for “Annie Hall,” do even the new film’s most devoted fans think it’s in the same league as that classic? With no Best Director wins this season, Woody remains on the sidelines — which is just how he likes it.
Rounding out the category is the second nominee, alongside Allen, unlikely to show up on Oscar night. The clear first choice of many a cinephile, reclusive slow-loris auteur Terrence Malick scores his second Best Director nomination 13 years after his first — though only one film has landed in between, so his strike rate’s getting pretty good. That’s all the more impressive given how far his sensibility has drifted from any conventional notions of Oscar-friendliness: the only straight-up art film in the mix, “The Tree of Life” is a poetically personal meditation on faith and mortality that some find rapturous, some pompous and some simply inscrutable. (Some of us, meanwhile, opt for a bit from all three boxes.) It’s always pleasing when the directors stand up for achievements this singular and polarizing — but even if there’s no mistaking just how directed the whole enterprise is, it’s hard to see the membership at large being persuaded in sufficient numbers.
Will win: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Could win: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Should win: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Should have been here: Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Keep track of our current rankings in the Best Director category via its Contenders page here.
What do you think should be taking home this gold in this category? Who got robbed? Speak up in the comments section below!
(Read previous installments of the Oscar Guide here.)
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Even though I liked the Artist, no one deserves this more than Terrence Malick for his ground breaking work on The Tree of Life.
I still think that Malick, Nicolas Wynding Refn, Bennett Miller and Tomas Alfredson offered us the best directorial achievements of the year.
Peggy wood: Exactly. Add Lars von Trier and you have a near-perfect Best Director lineup.
Will Win: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Could Win: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Should Win: Terrence Malick “The Tree of Life”
Should have been here: Lars Von Trier “Melancholia”, Steve McQueen “Shame”, and Nicolas Winding Refn “Drive”
Will win: Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist.
Could win: Terrence Malick, The Tree of Life.
Should win: Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris.
Should have been here: Steven Spielberg, The Adventures of Tintin.
The Academy certainly went with much higher brow nominees this year which I think will lose them a large portion of their young audience. After doing better at being in touch with the public the past two years, these stiff nominees just fall flat. I usually have something in common with the choice but not this year- if the contenders seem stuffy to you, check out my own Top 10 Movie Picks of 2011 at [dregstudiosart.blogspot.com] where you won’t see a single of the Academy’s nominees for Best Picture but you will get some movie artwork I drew up as well as the reviews!
This is where I hope for a Malick upset. Tree Of Life has no chance for best picture, but maybe enough voters will split their picture/director vote for the one visionary directorial achievement in the field. Realistically it won’t happen, but if it wins cinematography it may have a chance.
Agreed. I would be so happy if I heard Malick’s name instead.
Malick dwarfs the other nominees. And I agree that Payne is mostly viewed as a writer rather than director, by the Academy and most of us. Even as an admirer of the film I cannot endorse Payne’s directing nomination.
Much less can I endorse Allen’s nomination. Allen is unquestionably one of the greatest directors in the history of cinema, but Midnight In Paris is so trivial compared to a filmography littered with great films. Even on its own terms its slight.
Will win: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Could win: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Should win: Terrence Malick, “The Tree Of Life”
Should have been here: Raoul Ruiz, “Mysteries Of Lisbon”
I think If you looked back at Allen’s earlier films you’d see that they’re all pretty slight, actually.
Can’t go with that. Intimate, yes. Slight, no. “Hannah and Her Sisters” is virtually novelistic in scale and thematic scope.
I don’t disagree necessarily, when I say “slight” I’m referring more to the emotional weight and substance (which I realize isn’t exactly the same thing). Allen, to me, even in his best work (of which I consider “Midnight in Paris” among, though I’ve never been a huge fan) is more clever than he is deep. I don’t see a huge difference between “Midnight in Paris” and, say, “Manhattan” for instance. And I’ve seen both films recently.
I found Manhattan infinitely more moving than Midnight In Paris. Allen’s best work is not just clever but humane and moving. And Annie Hall, supposedly a comedy, has me in tears by the end everytime.
Obviously this is all a matter of perception, I find all three of those films to be on the same level of both intellectualism and emotional resonance,. Plenty of the former, less of the latter.
Guy, I noticed a typo. By should win, it should be Terrence Malick. Thank god I caught that ;)
<3 this comment. :^)
Will Win: Michel Hazanavicius “The Artist”
Could Win: Martin Scorsese “Hugo”
Should Win: Martin Scorsese “Hugo” (I’d be stretching to say Allen, even though it’s my favorite film of the year)
Should Be Here: Bennett Miller “Moneyball”
Thank you for putting Lynne Ramsay for “should’ve been there”. I just saw Kevin yesterday and had this unease feeling throughout the whole movie. The blur between present and past in the beginning n end of the film, the symbolism, the acting…everything combined to form a work of art.
she was one of several I considered for should be here
In the past decade Scorsesse won at the DGA A Lifetime Achievement Award, a best director for The Departed and just last year another for the series Boardwalk Empire so is not extrange he didn’t win this year, i think he has a better chance at the Oscar.
Will Win: ?
Could and Should Win: Martin Scorsesse
1. Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
2. Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
3. Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
4. Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
5. Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
The guys who should have been here: Lars von Trier for “Melancholia,” Nicolas Winding Refn for “Drive,” and Sean Durkin for “Martha Marcy May Marlene.”
I think Scorsese would win this year if he hadn’t won recently. But it just isn’t right to me that he had to be nominated so many times before he finally got his first DGA and Oscar. I would like him to get another Oscar soon.
I tried with ‘The Tree of Life’, really I did, but “inscrutable” is the word. I believe the phrase I’d use is “grotesquely tacit”.
In any event, I’m a huge fan of Payne’s, and he was all-the-way robbed for his work on “About Schmidt”.
If I were a voter though, I’d give the nod to Scorsese, he’s only won one directing Oscar when he should have three or four…so the Academy still owes him.