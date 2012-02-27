Oscar Talk: Ep. 84 — Special Edition! — 2011 Oscars postmortem, Meryl Streep’s upset, Billy Crystal, ‘The Artist”s big night

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
As of last night, the season is over. There are no more predictions to make, no more logic to peddle, no more considerations of how voters are responding to this or that. We know how they responded. Now it’s time to pick over the rotting carcass of the season. So, with Guy Lodge in tow once more this season, let’s see what’s on the docket for today…
The Oscars happened, in case you hadn’t heard. And there were a couple of surprises throughout, though not too many.
One of them, of course, was Meryl Streep upsetting friend and former co-star Viola Davis in the Best Actress category. Naturally we chew on that for a bit.
There was also “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” popping up in the Best Film Editing category with a show of support from the Academy, clearly being the place where members focused their love.
There was of course the actual show, which was safe and reserved and signaled an overall retreat from the embarrassment of Brett Ratner in November. How did Billy Crystal do? We discuss.
And finally, there is a whole other year of filmmaking to look forward to. What will we be talking about this time next year? Well, we don’t get into it too much, but we offer up some things we’re certainly looking forward to.
Was just thinking about Weinstein today. Everyone has been moaning and complaining about Harvey these past two years, but I bet very little people will be complaining this year when he’s championing PTA and Tarantino.
GO HARVEY IN 2012!!!
Have you listened to the podcast? I make the same point, almost word for word.
Sorry Guy, didn’t make it to that point when I commented
I’m sure some will find something to complain about Andrew, haters gonna hate.
Personally I’m excited for this new era of Weinstein dominance. The Miramax years were such a huge part of my life. QT and PTA are two of my favorite directors so the 2012 race should be amazing.
You guys have an obvious problem with Meryl.
I think she gave the best speech of the night and the best performance of the year. Who cares about the 3rd Oscar or whatever, it would have been a crime not to honour her for this one, purely for the performance.
When I think about which performance will be remembered the most in 20 years I doubt it will be Viola. But now she will be remembered because she lost and people will feel sorry for her blah blah.
“You guys have an obvious problem with Meryl.”
Obviously you can’t hear. Very clearly I said this was more pro-Viola than anti-Meryl. But of course, her fanatics will continue to see things as they wish, free of nuance.
No I heard you make that quite clear, but I got the feeling that you just don’t like her or. Plus my pro-Meryl stance is similar to your pro-Viola stance…
Well you got the wrong feeling.
Yes, I have an obvious problem with Meryl Streep. Which is why I devoted an entire list and gallery to her ten greatest performances.
[www.hitfix.com]
Thanks for playing, though.
I hope Daniel Day-Lewis wins next year. He is WAY overdue for this third Oscar.
lol, I know right!
I was just thinking earlier about the fact that DeNiro, Hoffman, Hackman, Day-Lewis and Washington each only have 2 oscars. They’re living legends, isn’t it about time they get their third oscars? Wait, Pacino and Duvall each only have one oscar? …oh, I give up, this is all too much ;)
It’s absurd. The only actor that deserves anything is the one that gave the best performance. Anyone who says otherwise is being a fool.
Yeah, but guys…Renee Zellweger only has one Oscar. All bets are off. I will not rest until she wins a second.
Guys… Cuba Gooding Jr. is way overdue for a second one
we really need to give Timothy Hutton another Oscar, when was the last time he won? 1980?
Seconded.
DDL is so overdue for his third Oscar.
Robert De Niro is so overdue for his third Oscar.
Wait, Julianne Moore hasn’t even one yet.
Christine- god, that makes me so sick that Gwyneth friggin’ Paltrow has an Oscar and Julianne Moore has zero. Michelle Williams has zero. Leo DiCaprio has zero. Baby Goose has zero. Gwyneth friggin’ Paltrow has an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love. Yucky.
Jeez, it’s not a numbers game. It’s luck and timing. We’ll go crazy thinking in “x has more than y” terms.
Gwyneth Paltrow is fine is Shakespeare in Love. Not a win for the ages, certainly. Not a catastrophe, either.
If Paltrow was actually the best candidate of the five I don’t think people would have as big a problem.
How often does the best of the five win? Less than half the time, I’d say.
Oh for sure. I made a comment about this in another thread, it’s probably around 30-35% of the time.
I can’t say this as a definite, because I don’t remember them all of the top of my head, but this was the best podcast you guys have done that I can remember. Wonderfully insightful about how things paned out last night, really engaging conversation, everybody getting the chance to speak and nobody talking over each other (which isn’t always an easy skill to manage) and as always, Guy, you add so much to the discussion every time you join Anne and Kris, I really with we could get a regular podcast with you.
A wonderful note to end this season, and I’ve said it before and I’ll happily say it again Kris, I really do admire the level-headedness with which you handle awards coverage and how you allow for such enriching conversation on this site year in and year out. You make it a pleasure to return every season.
So to everyone here on the site, it’s been a blast this season, and I’m really looking forward to the next one.
Much appreciated, Dylan.
I agree with the above. We definitely need more of Guy and his glorious British accent.
Well said. I agree.
Thanks! Though I think most born-and-raised Brits would be wary of describing my accent as British. Or glorious, for that matter.
I forgot about the whole South African ex-pat thing. I’m Australian, any slightly British lilt sounds classy to me.
Yeah, perfectly put, Dylans.
Actually, they talked over each other a lot. Kind of hard to control that. But it was lovely all the same, and I thank you all for these great podcasts.
Guy is totally on point here. The FX people should vote for the FX winner. I could not care less if Oscar follows all the guilds and we all end up predicting 24/24 categories. If that is the effect of rewarding the right people then so be it.
It’s so tricky. I would not want repeats of the guilds. How UNbelievably boring would that be, people? But yeah, deserving people would/should get rewarded. I guess there’s no right answer.
Boring but right choice beats surprising but bad choice every time.
I love that you capped the year off with the music from Moneyball. Best Picture of the year in my book.
PS. Question for next pod cast, I guess not for a while: What are some 2011 films that grew on you, upon multiple viewings?
good question
Crystal was good, and the ratings are up because of him. I want him back next year.
Stone, RDJ and Rock were the best presenters.
Why doesn’t the player have a volume adjuster?
Well, there are records in Oscars and Streep deserves to come close to breaking records. She MAY tied Hepburn with 4 wins but I doubt she wins a 5th. You guys are sexist. Nothing was EVER said about Jack Nicholson when he was going for his overdue 3rd and WON over Duvall and Fonda. OR even worse when he was gunning for his 4th for About Schmidt. I think you bloggers are upset because the writing was all over the wall that Streep was the front-runner, but you let history of her being the runner-up blind you. She won many critics awards, not the BFCA as she won it twice recently and SAG she was a winner for DOUBT. Plus, Streep was in almost every frame and carried THE IRON LADY. Viola Davis should have won for DOUBT. You guys werent all upset about her losing then to Cruz. If you are so upset about Davis, it is your own fault.
Robert Duvall was robbed for The Apostle.
“You guys are sexist.”
Oh, seriously, just shut up.
By the way, I wasn’t covering the Oscars in 1997. If I had, and if people were saying “he’s due a third,” I’d have called bullshit on that, too.
Stop playing what-if and grow the fuck up.
“shut up” and “grow the f**k up”?
It is refreshing to see you(Kris)show off your education.
I am siding with the dark side peeps and saying WHAT SURPRISE in Lead Actress? It was either Streep or Davis, or possibly Williams. Biggest upset since Brody? LOL
So start calling BS on Day-Lewis winning his overdue third next year for Lincoln.
I have to admit I was also waiting for the Meryl’s acknowledgement of her fellow nominees in her speech, and was kinda bummed she didn’t. However, later on, upon some reflection it made sense. At least, personally, I think Meryl genuinely wanted Viola to win. Mentioning the other nominees in her speech would’ve come out wrong in any way. If she had acknowledged the other nominees without specially praising Viola Davis, would’ve had people speculating why she didn’t singled out the “clear” front-runner. But if she had singled out Viola Davis, it would’ve been unfair to the other nominees. So I think in the end Meryl did the right thing. She walked toward her friend, gave her a kiss, and kept mum about the obvious uncomfortable situation; only hinting at it at the beginning of the speech. This was probably a bittersweet/sore night for both ladies. And the online world knows for lots of other people as well.
I don’t know. I’ve always found Meryl to be humble. We know she has such adoration and admiration for Viola. I think she would have been ecstatic if he won.
But … I also think Meryl was thrilled to have won. Thrilled. She puts so much work into her roles. She loved the character. She loves Phyllida Lloyd, etc.. And I think she honestly wanted to soak up her minute and a half, or so (perhaps forgetting or choosing not to acknowledge her competition for once). Meryl was emotional, here. That was clear. This meant something to her; perhaps more than we assumed (given her humble, cheerfest for pal Viola, really, for over 3 years now).
“she” (first paragraph)
Streep acknowledged all her fellow nominees in the Thank You cam and said they are deserved to win the award. I think she was very surprised when she won and was half expecting Davis to win.
Also, everyone acting like “the writing was on the wall” as it pertains to Streep is so unbelievably, hilariously, pathetically full of shit. Just be happy your horse won and leave it at that. Don’t paint a fictional portrait.
Can I like this? Like, very much? I can’t believe the Meryl Streep army that emerged out of this. It’s seriously sickening.
To be fair though, we all kind of fell into the Viola narrative when there were clear signs pointing to Meryl. (I say we because I picked Viola in all of my pools, I fully believed Viola would win). In retrospect (and, of course, hindsight is 20/20) Meryl won NYFCC. Globes, and BAFTA. Viola won SAG and BFCA. SAG of course has the highest predictive value, but with both campaigning hard and Meryl playing the real life character, etc. etc., it probably should not have seemed as much of a sure thing as it seemed to many of us.
In a sense, it’s similar to how many of us (noticeably, not you Kris) simply created a “Tree of Life for Cinematography” narrative that we all decided to believe.
Not that similar. The Tree of Life (which I didn’t predict either) won virtually every precursor but the BAFTA, where it hadn’t been nominated. On paper, it looked an obvious frontrunner.
I seem to recall that the Tree of Life narrative started even before the precursors came out though – am I misremembering?
In any case – sorry if it’s a bad comparison – my main point really is that there were definitely signs there about Meryl but that some times narratives take hold that make them hard to see.
Well, the second people saw the film it was launched into the Best Cinematography discussion because the work was obviously too spectacular to ignore. Is that what you mean by its narrative?
Jorge sums up my feelings pretty well: “In retrospect (and, of course, hindsight is 20/20) Meryl won NYFCC. Globes, and BAFTA. Viola won SAG and BFCA. SAG of course has the highest predictive value, but with both campaigning hard and Meryl playing the real life character, etc. etc., it probably should not have seemed as much of a sure thing as it seemed to many of us”.
I’m one who has said for quite a while now that I thought Viola would win, but that it would be very, very close. And many people poo-pooed me.
I’m also one who, while preferring Viola Davis for the win, was happy for Meryl, because I found the performance to be excellent and towering in an otherwise (very) flawed film.
So, I feel twisted, as well. So happy for Meryl. Soooo sad for Viola. But on the record, I always thought it would be very close for the very reasons Jorge provided above.
No, I meant that after the nominations came out most early predictions for Cinematography were for “Tree of Life,” (Deservedly, I might add – Lubezki has been robbed twice) and that that narrative sort of took on a life of its own. My point is to compare that a bit to what happened with Viola/Meryl, but I think of course it was worse in the Best Actress race (after all, many people smartly realized what would happen in Cinematography, fewer in Actress) – i.e. despite the fact that so many precursors had gone to Meryl, the conversation was always so assured about Viola, that it seems strange in retrospect how assured it was. (Again, very easy in hindsight, of course)
Jeez, Kris, they’re just mostly semi-anonymous Internet commenters … you know, idiots. Don’t let’em get to you.
Though, honestly, anyone who was watching the Oscars should’ve known it was a surprise from the obvious LOOK OF SURPRISE on Streep’s face when the winner was announced.
Yea I know. I’m good. I think I was just still steaming over being called sexist.
Looking forward to Django Unchained. Tarantino doing an extreme-genre movie with an insane, killer ensemble, I just hope he’ll do better this time around than he did with Inglourious Basterds.
There’s The Dark Knight Rises too. I just hope they’ll pull a Return of the King with Nolan and that cast which by now only has two people not nominated by the Academy. It’s a pipe dream, but after seeing sweet movies like The King’s Speech and The Artist win consecutively, I’m praying this year we’ll see something darker and wilder take the gold, because it feels like No Country For Old Men won a million years ago (yeah, I’m not entirely enthused over The Hurt Locker).
Also, I don’t know if anyone bothered to mention this, but what about the worst quote of the entire ceremony? When Billy Crystal sang so joyfully “9 is the new 5!”…
I cried a single tear of blood.
But overall, yeah, they were a really good, fun Oscars. The presentations and clips were very nicely chosen and edited (though for the VFX ones I dearly missed the render and composition stages for the CGI based films). After the last two years, it’s a healthy return to form.
Thank you so much for yet another year of Oscar Talk! This year should see the hundredth podcast, so I’ll be looking forward to that special episode :)
I’ve been wondering if the Academy is going to announce that they are going back to 5 nominees in a few months from now or something. That would be sort of ironic, since they changed it after The Dark Knight and the last film is out this summer. Obviously it’s impossible to say whether or not TDKR is going to be a sure fire Oscar contender (I’m not holding my breath for it), but I have high hopes for the film to be a good conclusion.
I, and everyone watching with me, enjoyed the show a great deal. I’m actually rather baffled – to say the least – about all the hate Crystal and the telecast is getting. What more did people want? It was funny, entertaining, celebrated the movies, moved along quickly, and was filled with some truly wonderful moments and speeches. I loved Galifianakis and Ferrell dropping those cymbals; Downey Jr. making a “documentary” on stage; Crystal’s sarcastic quip about Sherak “whipping the crowd into a frenzy”; his “What are the Actors Thinking?” skit; “The Wizard of Oz” focus group; stars reminiscing about movie moments in their lives. And then there were lovely speeches from Spencer, Plummer, Dujardin, and Streep among others.
Honestly, I don’t know what else could have possibly made it better (well, for me I wish it was longer :P). I guess it’s lose-lose – every single damn year people will complain no matter what. A shame.
My main criticism of the broadcast was that it was unfocused. It was just about ‘movies in general’ and the various segments – the focus group, Cirque – didn’t really bear any relationship to one another.
Crystal was competent without being brilliant. I think this obsession the Academy has with trying to capture the younger demographic is silly and ultimately counterproductive, so I didn’t mind that it the show skewed safe.
Of the broadcasts I’ve watched properly (which isn’t many, to be fair), I think the Hugh Jackman one was the best. It’s a shame he doesn’t seem interested in doing it again.
That’s just IT. People complaining about Crystal. “Ohhh, I love him. But no. He was bad, here. So dated. So boring. He tried, though”. Seriously??? I thought he was good and gave the Oscars a near return-to-form. For those who wanted someone else at this time or something different ….. just what do they want? What do they want? Rgh, irksome.
Out of curiosity, I remember you, Kris, mentioned somewhere that InContention won’t fully shut down in the off season, so what can we expect between now and Cannes?
I’m kind of excited about the prospect of a few months of just talking about movies without the shadow of Oscar around.
Word. Cinejabber. Tell us What You Thought of. Box Office. Stuff like that will return, right? New stuff?
Totally agree with the idea that my disappointment today is more with the fact that Viola lost than the fact that Meryl won.
On a semi-related note, I’m surprised that Anne said there was goodwill toward Harvey within the Academy. If you had solicited questions for this podcast, my first one would have been: when will Harvey start to get backlash? I know that he’s great at picking films that they like, but it just seems that when a guy is getting Best Picture two years in a row and the four biggest awards in a single year, at some point the Academy would rebel against his influence. But I have no clue– just wanted to hear your opinions and it sounds like the answer is “That’s not likely.” Even though I liked The Artist, it does make me feel like I’m being manipulated a bit…
And I have to say: I got a little sentimental at the end of this podcast when the Moneyball music started playing. This podcast has my lifeline during the Oscar season and I’m so glad to have two dedicated and informed pundits (and sometimes three when Guy joins in) giving me the skinny on this year’s race. Thank you, thank you, thank you, and I’ll look forward to the May episode.
Weinstein lost his magic touch a bit at the end of the ’90s after a pretty succesful decade. He started pushing obviously mediocre stuff like Chocolat and The Cider House Rules, and the Academy started to resist. Eventually he will start doing it again. But so far, I don’t believe the Academy would have awarded The Artist and The Kings Speech unless they really, truly liked them
Great podcast! You guys should invite Guy more regularly! (Not that there is anything wrong with the podcast as is). Thanks for another year of great coverage – can’t wait for next year.
When the Moneyball music started playing, I started getting emotional, and wondered whether I’d underestimated the score or was sincerely saddened to close the chapter on the last Oscartalk of the season. Probably both.
Thanks for the wit, delight, sharp criticism, and general love for movies that you guys bring to your work. The quality of the content of this site is more than commendable, and leaves me a little bummed that the off-season has arrived, no matter what a relief it will surely be for all of us.
So thanks guys. And good luck with your wedding, Kris.
I guess it is the right place guys, to thank you for this amazing awards coverage. And that includes Anne Thompson whose blog I read daily.
It is my second year following the Oscar race on In Contention (starting every August) and it is always the right spot to find daring opinions and commandable columns.
Cheers and you deserve a good vacation!
Good work this year, all.
My favourite bit of Oscar commentary all season was Anne’s bit on EL&IC: “That’s dead.” If only!
Thank you Kris, Guy, Gerard, Roth, Guy, and all else who make this such a wonderful place to read, discuss, listen, and play.
Definitely win the award for Best Oscar/movie blog IMHO :^D
I thought the show was going really well until Viola lost. It looked like the life had been sucked out of the building after that moment.
Does anyone know if Best Actress had been ever been presented that late in the show in the modern era? I thought it was usually presented before director and actor.
Looking forward to next season. Enjoy some much deserved rest you three.
Another commenter said the same thing about Actress usually being presented before Actor. I don’t know where people got this idea from, because it’s simply untrue. They tend to flip them from one year to the other. Two years ago, for example, Sandra Bullock’s win came after Jeff Bridges’s.
I remember coming on here two days ago saying Meryl Streep was still very much in this race and had momentum to win, and got SLAMMED for it- being told Streep never had the momentum and it was Viola from day one. AND NOW WHAT? Streep wins, just like I said. Again, Drama Globe plus BAFTA means you have momentum. I think it was a close race, but never underestimate someone like Streep just because you’re used to seeing her lose year after year to less worthy actors who win often because of politics (Sandra Bullock anyone?) So glad I was able to prove my point.
Yep, you got slammed. She didn’t have momentum. It was a complete surprise. Period. The BAFTA and Globe could be explained for a number of reasons – HFPA being in Harvey’s pocket, a Thatcher portrayal being in BAFTA wheelhouse, etc. – and so the veil was up. It was just an odd scenario. I don’t think a point was proven here but soak it up nonetheless!
Sorry Kris, Streep did have the momentum, hence why she won the Oscar. Drama Globe plus BAFTA does equal Oscar sometimes, as it did for Kidman and Cotillard as well. I’m in the same camp with Tom O’Neil who told me never to lose the faith. Surprising she won, yea a little. But this race was a race, and she was obviously stronger then so many thought.
You could say Davis’s SAG win could be explained because voters knew Streep won it in 2008 for Doubt, or that they wanted to vote for two black women in one night, or that they wanted to shower The Help with everything….there can be a theory for the Davis camp too. Not trying to be obnoxious or anything, just trying to show you my point of view.
I’ll probably be a hypocrite if The Master and Django Unchained are as good as they sound and Weinstein champions them.
Some more random Oscar stats, because the “Bullitt” one is just so darn neat:
“The Artist” becomes the first film to win Best Picture without also winning for its screenplay since “Million Dollar Baby” in 2004.
This becomes the first year since 2004 both of the films that won for Screenplay won for nothing else. Incidentally, that was the year Alexander Payne won his first Oscar for “Sideways.”
Christopher Plummer is the first Supporting Actor winner in 20 years who served as the sole nomination for his film. The last time was 1991 and Jack Palance – another old guy who won after decades of legendary screen roles. The Oscar ceremony that year, of course, was hosted by… Billy Crystal!
“The Artist” is the first Best Picture winner to be shot in a 4:3 aspect ratio since “Marty” 56 years ago.
I’m pretty sure Michel Hazanavicius is also the first person to ever win Best Director for his first nomination in a category against four previously nominated directors.
Viola Davis circle jerk. Now you know how Meryl felt for the past 29 years.
The past 29 years? You mean when she already had two Oscars by the age of 33 and had far more opportunities than Davis has ever had? Yeah, I’m sure Meryl was feeling really low all those years…
Hey, you can go back into hiding for another 30 years. See you when Meryl’s due for a fourth.
You know, it never occurred to me until this Oscar season that Meryl Streep would evoke such passion in people.
It’s a little bit weird.
Clearly, you weren’t around for the 2006, 2008 and 2009 Oscar seasons. Consider yourself lucky! ;)
Kris: Didn’t you hear? Meryl’s a living legend of the screen, we most certainly need to give her another Oscar. It’s just unfair to her otherwise ;)
I want Kris to drunkenly record a podcast. His drunken tweets are the best… and most honest :)
Yes!
agreed – Anne, Guy, and Kris should all get drunk and just rip apart bitches and say whatever comes to mind. I love when that happens :^O
Why is everyone so nervous about The Great Gatsby?! When Baz is on point, he really delivers. I was a little iffy about Carey Mulligan as Daisy but early pics give me hope… she actually looks the part more and more and I’m not at all worried about her talent-wise.
Maybe Gatsby will become my new Young Adult of this awards season ;) Ha.
It’s such a tricky work to adapt. It’s 100% novelistic and dependent on the language and first-person narratives where the narrator isn’t the protagonist generally don’t translate easily to the screen. Plus Leo’s not really on his game lately (although the role might minimize his weaknesses) and Mulligan’s casting is weird (but after Shame, should we really try to box her in?).
Enough to worry about, I think. But obviously it -could- come together.
Right. I think the stills of Mulligan look amazing. And yes, after ‘Shame’, I have high hopes.
“When Baz is on point, he really delivers.”
I know he’s got plenty of fans (especially here on the site), but Baz has never been on point for me (probably one of my least favorite directors) and I’m dreading this adaptation. I hope Leo can manage a strong performance as Gatsby (he’s well cast), but this film sounds like it’s going to be a complete disaster.
aww Laura, I still feel bad for you about Charlize Theronand the Fassbender getting snubbed >:^( This was such an odd year to see such great films and performances get completely railroaded over by mediocrity. Oh well.
I am SOOO EXCITED about The Great Gatsby. I have no fear that it isn’t going to be amazing. He has an entire year to do post production and I think it’s going to really be a big deal. He is just one (of many) of my favorite film makers who have films coming out this year that I’m really excited about.
Thank you all so much for the most balanced and consistently entertaining commentary throughout the season! It’s great to have a dose of sanity every Friday from you guys. Obviously I love Kris and Anne but if I had a wishlist for next year, more Guy on Oscar Talk is at the top of it. :)
Fantastic work guys. Can’t wait for Cannes (which looks like it’s gonna be even starrier than usual–should be interesting).
Don’t worry Jason T, Kris and his partner in crime Anne Thompson are just bitter their little pony Viola Davis lost, despite the fact that she only had SAG under her belt. If they had bothered researching, they would have known Streep’s victory wasn’t that shocking- her globe, bafta and slew of critic awards were a strong indicator. It kind of shows you how ignorant and stubborn people can be, and in Kris’s case he’s just mad he made a complete fool of himself by totally disregarding Streep and acting like Viola was the only woman people were going to vote for. Sucks to be stupid, doesn’t it Kris?
eek
Yeah, complete fool. Because everyone was picking Streep. How could I have been so blind?
Child.
Oh snap! Jenny shut it down. LOL!
The analysis of the Best Actress race this year was poor, and I suspect far too influenced by the pro-Viola feeling in the blogosphere. There was a WILL among oscarwatchers to see a Viola win that wasn’t actually matched by objective analysis of precursors and the feeling among awards bodies.
GG Drama/BAFTA/NYFCC and minor critic’s awards is in no way less indicative of an Oscar than SAG/BFCA and minor critic’s awards. Especially when the main competitor won SAG just a couple of years ago. If anything, the argument can be made that Streep actually had the edge with precursors.
The only objective edge Viola Davis had was being in a BP nominee. But people should have realized on nomination morning that the love for The Help was overestimated. It was only really supported by the actor’s branch, the same group of people that have given Streep all those nomninations year after year. Add in the fact that Davis was part of what was fundamentally an ensemble movie with virtually as much screentime as the Supporting Actress winner and it puts her at a disadvantage when Lead Actress wins are usually given to women who are the main actress front and center in their films.
Take the emotion and personal will of the Oscar media/bloggers out of it, and Davis never had the strong lead that it was made out to be or people convinced themselves of. This was never a Mirren or Firth like sweep. Not remotely close. And looking at the race objectively, actually ends up revealing that there wasn’t even any real evidence to suggest Davis had a lead at all.
Can’t believe those bitching about Meryl Streep winning the Oscar for Iron Lady. She gave the best performance of the year. Deal with it.
It had very little to do with emotion. Meryl was a 15-time loser, after all.
I also wonder if she realizes she has a lot of scumbag fans. (Not you, necessarily, Nando.)
lmao. Meryl said on stage that she is sure half of America sighed and said “her again”. So she must know that the other half are her “scumbag fans”.
Nice job all season to Kris, Anne, and Guy!
Loved the podcast, it was a great summary of all things Oscar. I’ll miss my weekly award fix.
Looks like you’ll hit #100 in December, right in the thick of things. Maybe instead of the normal intro music, you can have some Oscar heavy hitters wishing you a Happy 100th Oscar Talk.
Enjoy the off season!
If Meryl Streep was an upset, so was Alan Arkin beating Eddie Murphy in 2006, so was Marion Cotillard beating Julie Christie in 2007, so was Tilda Swinton in 2007 for beating Ruby Dee. Yet Anne Thompson and Kris Tapley refuse to mention THOSE as upsets, and are simply bitter they picked the wrong woman, who happens to be black to it looks racist even though giving to black women Oscars for playing maids would have looked even more ridiculous.
Also Anne and Kris are in their own majority bubble on Streep’s victory- most everyone else knew Streep was a frontrunner with her Globe, BAFTA, and New York win (as other actors have won without winning SAG). So deal with it “experts”, you look like complete buffoons and the egg on your face will never come off because of it.
Those were indeed upsets.
“most everyone else knew Streep was a frontrunner with her Globe, BAFTA, and New York win”
LOL. Just because you keep saying it doesn’t make it so:
[moviecitynews.com]
Just shut up. Go home. Stop whining.
Also, there’s no egg on my face and you’ll continue to lean on what we say to win your five dollar Oscar pools. :)
That was such a perfect and bittersweet ending to the podcast, in no small part due to Danna’s beautiful score. Echoing what everyone else has been saying, thank you guys for another great season. Seems less bloody than last year, though it definitely helps to be happy with the eventual winner.
My favourite win and speech was Asghar Farhadi’s. It was beautifully written and hit exactly the right note at a time when the lives of millions of people are in the hands of politicians saying and doing all the wrong things. I still believed the Academy was going to pick a milquetoast winner, so I was thrilled that they got it right.
Looking forward to Cannes coverage!
I wonder if this Streep/Viola dynamic will play out again with DDL and Hawkes next season.
I don’t think either of them have psychotic fanbases. Yet.
I don’t know, something tells me DDL as Lincoln is going to really bring out the crazies next year. I wish people would chill out b/c seriously it is just an award that has absolutely no bearing on anyone’s life (other than maybe the winner and/or nominee.) All these people are taking the fun out of the whole thing.
“It had very little to do with emotion. Meryl was a 15-time loser, after all.”
What do you mean or what are you responding to? Did you even read my post? The emotion I was referring to was your’s and Anne’s. The natural emotion of any fan who really want to see their favorite win. There’s nothing wrong with rooting for someone, I respect that. I was merely pointing out that in this case the emotional aspect got in the way of proper Oscar analysis and looking at empirical evidence. Last week there were good arguments made why Streep was firmly in the race and could win, but you competely dismissed them. Both you and Anne seemed baffled in the podcast how Streep could win, when in reality the evidence has been right in front of you throughout the precursors.
When people really want something to happen, it can affect their thinking. It’s natural and happens all the time. As someone who has followed your blogs and podcasts throughout the season I knew Anne had a huge soft spot for Clooney and The Descendants, so when she predicted him I wasn’t surprised. But I also knew that it came from a place of really wanting to see it happen as well. It’s part of the context of Oscar analysis.
I’m referring to the fact that I wasn’t caught up in emotion. I like Streep. I like Davis. Neither would have been on my ballot. Streep was a 15-time loser. The industry largely takes her for granted so predicting a 16th loss isn’t so crazy and shouldn’t be painted as “emotion.” The temperature read one way, the envelope read another. It happens.
Actually I guess she was a 14-time loser. See, even I lose track.
Kris,
Hmmm, we might be misunderstanding eachother? I think you may have completely misunderstood the point I was trying to make. I wasn’t at all saying that predicting a 15th loss was crazy or anything like that. My main point, as I layed out in the previous page, is more about the influence of goodfeeling/love towards Viola(and the effect that had on analysis) and not at all about any feelings you or anyone else might have towards Streep.
As I said on the previous page “The analysis of the Best Actress race this year was poor, and I suspect far too influenced by the pro-Viola feeling in the blogosphere. There was a WILL among oscarwatchers to see a Viola win that wasn’t actually matched by objective analysis of precursors and the feeling among awards bodies.” And I then looked at the precursor evidence and what it really told us about the race.
Everything I’ve been reading here has been a variation on “duh, Meryl was the frontrunner,” so maybe that painted my perspective of what you wrote.
I’m not interested in fans bickering with each other, it get’s really tiresome. What interests me is the Oscar analysis, something which got lost by a lot of Oscar bloggers/predictors in this particular race. It’s fascinating to look at the facts of precursor results and see the clear gap/disconnect between those resuls and the predictions/analysis in the Best Actress category this year.
I actually think that Meryl would have been an unequivocal frontrunner in my eyes with or without a goodwill-towards-Viola in the blogosphere … IF the film was warmly received. It wasn’t. And so, it was much easier for me to accept for much of phase 1 and part of phase 2 that, yes, Davis is the likely winner (buzz, SAG, Best Pic nominee).
Guy, so thrilled you mentioned Bejo doing the translation for Dujardin. Next to Emma Stone’s presenting, that was my favorite moment of the night.
Kris, I love that you used “Can’t Truss It”. That was one of the few cassette singles I ever owned and my favorite concert was Public Enemy’s tour in 1992.
I thought about going with “Fear of a Black Planet,” but that seemed too on-the-nose.
What was the music you played at the end of the podcast?
Per the actual post,
“Can’t Truss It” courtesy of Public Enemy and Def Jam/Columbia.
“It’s a Process” courtesy of Mychael Danna and Madison Gate Records.
Ah, MONEYBALL. Thank you. (Sorry if it was id’d in the comments; I didn’t have time to read them.)
What a superb score. Indeed, the more I think about that whole film, the more I admire and respect it. So many craftsmen working at the top of their game, as it were.
i don’t get this talk regarding Meryl’s win.
she was spectacular in The Iron Lady, especially as the older MT.
Viola was supporting and she was just ok.
also, statistically no SAG Actress winner that didn’t win BAFTA (if eligible or nominated) won the Oscar too.
^ is that true!? (SAG, BAFTA)
I mean, I know it was for Julie Christie, but.
I guess when looking back at the whole Streep-Davis thing in retrospect, it shouldn’t be too surprising that Meryl Streep won. The Academy can’t seem to ever go a year without awarding a performance that is based on a real life figure. In fact, you have to go back to 1997 to find Oscar winners that were all fictional characters.
2011 – Margaret Thatcher
2010 – King George VI, Dicky Eklund, Alice Ward
2009 – Leigh Anne Tuohy
2008 – Harvey Milk
2007 – Edith Piaf
2006 – Idi Amin, Queen Elizabeth II
2005 – Truman Capote, June Carter Cash
2004 – Ray Charles, Katharine Hepburn
2003 – Aileen Wuornos
2002 – Virginia Woolf, John Laroche
2001 – John Bayley, Alicia Nash
2000 – Erin Brockovich, Lee Krasner
1999 – Brandon Teena, Lisa Rowe
1998 – Queen Elizabeth I
Anyway, yeah. I think you get the point.