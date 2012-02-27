Oscar Talk: Ep. 84 — Special Edition! — 2011 Oscars postmortem, Meryl Streep’s upset, Billy Crystal, ‘The Artist”s big night

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

As of last night, the season is over. There are no more predictions to make, no more logic to peddle, no more considerations of how voters are responding to this or that. We know how they responded. Now it’s time to pick over the rotting carcass of the season. So, with Guy Lodge in tow once more this season, let’s see what’s on the docket for today…

The Oscars happened, in case you hadn’t heard. And there were a couple of surprises throughout, though not too many.

One of them, of course, was Meryl Streep upsetting friend and former co-star Viola Davis in the Best Actress category. Naturally we chew on that for a bit.

There was also “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” popping up in the Best Film Editing category with a show of support from the Academy, clearly being the place where members focused their love.

There was of course the actual show, which was safe and reserved and signaled an overall retreat from the embarrassment of Brett Ratner in November. How did Billy Crystal do? We discuss.

And finally, there is a whole other year of filmmaking to look forward to. What will we be talking about this time next year? Well, we don’t get into it too much, but we offer up some things we’re certainly looking forward to.

