U2, Arcade Fire, Pharrell, Karen O among Oscar nominees

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences just announced its 2014 Oscar nominations and music fans should be excited about their picks. U2, Pharrell and Karen O will compete for Best Original Song, while a member of Arcade Fire is up for Best Original Score. Check out the full list below.

In the Best Song category, U2 is the obvious frontrunner for their “Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom” anthem, “Ordinary Love,” which just won the Golden Globe in the same category. U2 was previously nominated for “The Hands That Built America” from “Gangs of New York.” Other nominees include Pharrell”s head-bopping “Despicable Me 2” song “Happy” and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O”s “The Moon Song” from Spike Jonze”s “Her,” which was co-written by Jonze. Karen O and Jonze worked together on the score for his film “Where the Wild Things Are.”

In the Best Score category, Arcade Fire”s Will Butler and frequent collaborator Owen Pallett are nominated for Jonze”s “Her.” Pallett also records under the name Final Fantasy. They”ll face John Williams for “The Book Thief,” Steven Price for “Gravity,” Alexandre Desplat for “Philomena” and Thomas Newman for “Saving Mr. Banks.”

The snubs for best song include Taylor Swift”s “Sweeter Than Fiction” from “One Chance” and Coldplay”s “Atlas” from “Catching Fire,” both of which were nominated for a Golden Globe, and Lana Del Rey”s Great Gatsby ballad “Young and Beautiful.” Inside Llewyn Davis’ “Please Mr. Kennedy,” which features Justin Timberlake, was not eligible for Best Song due to Academy rules on originality.

Best Music (Original Song)

“Alone yet, not alone” from “Alone, Yet Not Alone”

“Happy” from DM2

“Let it Go” from “Frozen”

“The Moon Song” from “Her”

“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Best Music (Original Score)

“The Book Thief”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Philomena”

“Saving Mr. Banks”