Outrage Watch: Jonathan Banks threatens to hunt down all ‘Breaking Bad’ pizza-throwers

Welcome to the March 11, 2015 edition of Outrage Watch, HitFix's (almost) daily rundown of all the things folks are peeved about in entertainment. Today's top story: Stay the hell away from the “Breaking Bad” house, you delinquents.

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan opened the most recent edition of the “Better Call Saul” podcast by making a plea for “jackoffs” to please stop throwing pizzas and causing general mayhem at Walter White's TV house in Albuquerque.

“Lately we're hearing from [the woman that lives there] that folks are wandering onto her property and they are being rude to her when she comes out…and they're throwing pizzas on roofs and stuff like that. Let me tell you something, there is nothing funny or original or cool about throwing pizza on this woman”s roof.” Added Banks, who plays grizzled hitman Mike Ehrmantraut: “And if I catch you doing it, I will hunt you down.”

Be afraid, Albuquerque youths. Be very afraid.

[Salon]

Want more? There's plenty of indignation to go around. See below for a full roundup of today's kerfuffles.

Outraged: “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski, pundit Bill Kristol

Target: Waka Flocka Flame

Why: In a moment of pure unadulterated logic, the MSNBC co-hosts and conservative commentator blasted the “No Hands” rapper for, um, causing those University of Oklahoma fraternity members to engage in racist chants. “If you look at every single song, I guess you call these, that [Waka Flocka Flame has] written, it”s a bunch of garbage,” said Brzezinski. “It”s full of n-words, it”s full of f-words. It”s wrong. And he shouldn”t be disgusted with them, he should be disgusted with himself.”

Solid reasoning, Mike!

[Mediaite]

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Outraged: Jezebel writer Mark Shrayber

Target: Chloe Sevigny

Why: This just in: Sevigny has called America's Sweetheart Jennifer Lawrence “crass” and “annoying” in a new interview with V Magazine. Lots of people are not pleased with this, least of all Shrayber, who titled his piece on the incident “Awful Person I Hate Calls Jennifer Lawrence 'Annoying' and 'Crass'.”

Chloe, meanwhile, is celebrating the return of spring.

[Jezebel]

Outraged: Charlie Sheen

Target: Chuck Lorre

Why: “I don't care if he lives or dies,” Sheen told a TMZ cameraman after being asked about the “Two and a Half Men” finale, in which Lorre killed off his character with a falling piano. “It doesn't even matter. To go that long, be that immature, and that completely unevolved and that stupid, in my face, really? You must feel safe, motherfucker. You must feel safe where you live, damn.”

Observation: Charlie Sheen is accusing other people of being unevolved.

Outraged: A number of Twitter users

Target: Signers of a petition demanding that the BBC reinstate suspended “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson

Why: Over 350,000 fans and counting have signed the Change.org petition to bring back the controversial TV host, who was suspended from the popular series for allegedly punching a producer. The outpouring has left many on Twitter to express their anger and bewilderment.

It's official. The #BringBackClarkson petition now has more signatures than the one to end female genital mutilation. Well done, everyone. – Ducks Over Scotland (@DucksScotland) March 11, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Would forced sterilisation of the #BringBackClarkson petition signers be too extreme? The gene pool would thank us. – stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) March 11, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I might start a petition that allows people that work with people that signed the #BringBackClarkson petition… to punch them in the face – Oliver Age 24 (@OliverAge24) March 11, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Love the constructive dialogue, guys!

Outraged: Deadspin's Michaelangelo Matos

Target: The decision of a Los Angeles jury to award the Marvin Gaye estate $7.3 million in damages over Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' “Blurred Lines”

Why: “I encourage vocal fans of this verdict to demonstrate their solidarity by deleting and/or destroying every piece of music they own featuring an unlicensed sample or bearing a notable resemblance to an earlier piece of music,” writes Matos of the “LOL Robin Thicke” mob on Twitter, who have rejoiced over the verdict that found Thicke and Williams guilty of copyright infringement. “But they won't, and they shouldn't, because that would entail deleting just about everything. Even if you loathe Thicke, this is no cause for celebration, because the size of the Gaye estate's bounty is only going to encourage more lawsuits like this one.”

[Deadspin]

Outraged: A number of Twitter users

Target: Sarah Silverman

Why: The comedian raised a few hackles on the social network today after endorsing the left-wing Meretz party in the upcoming Israeli elections. “Oh man… We absolutely love it when Jews that don't live here tell us how to vote… It's our favorite thing!” responded @frak001. “If you think voting for Meretz is a good thing then you really need to look into what/who you're supporting,” added @DolevBroughton. And finally, from @CohenShim111: “you are stupid ! Only @netanyahu.”

@CohenShim111: Raising the level of online discourse since never.

[Twitchy]

Outraged: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)

Target: “Sharknado 3”

Why: After about 40 members of the Syfy threequel's production crew walked off the job last week in Los Angeles in search of a union contract, IATSE took further action in Washington D.C. on Wednesday when it picketed the production's shoot in front of the White House. “We will not forget how The Asylum treated their employees when they asked for the same union benefits and protections that were provided to the crew on 'Sharknado 2,'” said the Assistant Director of the IATSE Motion Picture Department. “It is employees working for anti-worker companies like The Asylum who need the enforceable working conditions and protections of a union agreement the most.”

[Deadline]

Still haven't had your fill? Get a full week's worth of outrage below:

Tues., March 10: Not everyone loves “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Mon., March 9: Lily James would like you to stop talking about her body

Thurs., March 5: Method Man is really, really angry about this Wu-Tang album auction

Weds., March 4: Is “Cinderella's” waist too small?

Tues., March 3: This TV critic has a major problem with FOX's “The Last Man on Earth”