Preview: 2000 AD #1850

and 09.18.13 5 years ago

A clockpunk solar system, trigger-happy cowboys fighting rampaging dinosaurs, harsh justice in a gritty dystopia, and space soldiers fighting for an alien civilisation… there”s never been a better time to jump on board with 2000 AD! This Wednesday (18th September), the legendary weekly anthology comic book starts all-new strips with Prog 1850 – it”s the perfect point for new readers looking to start collecting the Galaxy”s Greatest Comic! These FOUR brand new stories featuring some of the top British talent working today – including Al Ewing (Mighty Avengers), Pat Mills (Marshal Law), Ian Edginton (Victorian Undead), and INJ Culbard (The New Deadwardians). Available worldwide day-and-date digital through the 2000 AD webshop or the 2000 AD iPad app, it”s never been easier to start reading this powerhouse of British comics.

Around The Web

TAGS2000adal ewingBen Oliverian edgintonINJ CulbardJames Mackayjudge dreddMark HarrisonMichael CarrolPat Millspaul davidson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP