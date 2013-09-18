Preview: 2000 AD #1850

A clockpunk solar system, trigger-happy cowboys fighting rampaging dinosaurs, harsh justice in a gritty dystopia, and space soldiers fighting for an alien civilisation… there”s never been a better time to jump on board with 2000 AD! This Wednesday (18th September), the legendary weekly anthology comic book starts all-new strips with Prog 1850 – it”s the perfect point for new readers looking to start collecting the Galaxy”s Greatest Comic! These FOUR brand new stories featuring some of the top British talent working today – including Al Ewing (Mighty Avengers), Pat Mills (Marshal Law), Ian Edginton (Victorian Undead), and INJ Culbard (The New Deadwardians). Available worldwide day-and-date digital through the 2000 AD webshop or the 2000 AD iPad app, it”s never been easier to start reading this powerhouse of British comics.