Deep in space sits a cybernetic force of evil unlike any other. What terrible connection does Cyborg Superman share with Krypton? And what alien force commands the robotic terror? Find out here! (via CraveOnline)
Preview: Action Comics: Cyborg Superman #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.03.13 5 years ago
