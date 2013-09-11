Preview: Justice League: Lobo #23.2

and 09.11.13 5 years ago

Deep in the dark corridors of space lives a black-hearted being of unimaginable power. He”s witnessed horrors beyond description and committed unparalleled evils. In all of history, no being has ever been capable of as much chaos and terror as this lone individual. This is the story of the man called Lobo. He”s coming. And he”s bringing all of hell with him. Via comiXology

