Deep in the dark corridors of space lives a black-hearted being of unimaginable power. He”s witnessed horrors beyond description and committed unparalleled evils. In all of history, no being has ever been capable of as much chaos and terror as this lone individual. This is the story of the man called Lobo. He”s coming. And he”s bringing all of hell with him. Via comiXology
Preview: Justice League: Lobo #23.2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.11.13 5 years ago
