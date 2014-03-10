Preview: Ultimate Spider-Man #200

Marvel is proud to present your first look at ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #200 – the monumental anniversary issue! Legendary writer Brian Michael Bendis teams with Ultimate Spider-Man artists past and present for a celebration of all things Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and more! This epic, double-sized issue features art by Dave Marquez, Mark Bagley, Mark Brooks, Sara Pichelli, and David Lafuente! On the anniversary of his death, the whole world mourns the loss of Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man. At the home of May Parker, a more intimate gathering of Peter”s closest friends grieve for the loss of their dear friend. But even as they remember their fallen friend, a sinister plan has been set in motion. And the shocking truths about Peter and his world are about to be revealed. Plus, don”t miss the shocking ending that will have everyone talking! Seeds sown here will bear bitter fruit for Miles in the upcoming Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man series! And it all starts here! No fan can afford to miss the epic ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #200!