Prince’s ‘Batman’ and 13 other top soundtracks by one artist

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the release of “Batman,” a movie that is much beloved by much of the Hitfix staff, not only for Tim Burton”s dystopian vision of Gotham, but for Prince”s outrageously dynamic soundtrack and Danny Elfman's ominous score. Five years after Prince”s magnum opus, “Purple Rain”-and two years after the less-said-about-it-better “Under the Cherry Moon”-Prince”s songs for “Batman” became as synonymous with the movie as Michael Keaton”s doleful Batman and Jack Nicholson”s over-the-top Joker. Using Prince, who recorded for Warner Bros., provided nice synergy between the film studio and the record label.
Of course, by 1989, quite a few movies had featured soundtracks composed by one act: Simon & Garfunkel and “The Graduate,” Curtis Mayfield and “Superfly,” and Bob Dylan and “Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid,” to name a few. Not only was Prince's soundtrack a perfect fit for the movie, it was a commercial success, spending six weeks atop the Billboard 200 and selling more than 3 million copies in the U.S. alone.
Below are our top picks for best soundtracks by one artists. A few caveats: While in some cases, the artist also wrote some of the score, we did not include score-only contributions; we also allowed for a little leeway if one or two songs by another artist was included in the soundtrack, as long as the overwhelming majority was by one artist (that”s why “Saturday Night Live” isn”t among our selections). We also didn”t include vehicles about the acts where they provided the score (like The Beatles” “Hard Day”s Night”).
Check out our other “Batman” coverage:
25 Years Later: What Happened to the “Batman” cast and crew
Kris Tapley's homage to “Batman”
Our Favorite lines from “Batman” we can't stop quoting
From Batman to Joker: Which Actor Played These “Batman” Roles Best?
Y u no put Daft Punk’s amazing Tron: Legacy soundtrack, which was kinda better than the movie?
This gets my vote. Excellent sound track. Not so excellent movie.
This gets my vote. Excellent sound track. Not so excellent movie.
I know Whitney Houston didn’t do EVERY song on The Bodyguard soundtrack, but given how well several of those songs did on music charts, she should have least gotten an honorable metion – #listfail
No mention of the Flash Gordon or Highlander soundtracks by Queen? “Who wants to live forever?”, “Flash’s Theme”, “Princes of the Universe”? Those are classics that’ll be remembered way longer than “You’ll be in my heart”. Fucking Tarzan, please.
As big a Prince fan as I am, I’d replace Batman (which just doesn’t hold up) with Bjork’s Dancer in the Dark.
I wouldn’t put Prince’s Batman on the same plane of existence as Purple Rain.
I’m betting about 2 million of those album sales were due to people thinking they bought Danny Elfman’s seminal score. ;-)
Hard to choose between Purple Rain and The Graduate.
Not just hard… pretty much impossible.
Young Guns II – Bon Jovi
He Got Game by Public Enemy
(drops mic)
I just recently rediscovered Tom Petty’s ‘She’s the One’ soundtrack and completely forgot how good it is. It deserves an honorable mention. I mean come on, the cover of ‘Asshole’ by Beck is worth the price of admission.