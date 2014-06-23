Prince’s ‘Batman’ and 13 other top soundtracks by one artist

#Prince #Batman
, , , , and 06.23.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the release of “Batman,” a movie that is much beloved by much of the Hitfix staff, not only for Tim Burton”s dystopian vision of Gotham, but for Prince”s outrageously dynamic soundtrack and Danny Elfman's ominous score.  Five years after Prince”s magnum opus, “Purple Rain”-and two years after the less-said-about-it-better “Under the Cherry Moon”-Prince”s songs for “Batman” became as synonymous with  the movie as Michael Keaton”s doleful Batman and Jack Nicholson”s over-the-top Joker.  Using Prince, who recorded for Warner Bros., provided nice synergy between the film studio and the record label.

Of course, by 1989, quite a few movies had featured soundtracks composed by one act:  Simon & Garfunkel and “The Graduate,” Curtis Mayfield and “Superfly,” and Bob Dylan and “Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid,” to name a few. Not only was Prince's soundtrack a perfect fit for the movie,  it was a commercial success, spending six weeks atop the Billboard 200 and selling more than 3 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Below are our top picks for best soundtracks by one artists.  A few caveats: While in some cases, the artist also wrote some of the score, we did not include score-only contributions; we also allowed for a little leeway if one or two songs by another artist was included in the soundtrack, as long as the overwhelming majority was by one artist (that”s why “Saturday Night Live” isn”t among our selections). We also didn”t include vehicles about the acts where they provided the score (like The Beatles” “Hard Day”s Night”).

Check out our other “Batman” coverage:

25 Years Later: What Happened to the “Batman” cast and crew
Kris Tapley's homage to “Batman”
Our Favorite lines from “Batman” we can't stop quoting
From Batman to Joker: Which Actor Played These “Batman” Roles Best?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prince#Batman
TAGSBatmanbob dylanCat Stevenskaren oONCEprincePURPLE RAINSIMON AND GARFUNKELThe Graduatewhere the wild things are

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP