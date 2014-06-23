25 years of Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ and why I owe it a lot

There is a reason I'm a Batman fan. It's not because I'm a life-long comic book reader. That came later. And it's not because I grew up watching reruns of the old ABC television series. Though I certainly did. It's because Tim Burton's “Batman,” released in theaters 25 years ago today, was the first movie that really owned my anticipatory faculties as a child. It was the first film that lit my movie-going fire, a designation saved for “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “E.T.” a generation prior and perhaps “Jurassic Park” and Harrison Ford's actioners a generation later.
In the simplest of terms, I wouldn't be a film obsessive if it weren't for “Batman.” I owe it that much.
For me, the film was an event not to be missed. I remember watching the commercials flood prime time television: the howling of a Batwing circling a Gothic cathedral, the cool of an actor I knew from comedy somehow tapped to play a brooding character of purpose, “Where does he get those wonderful toys?,” etc. The Anton Furst-designed logo was everywhere, seared into immortality by any production that happened to film in Times Square in the summer of 1989, decorating untold numbers of hats and T-shirts, that winged image a specter hanging over the march to June 23.
And then, finally, the release.
It would have been unthinkable for a film so marvelously marketed, so massive in its blockbuster appeal, so undeniably industry-encompassing to bring in anything less than the highest opening weekend box office gross of all time. And so, with a $40 million-plus haul, “Batman” obliterated domestic records set by “Ghostbusters 2” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (which themselves bested “Return of the Jedi's” 6-year-old record) one and three weeks prior…by over $10 million.
Today, with a final tally of $411 million ($760 million if adjusted for inflation), the film remains one of the all-time box office champs. And rightly so. “Batman” came to define, for better or worse, the new era of the blockbuster. It also further established the franchise mentality that can be such a disease on the Hollywood infrastructure. Sequels in 1992, 1995 and 1997 made considerable money, but after those productions had faded away, the character had not. Less than a decade later, Christopher Nolan would resurrect the Dark Knight to further box office success and once again establish another era for the form.
It's intriguing, really, when you consider Batman's place in popular culture and how, every step of the way, the character seems to be right there in the mix. And as Warner Bros. currently tries to find a competitive foothold against the Marvel machine, the studio is very aware of what the Caped Crusader means to the bottom line. So there he is in Zack Snyder's upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel, not just as an icon for Ben Affleck to portray, but as a brand to be flashed in the film's title: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
The 1989 film delivered on its high-octane promise, but under the guidance of director Tim Burton, the story played psychological notes in the character only previously realized by writers like Frank Miller, his 1986 tome “The Dark Knight Returns” serving as a considerable artistic influence. I would later learn, when the film would inevitably steer me into the world of comics, that the adaptation was sacrilegious to Batman fans. “Batman doesn't kill!” “The Joker didn't kill Batman's parents!” “GUNS ON THE BATMOBILE!?” But such belly-aching was far from my periphery when, in June of 1989, I made my way with my parents to a small theater in Selma, North Carolina to finally partake in this visual feast. Sue me for being a wide-eyed youngster who wasn't hip enough to hate on it.
Burton's vision was dark, sinister, irresistible to an impressionable young boy like myself. Michael Keaton's anti-superhero was cool, collected, an antidote to cock-sure protagonists like Pete “Maverick” Mitchell or Axel Foley. Jack Nicholson's Joker became the stuff of instant movie legend; he was terrifying, hilarious, deranged, unyielding, defiant. As a 7-year-old, I always wondered why, on the film's poster, this “Nicholson” name came before the name of the guy who played Batman. When I walked out of the theater, I knew the answer. And I knew I wanted to see everything he had ever done. If it was half as entertaining as what I had just seen, then I was in. Of course, as I would discover, Nicholson's romp in “Batman” was just the tip of the iceberg of what he had offered. So I owe that discovery to the film as well.
And by the way, Nicholson's performance was absolutely award-worthy, in my opinion, but the Academy didn't jump at the opportunity. (The group did, however, decide to offer recognition for a similar portrayal one year later when Al Pacino was nominated for his work in “Dick Tracy.”) At the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association extended a lead actor nod to Nicholson in the comedy/musical category, of all places, while he received a supporting actor bid from the more adventurous British Academy members across the pond.
The only Oscar attention “Batman” received was a nomination and well-deserved win for Anton Furst's awe-inspiring Gotham City designs. That work stands as some of the best of the form to this day, an exciting old-school blend of practical effects and matte paintings, macabre imagery and cartoonish villainy. And Furst deserved cool kid cred in perpetuity for his uber-slick Batmobile design, an instant must-have for fantasizing dudes the world over. He sadly took his own life two years later following a struggle to transition into directing and a break-up with actress Beverly D'Angelo. He was 47.
And I shouldn't let the film's music go without mention. Danny Elfman's original score remains, to my mind (and refreshingly, the mind of those I respect when it comes to this stuff), one of the greatest film scores of all time. The ominous string theme – whether consciously borrowed or unconsciously referenced or what – plays so deliciously over the film's creative opening credits sequence, while the work throughout is at once foreboding and playful. The use of Prince's original songs, meanwhile, became an easy target when the film eventually, inevitably, began to feel dated, but I stand by tracks like “Party Man,” “Trust” and yes, even “Scandalous” as filthy, trashy fun. That's one of the most bizarre pairings in the history of cinema, and I won't even say it works, but I won't say I don't like it.
Having the VHS in my hands that holiday season (my copy still has “Christmas 1989” written on it) was also a huge deal. The home video strategy shortened the window from screen to household considerably for the industry, just another way the film changed the Hollywood status quo. And the spools on that thing were definitely worn out by the time I upgraded to DVD 10 years later. (Remember, you can't watch a Warner Bros. movie without a Warner Bros. ball cap.)
I imagine the net will be flooded today with remembrances and such (and probably a fair share of cynical backlash at same). I welcome all of it, because the funny thing about “Batman” is how many different shades of reactions there truly are to that film. I'm sort of fascinated by it, and not even really defensive about it. This one was just a moment for me and there we are.
I would, however, recommend a slightly older piece which was published on the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary back in 2009: Art of the Title”s look at Richard Morrison”s aforementioned opening title sequence. As usual, the crew over there did a great job of tapping into an element of film that isn”t often properly considered and/or analyzed. Here is what Morrison had to say at that time:
“The Batman 1989 environment was not that homogenized. In fact, there weren”t many people on the same platform and we were all very individual. I did not know Tim before so I had to pitch for the project. We just had to make sure what we were about. I sat with him for a few minutes, and then just walked around the set of Gotham city. And that was it, really. I clearly remember I sat back in the car and all of a sudden I knew it. I knew it had to be something about the classic batman comic logo. I thought, what if we think of that in a 360 degree move, how about if it”s in landscape, how about I make it something you can move around so you don”t quite know what it is. So that was the idea and then I just invented the world around it. Nobody did anything like it before so that”s why it probably retained its timeless feel.”
Additionally, as you may well know, the character is celebrating his own separate anniversary this year: it was 75 years ago that Bill Finger's creation (OK, Bob Kane gave him a name) first showed up in the pages of “Detective Comics” #27. As with Superman last year, Warner Bros. has been toasting the diamond occasion with style. There is a new Batman-centric tour at the Burbank film studios and you can expect some special events at next month's San Diego Comic-Con. Recently HeroFix/CBR counted down the top 75 Batman covers of all time. Here is what the top 10 looked like. And I imagine a special edition of Burton's film will be on the way, too.
Anyway, what else can I say? “Batman” simply means a lot to me, and not in the geek-out/nostalgia manner some might expect. (Not that the war on nostalgia in some quarters isn't weird and suffocating.) The film had a profound impact. It was the Cecil B. DeMille experience of my childhood. To me, that's the kind of thing you cherish if you consider yourself a film-lover.
Naturally, though, I feel as if the memories recounted in this piece are of a lifetime ago. My sensibilities as a movie-watcher have obviously shifted. I might not even like “Batman” if it were released today. But I prefer its place as a formative piece of entertainment, one that I never tire of revisiting and that today, 25 years later, I count as an old friend.
Now, where is that Blu-ray disc…
*This piece originally ran in part at InContention.com in 2009.
Make no apologizes for loving Batman ’89. Everyone who does not like it has a right to their opinion. But that does not mean we need to hear it when we’re celebrating the joy that is this studio commercial play done right. And they would never make a movie like Eighty-nine today because film production is drastically different beast. Even the audiences for the best of what the previous decades had to offer aren’t there anymore. I love this movie just as much as you do if not more. Although I think you might love it more.
Thanks for the great piece! Wow 25 years. I was there too opening night but I was 15 at the time. I’ve never seen anything close to that summer of the Bat and I loved every minute of it. I’d tape interviews and ads off of TV, any sort of behind the scenes segments I could find.
I’d been a fan of the comics and graphic novels for a couple of years so I was way into it. I still have the corduroy Batman logo hat, Joker T-shirt and buttons I wore that night. There was a line stretched outside the theater and it was a hot early summer evening. There were people selling posters and I just had to have one. Seeing Batman that night remains to this day one of my fondest movie going experiences. It had the perfect blend of darkness and comic book adventure. I like the Nolan movies but that 89 Batman was pure FUN from start to finish.
Kris, I know I’ve given you ample crap for loving this film, and I hope you know it’s in a kidding manner.
I too, wanted to see this film more than even The Last Crusade in 1989. And when I did see it, I loved it. When I got the VHS, I wore out my first copy.
As I grew older, though, the cracks of this film were something I couldn’t ignore no matter how much I loved it as a kid.
Unlike Superman, who had and has killed in the comics and in Superman II (yes, it’s true Mark Millar, who should know better), the thing that makes Batman, well, Batman, is that he does not kill. Batman is perpetually stuck in time as an 8 year old who doesn’t want to see any further innocent die, nor is he willing to take the life of anyone else to see that mission through.
Even Miller’s Batman doesn’t kill, and he’s an unhinged psychopath.
And in knowing that, I could not reconcile that knowledge with this film, or in even the more casual way Batman kills in Burton’s second film.
Then, when you break down the film as it works as a film, the plot holes become so enormous you could drive that beautiful Batmobile through them. Alfred letting Vicki Vale into the Batcave is a betrayal unlike any other, and completely invalidates the film for me. At that point, as an adult film lover and lover of all things Batman, I have to stop.
This isn’t a great Batman film. It has great set pieces and great moments. The design of the film is second to none. The Batmobile and Danny Elfman’s score still set the standard as far as I’m concerned.
In fact, those two elements are so important, that the best iteration of Batman we’ve ever seen outside of the comics, Batman: The Animated Series, almost directly copied the Batmobile design (making it more art deco to fit that series’ design cues) and using Elfman’s main theme to build its own themes.
Kris, there are definitely films in my childhood I know are, well, not that great, but I can’t help but love anyway. The Beastmaster is the one that comes to mind the most.
As for the film that made me love film, well, I was lucky in that it just may be one of the few perfect narratives ever committed to celuloid. I was five years old when my father took me to see Back to the Future in 1985. The film so blew my brain into a million pieces, I needed to go see it again the next weekend, as all of my friends were watching ‘Ralphie’ in The Dirt Bike Kid. I must have made my dad take to me to see BTTF two or three more times that summer. Everything in that film was perfection. The score, the use of Huey Lewis and The News’ Power of Love and Back in Time, the direction, the script (which is taught in screenwriting classes as the gold standard for writing translated to screen), and of course, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd. It was only later in life that I really appreciated Crispin Glover’s thoroughly weird and nuanced performance.
So I understand what its like to love something so completely in this way, but I just can’t go down that path with you in regards to Batman, which the nine year old me loved so much, but which the adult me can’t help but see every crack and every bit of what’s wrong with the film.
It’s just not… Batman.
What it is a pretty decent deconstruction of the superhero mythos told by Tim Burton.
I just wish he didn’t call it Batman.
It’s an Elseworlds story. Think of it in those terms.
The best movies are not faultless. And Batman like Shakespeare can be valid in several different interpretations. You’re over Eighty-nine. The rest of us aren’t and will likely have reasons to love it when we’re old men and all the principals are deceased. I hope Birdman does the trick for Keaton. It would be a full circle moment for the three primary stars to all be Oscar winners. Think three of the male actors from Fast Time being Oscar winners.
Expression,
And you’re welcome to it. I come not to bury Batman. I know there are those (including those on this site) who hated the film from the get-go based on their first exposure to it.
I just wanted to show it from the other side. As someone who loved it with a rabid intensity, but then, how over time, with age and maybe just the smallest smidgen of wisdom, I came to not like it. At all.
I’ll never “hate” Batman’89. I just don’t see it as those of you who still love it do. Call it a loss of innocence. Call it changing tastes. Call it part of growing up and finding much of what I loved as a child some of the most purile pop garbage to which one could expose themselves.
Seriously, have any of y’all actually watched the old Votron episodes or Transformers episodes circa 1984 as adults? They’re just… awful is about the best word I can think of at the moment, but it doesn’t quite do those particular animated crapfests justice.
Some of what I loved as a child still holds-up well today. Robotech for one. Back to the Future. Raiders. Star Wars. Batman: The Animated Series.
But for me, you have to add Batman’89 to the pile with Voltron, or Ernest Goes to Camp, or Thundercats, or Transformers, or Masters of the Universe (cartoon and film both).
Heck, as much as I still love it, I know The Beastmaster is nothing more than a B-film with a good score.
And I’m not saying that any of y’all should apologize for Batman’89. Love what you love.
I just can’t cross the bridge with you.
Even as an Elseworlds, Kris. As much as I love The Dark Knight Trilogy, for me, what makes those films work is that I do think of them as an Elseworlds story, or in the modern parlance, very much like what DC was trying to do with Earth One series, of showing how superheros would exist in a “real” world.
Let’s be honest, as great as those films are, that is also very much NOT Batman as he is in the comics. Bale-Batman is not the World’s Greatest Detective. He is not the second-smartest human alive (after Lex Luthor). He is not the world’s greatest marshal artist. He is simply a billionaire who is basically a highly-trained ninja that dresses like a bat to fight the mob in an attempt to save his city. He doesn’t even design his own weapons and materials.
I’m hoping against hope that Snyder finally gives us the true, real Batman in live action form.
We have him already, in all of the DCAU and most of the DC-animated stand-alone films.
I just want to get the guy from the comics, with the sci-fi gadgets he designs himself, the detective with the genius intellect, and the guy who can take on 100 men without being touched once on screen in the flesh.
The guy with an enemy who has kept himself alive for over 600 years because of an amalgamation of magic and science. The guy with enemies who are a 9-ft zombie or a 9-ft man-crocodile hybrid. The guy who can beat Superman, or Green Lantern, or The Flash, because he is always 100-steps ahead of those guys.
I want THAT guy.
I think being so dismissive of the film and how well it does or doesn’t hold up puts out a lot of disregard for its place as a substantive appreciation of the brand of expressionism Burton would clearly continue to embrace throughout his career.
Or…just hate it because it’s “not Batman.”
Anyway, Nolan’s stuff doesn’t qualify as “Elseworld-ian” (good lord I’m having this conversation) to me. It’s very much in the spirit of what’s on the page, very much in keeping with the essence of the character. “Batman” 1989 is not, much like anything from “Speeding Bullets” to “Gotham By Gaslight” isn’t anywhere near approaching the status quo. That’s Elseworlds. Not saying something is a shade away from “Earth whatever.”
In any case, as noted in the piece, my regard for this film has little to do with what I think is the essence of the character. It was a big-movie awakening kind of thing. And it holds up for that, for it’s unique design (no movie, even the imitators, really looks like “Batman”), for all its tonal insecurities. It is what it is and I love what it is.
And by the way, I’d love to see all of that in a Batman movie, too. But I’m also scared to death of seeing it done terribly.
Kris has written a celebratory piece. Eighty-nine changed him. And Eighty-nine still matters to me as a piece of nostalgia and the adult content of the movie keeps it re-watchable with age from my end.
Matt you like Star Trek V. I do too. And for that you’ll always receive the benefit of the doubt from me. And it is your right and very natural for you to alter how you feel about a piece of childhood era art.
Kris,
I’ve been trying to couch everything along the lines of “for me.” And anything where I’m dismissive of certain aspects where I can’t see the film the same way as I once did, again, I’m doing so from my point of view.
I completely understand where you’re coming from, as far having a movie awakening with one particular film is concerned.
As for The Dark Knight Trilogy, I would never argue that the feeling Nolan brought to the proceedings is very much, if not exactly as it is on the page. And all three of those films are elevated in my mind in breaking the bonds of genre into becoming great films, much in the way Casino Royale and Skyfall broke the bonds (heh) of that particular franchise or genre.
But as great as those films are, they still very much exist apart. Nolan’s Ra’s al Ghul (besides being maddingly mispronounced) is not 600+ years old. Batman is not the World’s Greatest Detective or second smartest human alive.
Yes, there is so much right, taken from a real-world perspective. Like, say, what it would be like if Warren Buffet was killed and one of his kids decided to fight crime dressed as a bat after going through intense ninja training. :-)
As for everything else, I very much appreciate the film for what gets right, more than I dislike the film for what I think it doesn’t. Without Batman’89, or Superman: The Movie, we would never have had the greatness of Spider-Man 2 or X-Men First Class or Iron Man or TDK Trilogy or The Avengers. At the very least, those films wouldn’t have been the same.
Its place in film history is very much assured, and I’ll never dispute that.
And again, I’m not trying to disparage it, or you. I wish I could still love the film as much as you do. I hate losing the wonder. I hate the creeping cynicism. That, as Conan O’Brien once brilliantly and sadly stated, is not a character trait we should aspire to have.
Anyway… a lot of words (sound and fury) just to say… I get your love. I once had it, and I don’t anymore.
And I would never disparage you for it. Just having a conversation.
Expression,
With Star Trek V, I think I like the idea of what it wants to be more than the actual film itself. STV gets so much right and yet so much wrong. I mean, I don’t know how the film gets so much of the relationship between the trio right, and then infuriatingly has them take sides with Sybok against Kirk during the scene in the officer’s lounge. Well, I have an idea why, having to do with Shatner’s ego, but still.
The film is a mess. Don’t mistake me there. But I don’t see it as the worst Trek has to offer. I’d put Insurrection and Nemesis below it. I’d be tempted to put TMP and Generations below it, but at that point, we’d be discussing degrees of bad.
As for the Trek film I openly despise and will never watch again, not ever again in my life, well that lone spot is for Star Trek Into Darkness and none other. Besides not making a lick of sense (really, it takes 30 minutes to get to Qo’noS?), well, nothing in that film made sense! Nothing! God, you want to talk about a film I hate with the fiery passion of 1,000,000 suns? Star Trek Into Darkness is it.
Anyway… please don’t mistake me. I’m not trying to be antagonistic here. Just having a conversation. Sharing a point of view from someone who did love Batman’89 at one point, for a long time, and who doesn’t any longer. Perhaps I’m not doing so very well, but that was my intent.
Thanks for the discussion. :-)
I, too, love what Star Trek V wants to be. Huzzah for agreement.
I think people are unfair to Shatner. I believe his intentions were go for broke genuine. Final Frontier is what happens when someone has big plans for Star Trek and is restricted by budget and pleasing many masters. That never works well for the finished movie. I see the flaws. The biggest flaw for me as a kid was that the picture was boring. It has very adult themes but executes most of them in dull ways. It’s even dull to look at from the beige color palette.
Kris,
You and me both, man. You and me both. But at some point, they have to try.
It really is looking like Snyder is trying to give it to us.
I’m one of the 76% of the audience (according to RT) who really liked (loved, in my case) Man of Steel, and so far, I love what they’re doing with Bat-fleck and Wonder Woman and even Lex Luthor, who, if you’re gonna pick the guy who is the smartest man on the planet, you can’t do much better than Eisenberg, so count me as very hopeful.
I love the idea of heroes being who we should aspire to be, not flawed people thrown into situations to be heroic. It’s why I’ve always gravitated towards DC more than Marvel. DC is human mythology writ large, if not a bit cleansed for popular consumption. It’s also why, although I didn’t like his first film as much as most, I gravitate more to Captain America and of course, to Thor, as opposed to Iron Man, The Hulk, or Spider-Man on the Marvel side.
And I’m sure we agree on a great many things, but often, those discussions are never very stimulating. As long as we remember that we can always disagree without being disagreeable.
And if I crossed that line, I do apologize. It assuredly wasn’t my intent.
Nah. I just get defensive on Burt-man.
“as an adult film lover”
Filthy. Back to the Academy Awards coverage, everyone!
The problem with Batman ’89 isn’t so much the film itself, but the avalanche of joyless “dark” fan-boy superhero flicks that spewed into theaters by directors trying to copy its formula while lacking Burton’s cleverness. Your favorite Batman to me marks the moment when the entire superhero genre began to take itself way, way to seriously. It’s not Burton’s fault, just like it’s not John Landis’ fault that “Animal House” ushered in 10,000 idiotic, inane “slob comedies” trying to cash in on it. But that’s what happened. The old Batman TV series is vastly inferior to Burton’s film, yet holds up better to a lot of people, probably because it has something desperately lacking from much of the ’89 film’s progeny – fun.