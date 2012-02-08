Pulling for you, Gary

Gary Oldman is back in town and hitting the press rounds hard on behalf of his first-ever Oscar nomination for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” And though I’m fairly resigned to Jean Dujardin turning the trick with Oscar as he did with SAG, I can’t help but wonder — or perhaps merely hope — if things are in such a state of flux within the Best Actor category that a guy like Oldman has a decent shot.
Roth’s piece on Brad Pitt’s press rounds and a window of opportunity in the field was fair enough as it pertains to his chances. After all, Pitt’s a big-time celebrity who doesn’t rest on his laurels and is heavily involved, constructively, on the production side of things. And he turned out one of his best performances to date in “Moneyball.”
But what about a guy like Oldman, who has worked with just about everyone in town and has been at the grind for decades? Not only is he a solid worker, but he offers up stunning portrayal after stunning portrayal, even in the most dubious of projects (many of which he’s been forced to take on over the last 10 years or so).
The BAFTA Awards on Sunday will be an interesting test for Oldman. (Guy will be live-blogging, FYI.) It’s the only pre-Oscar awards show, I believe, that will see him pitted against Dujardin and George Clooney, the perceived frontrunners of the category. Given the showing “Tinker” had in the nominations, I expect him to win, but if Dujardin triumphs, well, it’s not even worth discussing in hypotheticals anymore at that point.
Greg Ellwood sat down with the freshly minted nominee recently to get his take on finally hitting that echelon he probably should have been on multiple times over by now. And like many, leading into the morning of January 24, he wasn’t feeling particularly hopeful. “If you were to take the temperature with the Golden Globes and SAG, I wasn’t banking on it,” he says in the interview. Thankfully he’s in there and he has a fighting chance.
Meanwhile, Oldman is turning up in a few key spots during phase two. He was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week and will pop up on “The Today Show” tomorrow morning. He also has a Charlie Rose appearance coming up (which will be delightful). He did plenty of poolside interviews at the Nominees Luncheon on Monday, as well, which is a good way to hit a few outlets at once this time of year.
I spoke to Oldman back around the occasion of the film’s US release back in December and it remains one of my favorite interviews of the season. He’s such a nice guy, really thoughtful in his answers and with a refreshing sense of humor. That kind of charm can go a long way this time of year. I particularly loved his perspective on finally settling into a rather inwardly-performed character after making a career on more colorful portrayals:
“When you”re asked to come in and you’ve got to burn from the first bar, it”s like rock and roll,” he said at the time. “You’ve got to hit a frequency in a performance. And it may be violent, it may be emotional, it may be both. It may be tears. It could be many things. I always felt that as exciting as it was, there was a bit of a black cloud over me. You”d get there in the morning and it was like standing at the foot of a mountain looking at the peak and thinking, ‘Oh God, I”ve got to get there today, and when I call on it, will I have the resource? Is the well going to be dry or am I going to climb the mountain?’
“With Smiley, a lot of that sort of emotional work, in a way, was done in the privacy of my own home. It”s sort of done in my kitchen, me in a communion with the novel. And so it was a relief to know that it was other people that were bouncing off the wall and that I could come in and put my suit on and sit in a chair and listen. It was a great relief to be able to do that. There’s a continuity to it. And it”s those other guys that have to kind of come in and win the race, you know? Like I said, it”s like jazz. You just find that you ease into the solo and these other guys can start to come in and rock and roll.”
I’d love to think that now that Oscar voters finally have an opportunity to check off his name on a ballot, they finally will. But it’s tough to overcome the trajectory of the season when it’s been somewhat set.
Still, I’m pulling for him. It really was my favorite nomination of the year.
You don’t even mention the merits of his performance in your case, and it just isn’t the kind of thing they’d ever go for. So, no.
When you’re talking Gary Oldman, isn’t merit already a given?
Yeah, do I really need to go there? I’ve written extensively about the film and performance already. He’s a hell of an actor who delivered a hell of a performance and I’m not all that passionate about his co-nominees. So, yes.
I don’t doubt your opinion of the performance, but the majority of the Academy’s opinion I do. It just isn’t showy enough. If going by the logic of only considering the name of the actor, his/her history, and press, Glenn Close would win in a cake walk. It’s the nature of the performances that will keep both from a win is what I was saying.
In the real world of the film blogger community and not in this sugar-coated, sappy Oscar world, the best actor race as it stands would be:
1) Gary Oldman
2) Brad Pitt
3) Demian Bichir
4) George Clooney
5) Jean Dujardin
@Dean….Glenn Close’s performance is completely diff. from Oldman’s. Yah, they’re both subtle, but that’s about the only similarity in regards to content and quality.
Close does a good job with her performance, but the character drowns in the rather flat narrative. She plays a woman who is afraid to let people in to her soul, to reveal who she really is, because it is a necessity, I guess, of the times.
Oldman’s character may not pop up in its entirety until well into the first act, but from that opening sequence, you feel his presence throughout the film. He plays a man who CANNOT expose himself, because this is a world where you cannot even trust the best of friends and oldest of colleagues. He knows everything that is going on even if you do not. IE: He knows that Guillam is gay but does not come out and say it. IE: Those flashbacks to the close-ups of the Circus members reveals he knows everyone by heart, even if only subconsciously…
I don’t know if this makes sense to you, but it does to me.
Sometimes — hell, often — it’s less about the performance than the performer. Regardless, I’ve made it pretty clear that I think Dujardin is winning. That doesn’t mean the category isn’t one of the more open fields of the night, though.
And yes, Close is a completely different circumstance. She also doesn’t have a huge chunk of support in the form of the British voting bloc, either. Which brings me to another point I made rather clearly in the piece: If Dujardin triumphs with BAFTA, it’s not even worth talking in hypotheticals anymore.
@Kris, was it you/Anne (or maybe it was Sasha/Jeff) that said that this year MAY be similar to 2002/2003 when Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day-Lewis were winning everything and then Adrien Brody (who had only won in Boston and with the NSFC) came and stole the show by winning Best Actor?
That could prove helpful to Pitt, who already has won in Boston, New York and with the NSFC….one more win that Brody had..plus, he’s the film’s producer and one of Hollywood’s biggest stars yet to win an Oscar.
Of course, if Oldman wins the BAFTA, he could be this year’s Alan Arkin/Tilda Swinton.
All I know is that when multiple people are lock-in-lock come Oscar time, each with multiple wins to their name, there is generally always a surprise. But maybe that’s just me dreaming.
Either way, Jean Dujardin is no consensus winner like Firth was last year.
I don’t know if it was us but I’ve certainly heard talk along those lines. I think the SAG win is very significant. But he wasn’t competing against Oldman there. I just think the category on the whole is a bit more interesting than it was a few weeks ago.
Wiscon, I’d hypothesise that Clooney is last, barely anybody’s seen Bachir and Dujardin is #2 or #3.
Kris Tapley sir ,thanks for your beliving! As a longtime Oldman fan Iam with you LOL.Maybe the AMPAS tries something new this year and rewards a actual silent and not showy performance ( and i don´t mean The Artist LOL ) .Well hope never dies !
Kris: I’d be thrilled to see Gary win. If I were voting on performance alone, I’d vote for Brad, but either result would thrill me. I hope you’re right that there is room in the category. I think DuJardin and Clooney are the least deserving of the two – Clooney plays a similar character in his last 3 movies. DuJardin is good but seems to be getting in on the strength of The Artist and a charming smile.
As for Best Actress: Do you see any wiggle room? I think it’s probably Viola by a landslide, but a part of me does wonder if this Viola/Meryl cacophony won’t give room to Michelle to sneak in?
It’s Viola vs. Meryl all the way. I see no wiggle room.
I believe Michelle was magic, but yeah I doubt she has any shot this year.
“I’d love to think that now that Oscar voters finally have an opportunity to check off his name on a ballot, they finally will.”
This is exactly what I was thinking. It’s one thing for enough people to put his name on the ballot to get the nomination, but now that its on the ballot I just feel more people will feel inclined with giving him thier vote. It’s like, Clooney and Pitt always get a nod every now-and-then (not to mention Clooney already has one) but its the first time an actor with such high respect from his peers, with a plethora of great underrated performances under his belt, has landed on thier ballots and people will want to vote for him even if they didn’t see his film. His only competition I would see is Jean, but I think my no-guts-no-glory pick will be Oldman winning Best Actor if he is able to win it at Bafta this Sunday.
I just hope the interesting-ness of the category helps out Brad Pitt basically. Two career-best performances in two best pictures, of which he was a producer for both.
His performance in Moneyball is a charismatic, movie-star, ensemble servicing, pun-intended out of the park showcase. Come on, this should be his time.
As much as I want Oldman to win, I do kind of agree with you. I wish he had nominated for The Tree of Life and I really think he would have given Plummer a run for his money. But Moneyball was a great actors showcase too… and I think he deserves the win over Clooney and Dujardin. Hopefully this nomination for Oldman is one of many to come.
Just listened to the podcast of Oldman’s appearance on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me. Hilarious and delightful!
Kris- It’s funny, just the other day I was wondering if you were going to do a post-nomination piece on Oldman, and here it is. I do get the sense that there’s a lot of positive sentiment for Oldman floating around, and that with a BAFTA win (which I’m anticipating), he could very well sweep in from under to take the Gold (It would certainly make the most compelling narrative of the nominees).
I just remember the feeling of extreme relief when I read his name under the best actor category on nominations day. I’m a huge fan of Oldman’s and I was championing his nomination before even seeing the performance. He’s such a humble, quietly-likable and subtly charming guy (a more reserved charm than the two frontrunners in this category) and has such a stellar and versatile body of work behind him, so how could I not root for him. Then I saw the performance, which I think is the best of his impeccable career and the best performance of the year.
There’s no denying that this being his first nomination was overdue and a flat out embarrassment on the part of the Academy, but it’s the right performance (subdued but precise, a rare leading role) to give him the recognition for after all this time, because it’s a perfect example of the full range of abilities that Oldman has as an actor.
Oldman should win just for his AWESOME reading of Jersey Shore on Kimmel. That’s not to take away from his performance in TTSS which was equally great (for different reasons of course). Anyone else catch it?
Finally seeing Gary Oldman’s name mentioned during the Oscar nominations was definitely what put the biggest smile on my face. I really love his performance as well as Demian Bichir’s, but I know neither of them stand much of a chance of winning. I’d be all for a surprise win for Gary, though.
If Gary Oldman had been nominated for the SAG (instead of DiCaprio), I don’t think Dujardin would have won. That doesn’t mean I think Oldman would have won either, but the race would have taken a different turn.
Saw Tinker Tailor again a few days ago. Just can’t get over how ridiculously well made this film is. For me it’s kind of a throwback to the 60s/70s cinema in its use of zooms, music, atmosphere etc. And the more I see it, the more subtle yet sophisticated I find Oldman’s mannerisms and facial changes as Smiley. Go Oldman XD
should’ve said ‘certain films’ back in the 60s/70s. anyway…hope he wins BAFTA.
As much as I’d love to see Gary Oldman finally holding an Oscar, I just can’t see him winning for such a controlled and understated performance. I certainly wouldn’t say it’s impossible, but I can’t really think of him as anything but a dark horse.
If anyone can upset a Dujardin or Clooney win it’d have to be Brad Pitt. It’s not a flashy performance either, but it’s definitely more warm than Oldman’s is.
Has Gary had an episode on ‘Inside the Actors Studio’? If not, what a perfect person to interview!
No crime in hoping for something (improbable) to happen. But it’s only that – hoping against hope. Therefore, don’t get your hopes up too high.
‘Cos if Gary Oldman doesn’t win the Oscar, don’t bring out a column, crying foul as to how “Gary Oldman was denied an Oscar” that YOU feel was his (alleging an ‘internal anti-Oldman sentiment’), despite knowing fully well that the odds were stacked heavily against him, to begin with. Remember, I told you so.
Even if Oldman wins the BAFTA, according to me, it won’t make any sort of difference to the lead actor race. There are two reasons for it:
1. For the last SEVEN years, the person who has won the SAG lead actor has gone on to win the Oscar lead actor as well (in the present circumstances, Jean Dujardin is the SAG lead actor winner). In other words, the BAFTA lead actor race has been rendered totally redundant these past SEVEN years (Remember, in 2009, Mickey Rourke won the BAFTA, but Sean Penn won the Oscar. And yes, Penn WAS nominated for the BAFTA as well).
2. Last year, a BRITISH actor won the Oscar for lead actor (Colin Firth). This time, it’s Firth’s TTSS co-star who has been nominated for lead actor (and he’s the sole Brit in the lead actor race). I don’t think the (AMERICAN) Academy members would want ANOTHER Brit actor taking the Lead Actor Oscar for the 2nd year running. Definitely not, especially when there are two Americans, a Frenchman, and a Mexican in the fray as well.
And on the subject of Sean Penn winning the SAG in 2009, Mickey Rourke WAS nominated for the SAG as well. So, yeah, the SAG lead actor result is highly significant. If Dujardin wins the BAFTA, that’s it for Oldman, there and then.
Erm, you’re basically posting the same comment all over this site WTH? I honestly don’t think the Academy members really mind giving Brit actors Oscars for consecutive years. At the end of the day it’s all about what movie/performance/personality they love the most. Nationality definitely doesn’t matter.
I said on this site weeks ago: if Oldman wins the BAFTA … look out.
I feel like the Brit block + Academy members who know/worked with/respect him + splintered support for Pitt/Dujardin/Clooney = potetial win for Oldman.
As mentioned, if Dujardin wins BAFTA, it’s most likely over. But the Acadmey may still spring for Clooney bcause he’s Clooney. Pitt will have Tree of Life supporters, as well. But Oldman def. has a fighting chance; and as mentioned, the whole “check off Oldman on the ballot” effect.
I say in a world where a block of wood Clooney and Bale have Oscars — there’s no reason why a glass of water Oldman can’t have one too.
It’d certainly make for a great moment. Standing ovation, I’d say. Would remind me of Adrian Brody winning.