Reality TV Roundup: Was Whitney really up for ‘X Factor’?

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

THE VOICE

The blind auditions are underway and we learn that the judges have a soft spot for clapping.

Judge Adam Levine starts a record label with a “Glee” star. It’s a match made in television!

THE BACHELOR

Wondering why Casey S. was shown the door on “The Bachelor” when Wesley wasn’t on “The Bachelorette”? Chris Harrison reveals why.

Dumped bachelorette Jennifer reveals that, now that she’s watching the show, she hates Courtney even more.

Blakeley, Casey S. and Jamie just aren’t all that to Ben. But dammit, Courtney’s STILL around.

THE X FACTOR

It seems the late Whitney Houston had plans to judge the show, though Simon Cowell will only say he was meeting her on Monday.

Simon Cowell says Beyonce, Mariah and Elton won’t be judging next season – but he has a few people he would like to fill in the available slots.

We have our own ideas about which stars should be filling in Nicole and Paula’s chairs, however.

AMERICAN IDOL



Brace yourselves. It’s group night! Read this recap for more.



Nigel Lythgoe talks about fading ratings, “The Voice” and why people who aren’t prepared for Hollywood Week are just plain stupid.

Adam Lambert says it’s just a rumor that he’s going to formally step into Freddie Mercury’s shoes to front Queen.

TOP CHEF

Bev is back, but Ed is packing his knives to go. Nooo!

The show will be back for a tenth season, of course.

The First Lady guest judged a new “Top Chef” spin-off. Go figure.

PROJECT RUNWAY ALL STARS

Even though Austin had the ugliest look and Kara’s was the most boring, Rami somehow gets the boot.

THE BIGGEST LOSER

Adrian is the latest cast-off on the show and admits he made excuses on a season that’s all about “no excuses.”

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Expletives, feuds, jealousy and suicide — it’s part two of the “RHoBH” reunion!

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

The girls are back — but they’re boring, at least for now.



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

You know things are bad when NeNe is the voice of reason. Watch out for Marlo!

MISC.

Jeffrey Fraza, a fighter on 2005 reality show “The Contender,” is hit and killed by a commuter train.

“Survivor” winner Richard Hatch can’t catch a break from the law.