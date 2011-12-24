Reality TV Roundup: ‘Survivor’ and ‘X Factor’ pick winners, ‘Real Housewives’ pick fights

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Accessory” or “America’s Next Top Model,” the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
SURVIVOR
The final three are Albert, Coach and Sophie and, while it’s Coach’s massive payday to lose, he in fact does lose — to Sophie.
Ozzy reveals what it was like to lose for a third time — and what it would take to make him return to the show for a fourth.
Albert makes the case
that he was the season’s mastermind — even though he came in third.
Coach tells HitFix
he was gutted to come in second, but that everyone — and no one – deserved to win.
Twists ahead for season 24
— like everyone having to live on the same beach.
THE X FACTOR
The final three — Chris, Josh and Melanie — perform. Who was the best? You decide… by reading this recap
.
Here are ten things about the show that make no sense
. Like the disappearance of Cheryl Cole.
AMERICAN IDOL
David Archuleta is taking a two year break
from music to go on his Mormon mission. Now, if he can just sing the good word to people, we’re betting he’ll have a pretty good conversion rate.
TOP CHEF
Ding, dong, the witch is out… Heather gets the boot
for gristly meat while Beverly quietly giggles over almost-instant karma.
PROJECT ACCESSORY
Brian takes home the $100,000 prize for his cotton ball chain necklace. Go figure.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Kyle must uninvite lawsuit-happy Russell and Taylor to her white party — so why is she the one sobbing
and begging for forgiveness?
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
Phaedra and Sheree break up (from a business perspective), but Cynthia’s the one crying
when her husband acts like a total jerk.
MISC.
Wesley on “Next Great Baker” killed himself months ago
, but TLC held an announcement until he was eliminated on the show. Tasteful, wouldn’t you say?
It’s getting crowded over at “America’s Got Talent.” Now word is that, in addition to Howard Stern joining the judges’ table, they’re also recruiting a young woman
to squeeze in there.
Giuliana Rancic is eating pancakes
and tweeting about her “hot male nurse” husband following a double mastectomy.
