Reality TV Roundup: ‘Survivor’ and ‘X Factor’ pick winners, ‘Real Housewives’ pick fights

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Accessory” or “America’s Next Top Model,” the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

SURVIVOR

The final three are Albert, Coach and Sophie and, while it’s Coach’s massive payday to lose, he in fact does lose — to Sophie.

Ozzy reveals what it was like to lose for a third time — and what it would take to make him return to the show for a fourth.

Albert makes the case that he was the season’s mastermind — even though he came in third.

Coach tells HitFix he was gutted to come in second, but that everyone — and no one – deserved to win.

Twists ahead for season 24 — like everyone having to live on the same beach.

THE X FACTOR

The final three — Chris, Josh and Melanie — perform. Who was the best? You decide… by reading this recap

Here are ten things about the show that make no sense . Like the disappearance of Cheryl Cole.

AMERICAN IDOL

TOP CHEF

Ding, dong, the witch is out… Heather gets the boot for gristly meat while Beverly quietly giggles over almost-instant karma.

PROJECT ACCESSORY

Brian takes home the $100,000 prize for his cotton ball chain necklace. Go figure.

Brian talks about the grueling competition — and why he never would have picked Diego for the finale.

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Kyle must uninvite lawsuit-happy Russell and Taylor to her white party — so why is she the one sobbing and begging for forgiveness?

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Phaedra and Sheree break up (from a business perspective), but Cynthia’s the one crying when her husband acts like a total jerk.

MISC.

Want to know how to fix “Work of Art”? Fire the judges . That was easy!

Wesley on “Next Great Baker” killed himself months ago , but TLC held an announcement until he was eliminated on the show. Tasteful, wouldn’t you say?

It’s getting crowded over at “America’s Got Talent.” Now word is that, in addition to Howard Stern joining the judges’ table, they’re also recruiting a young woman to squeeze in there.