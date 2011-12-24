Reality TV Roundup: ‘Survivor’ and ‘X Factor’ pick winners, ‘Real Housewives’ pick fights

12.24.11

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Accessory” or “America’s Next Top Model,” the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too. 

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

SURVIVOR

The final three are Albert, Coach and Sophie and, while it’s Coach’s massive payday to lose, he in fact does lose — to Sophie

Ozzy reveals what it was like to lose for a third time — and what it would take to make him return to the show for a fourth. 

Albert makes the case that he was the season’s mastermind — even though he came in third.  
Coach tells HitFix he was gutted to come in second, but that everyone — and no one – deserved to win. 
Sophie explains that the jury just wanted some honesty — and that’s why she won over Coach. 
Wondering how everyone really voted? Here’s the dish. 
Twists ahead for season 24 — like everyone having to live on the same beach. 
THE X FACTOR
The final three — Chris, Josh and Melanie — perform. Who was the best? You decide… by reading this recap
Actually, America decided. Chris came in third, Josh second, and Melanie got that $5 million recording contract. Plus we all got some Bieber!
So, reps are denying that Steve Jones won’t be returning next season. Uh-huh. 
Steve Jones knows you don’t like him, but he thinks it’s weird. So there. 
Here are ten things about the show that make no sense. Like the disappearance of Cheryl Cole. 
AMERICAN IDOL
Adam Lambert’s tussle with his boyfriend will not result in charges being filed. Although we don’t have much hope for the relationship. 
David Archuleta is taking a two year break from music to go on his Mormon mission. Now, if he can just sing the good word to people, we’re betting he’ll have a pretty good conversion rate. 
TOP CHEF
Ding, dong, the witch is out… Heather gets the boot for gristly meat while Beverly quietly giggles over almost-instant karma. 
PROJECT ACCESSORY
Brian takes home the $100,000 prize for his cotton ball chain necklace. Go figure. 
Brian talks about the grueling competition — and why he never would have picked Diego for the finale.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
 
HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Kyle must uninvite lawsuit-happy Russell and Taylor to her white party — so why is she the one sobbing and begging for forgiveness? 
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
Phaedra and Sheree break up (from a business perspective), but Cynthia’s the one crying when her husband acts like a total jerk. 
MISC.
Want to know how to fix “Work of Art”? Fire the judges. That was easy!
Wesley on “Next Great Baker” killed himself months ago, but TLC held an announcement until he was eliminated on the show. Tasteful, wouldn’t you say? 
It’s getting crowded over at “America’s Got Talent.” Now word is that, in addition to Howard Stern joining the judges’ table, they’re also recruiting a young woman to squeeze in there.
Kendra Wilkinson says Christmas isn’t just about her anymore. In case you were wondering.  
Giuliana Rancic is eating pancakes and tweeting about her “hot male nurse” husband following a double mastectomy. 

