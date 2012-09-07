Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘Big Brother’ and other shows

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
BIG BROTHER
On Sunday, Pandora’s Box came to visit the “Big Brother” house. Hijinks ensued.
This week Frank thought he had an alliance with Dan. Frank thought wrong. Read all about it here.
This recap of the show’s double elimination episode posits that Dan is no evil genius. Why? Hint: the other hamsters are stoopid.
PROJECT RUNWAY
In this recap, Ven discovers that he should never listen to Tim, while Elena and Dmitry do their Boris and Natasha routine.
THE X FACTOR
Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell talk about NBC’s dirty scheduling move and other stuff to get you to watch the second season.
In another sign of the coming armageddon, Khloe Kardashian is apparently a front runner for “The X Factor” hosting gig.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
MISC.
Let the mourning and the rending of wife-beater T-shirts begin! MTV has decided “Jersey Shore”‘s next season will be its last. Maybe we’re seeing the last of The Situation — at least until he files for bankruptcy protection.
Wondering how your favorite reality shows fared in the ratings? Check here.
It turns out that Honey Boo Boo is making more money than we thought. Whether that’s a good or bad thing is up to you.
“America’s Got Talent” decides on it’s last three acts for the finals. One’s a dog act, one’s a kid act. Whoever wins, we can only hope that what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
“American Idol” fifth season finalist Kellie Pickler shaves her head. It’s a nice story. No, really.
