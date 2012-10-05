Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘Amazing Race”s hot dancers, ‘Voice,’ ‘Survivor’ and more

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
THE AMAZING RACE
If you needed a reason to watch this season, here it is: Chippendales dancers.
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ALL STARS
This season is SO much tougher. Not that everyone is good. We’re looking at you, Bristol and Kirstie.
Of course, one sort-of celebrity has to go home. Waah-waah. And it isn’t the worst dancer, either. And there is a worst dancer, people.
PROJECT RUNWAY
It’s the avant-garde challenge, which results in the final five making some damn ugly stuff. Alas, another designer goes home, too.
SURVIVOR: PHILIPPINES
A poor, hungry competitor gets kicked to the curb. And cries, even though she never cries. Except when she cries.
THE VOICE
The last of the blind auditions! Puts a whole new spin on having a face for radio.
THE X FACTOR
It’s another boot camp session, and Demi Lovato wears her hair all “I Love Lucy” style. Whoot!
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
Of course, we expected the first part of the three part finale to be all kinds of crazy. But this is CRAZY.
MISC.
Remember how Ben picked Courtney on “The Bachelor,” even though we all knew it was a bad idea? They split up. Duh.
Dave Matthews will not judge a stupid reality competition. So there.
Yvonne talks about her time on “America’s Next Top Model.” She likes modeling. No, really!
The Situation did not get blotto and ruin his sobriety. He just went through rehab, yo!
Nicki Minaj did not threaten to kill Mariah Carey. According to “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe. Despite video evidence to the contrary.
