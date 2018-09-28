AMC

Rick Grimes is exiting The Walking Dead this season.

But you already knew this. What you might not know, however, is that his departure is a good thing for the show. Maybe it’s a case of “silver lining” syndrome, but that’s an argument Tom Payne, who plays long-haired optimist Jesus on the hit AMC series, made in a recent interview with Digital Spy.

“I think the show will carry on as long as people want to watch it. I think it’s still coming up with great storylines, and this season moves the story into a different direction,” he said. “Because it used to be like: Rick’s the great hero, and then bad stuff happens, and then they leave and go here, and bad stuff happens. Now it’s like: everyone is settled in their communities, so now they have something to protect in a different way, and they’re really trying to build a society.” In other words, while Rick, and the actor who plays him Andrew Lincoln, will be missed, his leaving (possibly for good) will shake up the status quo. That’s necessary for a show that’s been on for nine seasons:

“With Rick leaving, how does that mess with the power structure? I think there’s always stories to tell, and I think, you know, there are soap operas that have been on television for 30 years – not that we’re going to be Coronation Street. But I think it will carry on for as long as people will keep tuning in.”

That is the first time The Walking Dead has been compared to Days of Our Lives, but hopefully not the last.

(Via Digital Spy)