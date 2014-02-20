Rick Ross pays homage to Notorious B.I.G. on new song ’Nobody’

Rick Ross goes old school on the newest track to emerge from his forthcoming “Mastermind” album, “Nobody.” Inspired by Notorious B.I.G.”s “Life After Death” classic “You”re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You),” Rozay gains authenticity from guest Diddy, who appeared on and produced the 1997 original. Listen to “Nobody” below.

The dark, murder ballad draws its beat and hook from Biggie”s original and opens with Diddy giving a vintage Bad Boy-era pep talk. French Montana enters on the hook, delivering the line “You”re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)” with a touch of sadness, at which point Ross begins his bars about “murder rate rises.” The throwback even goes as far as to credit Diddy under his former moniker Puff Daddy.

Under his current name, Diddy is credited as the executive producer of Ross” entire “Mastermind” album, which drops March 4. Check out the newly surfaced deluxe edition “Mastermind” tracklist below the song.

Here”s the deluxe edition tracklist for “Mastermind”:

1. Intro

2. Rich is

3. Drug Dealers

4. Shots

5. Nobody

6. The Devil is a Lie (Feat. Jay Z)

7. Mafia Music III (Feat. Sizzla & Mavado)

8. War Ready (Feat. Jeezy)

9. What a Shame

10. Supreme

11. Blk & Wht

12. Dope Bitch Skit

13. In Vein (Feat. The Weeknd)

14. Sanctified (Feat. Kanye West & Big Sean)

15. Walkin on Air (Feat. Meek Mill)

16. Thug Cry (Feat. Lil Wayne)

17. Blessing In Disguise (Feat. Scarface & Z-Ro)

18. Paradise Lost

19. You Know I Got It (Reprise)