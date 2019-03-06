MARVEL

The most recent new look at Avengers: Endgame was in February, during the Super Bowl. That’s the one with depressed Captain America (nothing new there), an abandoned Citi Field (ditto), and Black Widow firing away at target practice. The 30-second clip ends with, right to left, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, War Machine, and Bruce Banner walking through the Avengers compound. But closer inspection reveals that Bruce is nowhere to be found; it’s Hawkeye/Ronin in formation with the gang.

It’s an important distinction to make due to Marvel apparently editing characters out of the Super Bowl spot. Notice the gap between Ant-Man and War Machine — with Hawkeye/Ronin accounted for, and Banner nowhere to be seen, does that mean who (what?) we’re not seeing is the much-theorized debut of Professor Hulk? Or it could be Captain Marvel, who hasn’t appeared in any Endgame footage yet (or maybe that’s who they’re looking at here)? We’ll find out on April 26, when Avengers: Endgame is released into theaters.

In case you’ve been in a snap-based coma for the past three months, here’s the official plot synopsis:

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Until then, get hyped for Captain Marvel.

(Via Reddit)