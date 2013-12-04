See the first images from the ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special

In advance of the “Doctor Who” Christmas special, BBC America is giving all of us stateside an early gift — first images from “The Time of the Doctor” (airing Wed. Dec. 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET). Prepare to say goodbye to the 11th Doctor (Matt Smith). Time to make wallpaper, people!

The rundown on this episode is that, orbiting a quiet backwater planet, the massed forces of the universe”s deadliest species gather. They’re drawn to a mysterious message that echoes out to the stars — and amongst them – the Doctor. Rescuing Clara from a family Christmas dinner, the Time Lord and his best friend must learn what this enigmatic signal means for his own fate and that of the universe.

Are you ready to say goodbye to Matt Smith?