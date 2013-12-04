See the first images from the ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special

#Doctor Who
12.04.13 5 years ago

In advance of the “Doctor Who” Christmas special, BBC America is giving all of us stateside an early gift — first images from “The Time of the Doctor” (airing Wed. Dec. 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET). Prepare to say goodbye to the 11th Doctor (Matt Smith). Time to make wallpaper, people!

The rundown on this episode is that, orbiting a quiet backwater planet, the massed forces of the universe”s deadliest species gather. They’re drawn to a mysterious message that echoes out to the stars — and amongst them – the Doctor.  Rescuing Clara from a family Christmas dinner, the Time Lord and his best friend must learn what this enigmatic signal means for his own fate and that of the universe. 

Are you ready to say goodbye to Matt Smith?  

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who
TAGSDOCTOR WHOJENNA COLEMANMATT SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP