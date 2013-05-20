Seth MacFarlane will not host the 2014 Oscars

When last year’s Oscarcast producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron were tapped for the 2014 Academy Awards, speculation immediately swirled around the possibility that they would offer hosting duties to Seth MacFarlane once again. With Academy president Hawk Koch keeping the “consistency” mantra going — citing a ratings boost, though failing to consider that the films in play had plenty to do with it — it made sense that MacFarlane might be back, regardless of the critical thrashing he and the telecast took in February.

Indeed, an offer was extended to the “Family Guy” funny man, despite his stern “no way” response to a Twitter query in the wake of the 85th annual show about whether he’d consider it again. Well, whether he was game or he wasn’t, MacFarlane has officially dropped out of the running today, he revealed on Twitter. And he even took a bit of a shot at that critical thrashing in the process.

“Traumatized critics exhale,” he wrote. “I’m unable to do the Oscars again. Tried to make it work schedule-wise, but I need sleep. However, I highly recommend the job, as Zadan and Meron are two of the most talented producers in the business. My suggestion for host is Joaquin Phoenix.”

First, let’s consider: Joaquin Phoenix as host of the Oscars. I say do it in “I’m Still Here” character. But in any case, count MacFarlane out. It’s interesting that he was clearly trying to make it happen (despite some breathless reports elsewhere that he wasn’t offered the gig — obviously he was).

With that news (or lack thereof) comes the age-old question: Who should host the Oscars this year? Here are our suggestions from last season (dated as such), but offer up your choices in the comments section below.