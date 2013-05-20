Seth MacFarlane will not host the 2014 Oscars

When last year’s Oscarcast producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron were tapped for the 2014 Academy Awards, speculation immediately swirled around the possibility that they would offer hosting duties to Seth MacFarlane once again. With Academy president Hawk Koch keeping the “consistency” mantra going — citing a ratings boost, though failing to consider that the films in play had plenty to do with it — it made sense that MacFarlane might be back, regardless of the critical thrashing he and the telecast took in February.
Indeed, an offer was extended to the “Family Guy” funny man, despite his stern “no way” response to a Twitter query in the wake of the 85th annual show about whether he’d consider it again. Well, whether he was game or he wasn’t, MacFarlane has officially dropped out of the running today, he revealed on Twitter. And he even took a bit of a shot at that critical thrashing in the process.
“Traumatized critics exhale,” he wrote. “I’m unable to do the Oscars again. Tried to make it work schedule-wise, but I need sleep. However, I highly recommend the job, as Zadan and Meron are two of the most talented producers in the business. My suggestion for host is Joaquin Phoenix.”
First, let’s consider: Joaquin Phoenix as host of the Oscars. I say do it in “I’m Still Here” character. But in any case, count MacFarlane out. It’s interesting that he was clearly trying to make it happen (despite some breathless reports elsewhere that he wasn’t offered the gig — obviously he was).
With that news (or lack thereof) comes the age-old question: Who should host the Oscars this year? Here are our suggestions from last season (dated as such), but offer up your choices in the comments section below.
Kevin Spacey or Jon Hamm
I doubt anyone will do a good job with these producers. Maybe the new AMPAS president fires them? One can only hope…
Tina or Amy for the win? Please? Dear god?
Tina has said she has no intention of doing it. Amy hasn’t really said anything either way.
Sandra Bullock or Queen Latifah. I’d also second Kevin Spacey.
I say this primarily because I saw his picture as I was scrolling down to read the comments, but a small part of me wonders whether Christoph Waltz could be up to the task…
Also, I like the “no host” idea.
I’ve been behind the “no host” idea for quite a while now. It would be easy to just have Tom Hanks or Spielberg or someone equally affable briefly greet everyone at the top of the show. An announcer could introduce all the presenters, and the Best Picture presenter could just close with a quick “thanks and good night!”
Yeah, it probably wouldn’t be the most exciting way to do things, but it seems like the show would run a whole lot smoother. Would anyone really miss the opening monologue or song-and-dance number? For all the people who watch the show for its trainwreck potential, they’d still have the awful presenter banter to fall back on.
I still wonder how Eddie Murphy would have been as a host. I wonder if he’d accept the offer again if they tried once more to make it happen.
Kevin Spacey would be my top choice though. Whenever I see him in a public appearance, he just screams Oscar host to me.
Although here’s another idea that was floating around a while back: the Muppets. The next Muppet movie will be reaching theaters in March 2014, just a few short weeks after the Oscars. It would be a perfect promotional tie-in, and I really think it could be great fun.
Stanley Tucci and Emma Stone. ;)
Emily Blunt – she should have had 2 nominations already. Maybe hosting would increase her profile and get her that deserved nomination.
Good lord, since you seem to be a Blunt fan, why on earth would you wish this upon her?
The Oscars need to realize that they need to follow suit with their brand. The Oscars is not the Golden Globes and should act like it. The show can be entertaining with class and reverence for the craft without being boring and crass.
Seth MacFarlane was fine, mostly. His problem was singing the boob song. It was just down right sexist and not the kind of brand that Oscars does not want to project. The producers should have scratched the segment. Ugh.
In 1974 (the year of the streaker), there were four co-hosts: David Niven, John Huston, Diana Ross and Burt Reynolds. How about Bette Midler, Jon Hamm, Emma Stone and Steve Martin?
Let’s get one of the snarky internet bloggers to host since they’re experts on what’s funny.
Just glad to see Seth keeps digging for Joaquin. He did acknowledge his being a trooper about the whole hair-lip, dead brother thing..I mean he did censor his own fans over being heartless..
In light of Fallon’s debut as the Tonight Show host at around Oscar time next year, I’d be shocked if ABC didn’t force a little synergy and defensive promotion and insist that Kimmel host. And honestly he should do it for the next five years. Though I’m also on team No Host.
Kimmel makes the most sense. I figured it’d happen eventually but I forgot about the Fallon thing. Unless someone huge showed interest, (Like if Timberlake wanted to do it or something), Kimmel makes the most sense for the network and he’s similar enough to Seth that the producer’s would probably be fine with Jimmy assuming their first choice of the cast of Chicago hosting in character doesn’t happen.
Lily Tomlin but if she declines Queen Latifah.
Andy Samberg! One look at his hosting chops at the Indy Spirit awards should be enough to put him in contention ([www.youtube.com]). Probably too edgy but a safer bet than Brand, he’d certainly draw that ‘younger’ demographic the Academy seem so intent on getting
With a big movie sure to be in contention and musical comeback, this would be the year to get Justin Timberlake.