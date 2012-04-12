Sigur Ros announce North American tour dates

After it was recently revealed that Iceland’s Sigur Ros would be ending their four-year live hiatus with a spot at the Bestival Festival in the U.K. in September, it was only a matter of time before the group announced a larger tour. Now, North American fans will get a chance to take in the band’s dreamy, other worldly sounds on a short upcoming tour.

Beginning in July, Sigur Ros are playing several major North American cities, including NYC, Philly, Montreal,Toronto, Portland and Seattle, plus a stop at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Most of their dates will be held outdoors, including the scenic Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where bands such as The Flaming Lips, Explosions in the Sky, Belle and Sebastian and Bon Iver have recently played amongst the spooky location’s celebrity graves (including Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone).



They’ll then play the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo (along with Green Day), before heading back to Europe to play a boatload of festival dates. They’ll be joined at Bestival by the likes of Stevie Wonder, The XX, Justice, New Order and Warpaint.

Sigur Ros’ sixth studio album, “Valtari” (XL Recordings), will be released May 28.

Here are Sigur Ros’ complete tour dates:

7-30 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann (Skyline Stage)

7-31 Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park

8-01 Toronto, Ontario – Echo Beach

8-03 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival

8-04-05 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8-08 Seattle, WA – Paramount

8-09 Portland, OR – Edgefield

8-12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery

8-18-19 Tokyo, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival

8-24 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival

8-25 Winterthur, Switzerland – Steinberggasse, Winterthur Festival

8-28-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

8-31 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival

9-02 Verona, Italy – A Perfect Day Festival

9-04 Vienna, Austria – Arena

9-07 Berlin, Germany- Berlin Festival

9-09 Isle of Wight, England – Bestival

9-16-17 Krakow, Poland – Sacrum Profanum Festival