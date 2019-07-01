Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between Jake Gyllenhaal’s hilarious Instagrams and Tom Holland’s ludicrous opinions about Star Wars, the two leads of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Far From Home have been having a blast while promoting the film. As fun as these individual moments are, however, they pale in comparison to the pair’s team-up efforts. And as great as those are, they don’t hold a candle to their visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with fellow cast member Zendaya, who plays MJ in the movie and its predecessor, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

On Monday, the hospital’s official YouTube account posted a short video documenting the trio’s surprise visit. Per the video’s official blurb:

[They] visited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to surprise patients at an advance screening of the new movie. Though the film doesn’t open until July 2, these kids got a first look, and then a surprise Q&A with the stars, who showed up in full costume. Tom, Jake and Zendaya brought high fives, autographs, back flips, selfies and infinite smiles to the kids.

If you weren’t one of the lucky attendees at the special screening, then feel free to check out Uproxx‘s spoiler-free review of Far From Home before the spoilers start running rampant online.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)