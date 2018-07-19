Marvel

Deadline caused some trouble in the rumor mill surrounding Spider-Man: Far From Home and the potential villains for the post-Infinity War adventure. We’re well aware that Mysterio will likely be the main villain thanks to the presence of Jake Gyllenhaal in the film. But a recent and seemingly innocuous casting report over at Deadline created a bit of a buzz by hinting that the movie could have another villain in it:

Not much is known about [Numan Acar]’s role, other than his character’s name is Dimitri. Sony isn’t commenting, but in the comics there is a Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka Chameleon, a supervillain depicted in early Spider-Man issues.

Now it would be easy to run with this as another “Is The Chameleon going to be the secret Spider-Man: Far From Home villain?” But there is no real reason to believe this.