There’s A New Reason To Stay Through The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Credits

MARVEL

As previously noted, Avengers: Endgame doesn’t have a post-credits scene (we’ll never find out what happened to that sad New York Mets fan!), only the sound of a hammer clanking from the first Iron Man. That’s because it’s “the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie we got to tell where we weren’t thinking [about the future],” co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained. “That was our goal and that was really why we had no tag because… even the people at Marvel aren’t thinking about the future of Marvel. Joe and I don’t have any plans to continue with Marvel after this.” Half of that is true: the Russos are free from Marvel obligations, but Marvel is definitely thinking about the future of Marvel.

There’s already an untitled Marvel movie scheduled for 2022, but before then, we have Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the movie, set in the aftermath of Endgame, Peter Parker tries to take a breather from his Spider-Man duties during a trip to England — it doesn’t work. A new trailer was released earlier this week, and as of Friday, it will also play after screenings of Endgame with a bonus message from star Tom Holland before the record-breaking film:

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was released Monday and became the biggest digital launch in the history of Sony Pictures Entertainment with 135.2 million views in 24 hours. It was distinctive, too, in that it came with a spoiler warning from charismatic franchise star Holland, who, ironically, is notorious among his Marvel superhero acting ensemble as a bad keeps of plot secrets. (Via)

The trailer obviously can’t play before Endgame — it would spoil the movie — so this is a nice work-around. And a good excuse to use if you’re the kind of person who likes watching the credits. “Uh, yeah, let’s stick around for the Spider-Man thing… not because I want to know who provided the catering for Thanos.” Or you can watch the Far From Home trailer below. Whatever.