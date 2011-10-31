Spielberg’s ‘Tintin’ to close out AFI Fest

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision blog, Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” will close out this year’s AFI Fest on November 10. The announcement is a real coup for the 25th edition of the festival, which already has Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar” set to open the event this Thursday night, November 3.

“Tintin” premiered in the UK last week, where it scored big at the box office but wasn’t met with thunderous critical approval. Our own Guy Lodge was a big fan of the film, however, noting that “the film”s smashing key set pieces…fully justify this technological leap of faith [of performance-capture], while also successfully adapting the distinctive flat-color textures of Hergé”s trademark ligne claire drawing style.”

Other key galas planned for AFI Fest include “Carnage,” “My Week with Marilyn,” “The Artist” (naturally) and “Shame.” As previously announced, Pedro Almodóvar will serve as Guest Artistic Director of the festival, offering up his own sidebar program of curated classics.

Also perhaps of interest to those of you on the west coast who might have an interest in the festival, via the press release (which was hot on the heels of THR’s break):

“The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” is set for US release Wednesday, December 21.

