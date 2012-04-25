Stan Lee reveals which heroes he wants to see in next ‘Avengers’ movie

While we here at HitFix already compiled our list of hoped-for cameos in the upcoming “Avengers” film, it turns out creator Stan Lee is already looking ahead to the inevitable sequel. So, which heroes would the Marvel legend like to see included in the franchise’s next installment?
“Oh I”d be happy if they add the Black Panther and maybe Dr. Strange,” Lee told I Am Rogue during a recent interview. As for which characters he’d like to see get their very own franchise entries, a la “Iron Man”, “Thor” and “The Hulk”: “Those two [Dr. Strange and the Black Panther] and probably Ant-Man, which I think they are working on [Edgar Wright has been indeed been developing a solo Ant-Man flick for several years now]. Maybe I”ll play a little role in that.”
The charismatic creator was also asked how he felt about rebooting characters who have already enjoyed glossy Hollywood adaptations, most imminently Marc Webb’s reboot of “The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew Garfield in the title role.
“I think it will be great,” said Lee. “Andrew Garfield is so good. Even though he doesn”t look like Tobey [Maguire], he is perfect for Spider-Man/Peter Parker. The movie is a good movie and wait till you see my cameo. It”s very funny.”
As for the developing “Fantastic Four” and “Daredevil” reboots currently cooking over at Fox, Lee was equally amicable about the studio’s decision to give the respective series a do-over:
“I think it wouldn”t be a bad idea to reboot The FF, and Daredevil, those two,” he said. “Because ‘Daredevil’ didn”t do as well as I hoped it would. Yet I love the character so I would love to see him rebooted.”
Oh, and for the record, the fanboy favorite had nothing but good things to say about the upcoming “Avengers” movie (a sentiment shared by our own Drew McWeeney in his review).
“I loved it,” Lee gushed. “Did you see it yet? It”s a wonderful movie. It”s eye candy, a great story, and a chance to see four or five or six heroes all together.”
“The Avengers” hits theaters on May 4.
Quicksilver, Scarlet witch and Crystal should be introduced, but it would be better if they were already a family of superheroes and decided to join the Avengers team after the Loki incident in this movie.
About villains, Morgan Le Fay would be cool for she would give Iron Man a tough time (magic v/s technology).
How about Thanos? He’s one devious genius with the ambition to take over the universe. Plus a little of his loyalty to Mistress Death (cameo, minor role) would be good.
The next Avengers movie should literally take action outside of our little planet.
Word on the street is that Thanos makes some sort of cameo in The Avengers.
I’d love to see Black Panther get his own film, but I just don’t see how it could get made without the character being totally neutered.
Silver surfer
magneto!!!
Magneto and all main X-Men casts versus Thanos.. hahaha.. for Infinity Gauntlet sequel..
It is an Avenger film, not X-men, but magneto would be a challenging villain for ironman, it would be fun to watch!
I would like to see them add Giant Man/Ant Man (Hank Pym) and Wasp (Janet Van Dyne). It would be good to introduce them in their own movie and then recruit them in Avengers 2. However, if they decide to introduce Black Panther in #2, then he should be the only addition. Hank and Janet can wait until #3.
Dr. Strange and Ms. Marvel FTW
I would like to see the red hulk vs Avengers
It would be great for a prequel.
spiderman needs a big role in avengers i mean c’mon spiderman is the mascot for marvel so he needs one big role. plus spidey has been my favorate since i was 4 years old and now i’m 15 so the webhead needs a big role
Well the next stars thanos so the fantastic four is ultimately required. And I’d like to see some x-men in the near future also.
While I like some of your suggestions like Ms Marvel, AntMan, Black Panther, Wasp, Doctor Strange & Ironfist I think your other suggestions are unworkable in movie terms and wouldn’t be believable by marvel fans and general movie goers alike and would need back stories to explain to the audience why there are part of the avengers and I don’t think the powers that be have time for that.I think a more likely line up for the next avengers movie and the ones after would be Spiderman, Wolverine & Storm from X Men possibly using more X Men characters for future movies, The Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer why you never mentioned them before is beyond me as they would fit straight into the franchise as the movies as not explaining is needed.
I’d love to see Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Wasp, Vision, Ms. Marvel, Wolveine (even though he’s an x-man????) and Mockingbird as a shield agent or avenger doesn’t matter to me.
I’d love to see, black panther, but it would be great to see, spiderman (new avengers) Ms. Marvel (new avengers) The vision (new avengers) fantastic four (new avengers) spider woman (new avengers) and She-Hulk
I Would like to see Will Smith as Hancock but
