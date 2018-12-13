Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since the second season was announced for Star Trek: Discovery, audiences have been wondering who, if anyone, from the original series would be showing up following the sudden appearance of the Enterprise. Now we know that said ship’s captain, Christopher Pike, will be played by Anson Mount. Also, a young Spock will be played by Ethan Peck, the grandson of Gregory Peck, and that this version of the half-human, half-Vulcan explorer will be sporting a mighty beard. And per the new season two trailer, he’ll even sport a smile! Kind of.

In season two, Pike and the remaining crew of the Discovery will be investigating the appearance of seven red bursts across the galaxy. “These signals typically follow the arrival of a being we call the red angel,” he tells Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Saru (Doug Jones). As to what the so-called “red angel” actually is, well, that remains a mystery for much of the trailer. Spock, however, seems to more know about its intentions, as it apparently appeared to him in order to deliver “an apocalyptic vision” suggesting that “someone or something is going to end all sentient life in the galaxy.” So, you know, small potatoes per usual.

But it can’t be all that bad, as Spock even manages to crack the slightest of smiles at one point. “Is that a smile I see on your face?” Pike asks him. “Yes,” he responds, albeit with far less smiling. Star Trek: Discovery season two premieres Thursday, January 17th on CBS All Access.