Stephen Colbert gives us the Trump-tastic debate that Fox News couldn’t

#Donald Trump
01.29.16 3 years ago

Sure, Donald Trump bowed out of last night's Republican debate because he was upset with various perceived Fox News transgressions. But that doesn't mean we can't watch a Trump debate!

Stephen Colbert had one of his very own, declaring that “if Fox News has no Trump, then I am all-Trump!”

Welcome to the 2016 Top Tremendous All-You-Can Trump Luxury Presidential Debate, where clips of Trump saying one thing are played against clips of Trump saying basically the opposite. 

Watch to the end for a special appearance by Grimace.

#Donald Trump
donald trump

