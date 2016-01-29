Stephen Colbert gives us the Trump-tastic debate that Fox News couldn’t

Sure, Donald Trump bowed out of last night's Republican debate because he was upset with various perceived Fox News transgressions. But that doesn't mean we can't watch a Trump debate!
Stephen Colbert had one of his very own, declaring that “if Fox News has no Trump, then I am all-Trump!”
Welcome to the 2016 Top Tremendous All-You-Can Trump Luxury Presidential Debate, where clips of Trump saying one thing are played against clips of Trump saying basically the opposite.
Watch to the end for a special appearance by Grimace.
