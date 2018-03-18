Steven Spielberg Explains How ‘Star Wars’ Made Its Way Into ‘Ready Player One’ And What Didn’t Make It

#Steven Spielberg #Star Wars
03.18.18 2 mins ago

Warner Bros.

Depending on your wiring, the orgy of pop culture references teased to be layered throughout Ready Player One is either a godsend or as appealing as prehistoric dental work. Included in the recognizable fray is a splash of Star Wars and the film’s director Steven Spielberg explained where the barriers are in which movies are getting nods in the picture. Fair warning, you may need to sob into your Kylo Ren body pillow at the end of this post.

Spielberg, who knows a thing or two about the franchise, shared the philosophy the film took on which Star Wars films were the ones to pluck from. There was a bit of public confusion at SXSW on the status of the rights to use the iconography from the films, but Spielberg shared with Fandango that rights were not a factor in how Star Wars is presented inside the world of Ready Player One.

“We didn’t want to use the main cultural icons from any of the Disney Star Wars films, because those are ongoing,” That’s really part of our contemporary world right now. And even though it began in the ’80s, it is so much a part of our real life today in the 21st century. So we asked for some of the smaller items, and Disney gave us everything we asked for.”

Considering that Spielberg’s E.T. gets the homage treatment in The Phantom Menace, it would be a bit strange not to have some flexibility between Spielberg and Star Wars, eh? Ready Player One is set to arrive in theaters on March 29.

(Via Fandango)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steven Spielberg#Star Wars
TAGSREADY PLAYER ONEStar Warssteven spielberg

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP