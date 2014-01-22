‘Superman Unchained’ & ‘Nightwing’ among 6 DC series ending in April

(CBR) UPDATE 1/21/2014 3:55 PM PT: Scott Snyder took to Twitter to address the end of “Superman Unchained.” His comments, slightly edited for format, follow. “The 1st big arc has always been 9 issues. While I adore Clark, and love working with Jim Lee, and would have been thrilled to continue, we both have a lot on our plates after ‘Unchained,’ and I can tell you that what’s coming in the Superman group is going to make you all SO happy. Can’t wait for you to see! Deeply grateful to you for being so supportive of me and Jim on this one. Blown away. I really did hope to continue, and Jim did too, and we talked about it — we STILL talk about it! — but getting it together in time is too much.”