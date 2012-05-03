Tell us what you thought of ‘The Avengers’

The summer is here at the multiplex as Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” hits theaters this weekend. Midnight screenings are already letting out so it’s time to hear what the public has to say (the US public, anyway, as it’s already chugging along in 39 other countries). Did Marvel pull off the ambitious team-up? I’d say so. Drew certainly loved it. So what say you? Offer up your thoughts in the comments section below. (Oh, and the music video for Soundgarden’s original song for the film dropped yesterday if you’re interested.)