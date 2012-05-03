Tell us what you thought of ‘The Avengers’

05.04.12 6 years ago 67 Comments

The summer is here at the multiplex as Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” hits theaters this weekend. Midnight screenings are already letting out so it’s time to hear what the public has to say (the US public, anyway, as it’s already chugging along in 39 other countries). Did Marvel pull off the ambitious team-up? I’d say so. Drew certainly loved it. So what say you? Offer up your thoughts in the comments section below. (Oh, and the music video for Soundgarden’s original song for the film dropped yesterday if you’re interested.)

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP