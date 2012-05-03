Tell us what you thought of ‘The Avengers’

The summer is here at the multiplex as Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” hits theaters this weekend. Midnight screenings are already letting out so it’s time to hear what the public has to say (the US public, anyway, as it’s already chugging along in 39 other countries). Did Marvel pull off the ambitious team-up? I’d say so. Drew certainly loved it. So what say you? Offer up your thoughts in the comments section below. (Oh, and the music video for Soundgarden’s original song for the film dropped yesterday if you’re interested.)
Fucking awesome! I, relatively unschooled in the pleasures of blockbuster mayhem, had an absolute blast and saw it twice! Might go a third time. The movie is ridiculously entertaining.
I enjoyed it a lot and definitely feel it’s the best Marvel Studios film yet. All the Hulk moments were perfect. My only complaint is that Maria Hill was underwritten and there still hasn’t been a great score in any Marvel film. I loved that Joss let scenes go for just a couple seconds longer sometimes to add just one more laugh (Galaga, etc) and the 2nd post credit scene was hilarious. I’m sure Marvel will exercise there option for Joss on Avengers 2.
Can you tell a bit about this 2nd post credit scene ? (with all the spoiler warnings you judge needed). In France, we just had the first post credit scene (talking about death, if you know what I mean). Thanks in advance.
Well this thread should only be read by people who have seen it, so the second scene is the Avengers sitting around eating silently in a restaurant that was destroyed during the battle. Just 30 seconds of them eating while a woman sweeps in the background. I can see a lot of people hating it, but I loved it.
Thanks a lot. So it should be this secret scene that still had to be recorded after the first screenings. Really strange that it was not included in international versions.
I believe it pays off Stark’s earlier line about going out to get “shwarma”.
I can’t believe I forgot his Shwarma line…that makes even more sense now. Just watchung Thor thake the huge bite before it fades out was hilarious.
I REALLY wanted thor to slam his savawhatever on the ground like the diner scene in his movie lol. the 10 or so other people in the theater all agreed that this was marvels way of screwing with us lol
Movie was GREAT!! I expected to be at least slightly disappointed after hyping it up in my mind so much, but it didn’t disappoint in the least bit. Everything was fantastic. Joss Whedon FTW!!!!!!!!!!!!
The film doesn’t really hit its stride until the last act, which I guess you can say it both a good and a bad thing. During the overlong air craft carrier set piece, I felt slightly bored, and felt unsure about how Whedon was going to bring it all together in an interesting way. He never fully does, but once the third act kicks into high gear, the laughs and money shots just keep coming. Avengers was never going to have the gravitas that The Dark Knight supposedly has (I’m not a huge fan of that film, although I appreciate it on numerous levels), so it functions fantastically at what it is supposed to be: a big budget film with brains, big laughs, eye popping effects, and some moments of heart as well. Overall a great summer movie, and what more did any of us expect?
It’s 4 am and there’s so much to process but I must say that to quibble about anything that might be lacking is to diminish the overall achievement Whedon & Co. have accomplished. With at least ten major characters to balance and serve, not everyone is going to get as much spotlight or detail as some may like, but the potential for a monumental pooch screw of epic failness being avoided is to be respected and rewarded.
Think of the terrible comic book movies like Elektra which had only ONE hero and villain (with maybe a 2nd string baddie too) and imagine what a movie with all the major headliners Avengers had could’ve have been like. Shudder. We very well could have ended up with a catastrophe – five warmup movies leading to naught – so to act as if a 9/10 movie is a failure for not being 10/10 is petty.
Could it have been a little better? Sure, but it’s hard to figure exactly how without potentially unbalancing the whole shebang.
Good but not great. 3/5
I have to agree. I thought it was enjoyable enough, but I was not completely whelmed, by any means. I’d personally put it in the middle of the pack by comic book movie standards. While the Hulk and Black Widow had some nice development, I felt most of the character development to be lackluster. I also felt the middle act on the carrier was overly long. That said, overall, I felt like it is Whedon’s worst effort. To me, it felt like a fill in the blank comic book story with Whedon’s humor inserted. While the humor was great at times, the rest of the story was nothing more than standard stuff to me. (Some of the jokes were also lazy, i.e., the easy homophobic joke, etc…) The last act was also pretty standard: characterless and faceless bad army guys get killed one by one, Loki (the only character we’d care about) mostly absent from the last fight scene, etc. While there were some great bits (especially with the Hulk), I wouldn’t rate this up there with any Nolan films or most of the X-Mens. Even by Marvel standards, this was just very average for me.
2 1/2 out of 4.
JMC, no kidding, I enjoyed X-Men First Class far more than The Avengers, mainly due to real gravitas in the villains (at least Shaw and what becomes of Magneto)…and the thing is, I don’t like X-men generally at all. I just came away pretty dissatisfied by the end. It was fine generally, but not knock it out of the park good like Nolan’s films are.
@JMC, what was the homophobic joke? I can’t remember it, and I’ve seen the movie an hour ago.
I thought it was okay. I shouldn’t have let myself get carried over the hype, as I walked into the room expecting something mindblowing. Not even close.
@JMC
Somebody is going to have to explain why the Bryan Singer X-Men movies keep getting praised.
1 was an extended trailer for 2, and 2 was an extendted trailer for 3, and, boy, that was sure worth it!
@Crossie, you mean like how every Marvel film particularly IM2, Thor and Captain America were extended trailers for Avengers? Each of Singer’s X-men films at least told complete stories, I can’t say I feel the same way about the Marvel films.
man when hulk punched that thing in the face I was like oh no! Then it only got better everyone had their time to shine and hawkeye was surprisingly badass!
Hulk and Thor and what happened on top of that other one. ‘nough said lmao
First off, the second post-credits scene was fantastic! All I want now is a 2 hour movie of the 6 of them eating shwarma. The movie was just a lot of flash bang fun from start to finish. A whole lot of fun, but certainly nothing more than that. I’m glad the world is getting turned on to Joss Whedon more and more these days. More Whedon never hurt anyone. All I kept thinking was when are Joss Whedon and Cobie Smulders going to team up for a secret agent TV show? I’d watch it for 20 seasons.
And Seamus McGarvey was the DP?!!? Who knew? Good job Whedon!
for someone who’s not a fan of superhero movies anymore (I grew up)and don’t expect much from them I can say that I liked it. Pure entertainment and that’s the way it should be. I’d say it’s good thanks to good actors especially RDJ and Ruffalo but others too.
You grew up? So The Dark Knight is for children? Mighty reductive, there.
“The Dark Knight” isn’t for children, no. But centering the conflict of a nearly two-and-a-half hour movie on a little blue cube that has the potential to destroy Earth kind of is. The conflict of “TDK” had thematic weight plus a dose of relative realism. Nothing that happens in “The Avengers” takes place in a conceivable world — a fact that wouldn’t be so annoying if people were taking the film less seriously.
I’m just responding to a generalization. If you want to talk specifics, well, that didn’t seem to be on the table.
I don’t think anything that takes place in The Dark Knight takes place in a conceivable world, by the way. That’s craftily become the line on the series but somewhere “heightened” was omitted from “heightened reality” when it came to considering Nolan’s supposed grounding of the character.
I agree it was a futile generalization. As far as the “TDK” world still being inconceivable, that’s why I chose to describe it as “relatively” more realistic — it’s still heightened, but I can’t for the life of me interpret “The Avengers” with as serious a mindset.
IT WAS EFFIN AMAZING!!! HULK SMAAAAAAAAAASH!!! I will probably see it 3 more times this week, it was just that fun. Basically the video game Marvel: Ultimate Alliance come to life.
*calms down, gathers thoughts, acts like a 25 year old man again*
The Avengers was awesome and waaaaaaaaay better than I thought it could be. It was effin’ gorgeous (note: i didn’t see it in 3D) and Whedon had the perfect knack for character beats and dialogue (LOCK THAT MAN DOWN FOR EVERY OTHER AVENGERS). Hawkeye and Black Widow were actually useful characters (I feel like I just saw that new Jeremy Renner Bourne movie now). Loki was great to watch the entire time, equally menacing and pretty damn funny (can’t wait til Thor 2, though this was kinda it). Cap turned out to be the military leader I hoped he’d be– his character probably benefits the most out of anyone for any future movies. And The Hulk stole the show, which was most surprising since his movies have been so mediocre (Mark Ruffalo finally nailed down Bruce Banner too… he wasn’t whiny, just neurotic and angry).
And That’s how you do epic action right Transformers!
My review – [t.co]
Avengers is like awesomeness wrapped around a core of epic dipped in holy fuck. With a big green Hulk cherry on top.
you deserve an award for that description.
One of the very select few movies to which the word “epic” fits like a glove. Extremely entertaining from start to finish, and newcomer Ruffalo’s the MVP. Hopefully there’ll be new Hulk movies with him as the lead.
My only complain (somewhat) would be that the story isn’t precisely friendly to newcomers. You need to have sit through at least the two or three stand-alone movies to fully grasp the plot and the characters from the get-go (at first I was like ‘wtf is the tesseract’, and only until Captain America showed up I remembered what it actually was). Then again, The Avengers was a massive, sprawling project compassing several characters from different worlds and timelines, so it’s understandable.
So yeah, it’s currently my favorite movie of 2012. Bring it on, Chris Nolan!
For those who have seen it, is it worth the extra couple of bucks to see it in 3D?
It doesn’t really add anything at all. It was a post conversion so there aren’t many shots that benefit from the 3D.
JMC – No, one or two worthwhile shots, but I wouldn’t watch it in 3D again. (I watched it on 3D IMAX).
Loved it! Check out my review at: [theunicellularreview.blogspot.com]
It’s a rave, but come on, it was awesome.
“We are not soldiers.”, that’s a quote from Tony Stark. They are certainly not, and they’re not treated like that on the film, they’re treated like real people, Whedon nailed the nuances of every character. There were some unanswered question, even important ones, like suddenly the Hulk can control himself and we’re so like “OH SHIT, THE HULK IS AWESOME” that we forget to ask. Renner and Johansson did a really good job fitting in the group, which I thought it would be impossible to seem natural because they’re mostly unknown and did not have stand-alone films to introduce them to us. IT’S A FUCKING GREAT FILM, there’s a scene when we see each of them fighting and we all root for all of them. Kudos to Whedon, Marvel and the outstanding cast, no bad performances here. Best in show for me was the Hulk (not Bruce Banner) and Loki – Tom Hiddleston keeps surprising me as an actor. And I’d also add Chris Hemsworth, I didn’t even like Thor before the film, and now he’s one of my favorites. Robert Downey Jr is just great as always, something you’d expect from him, this is the role of his life. Oh, and by the way, the script has the best one-liners that I’ve ever seen in a superhero film.
I’m taking the reveal of the Hulk change later in the movie directly from the line Ruffalo delvers.. “That’s my secret, I’m ALWAYS angry..” as if to say, ‘letting him out is not a problem..’ As to why he has no control on the Hellicarrier it was hinted, but never stated out right that the staff was influencing everyone to bring out mistrust and resentment.. I think a definitive observation from someone after the helllicarrier attack would have filled in a lot of blanks..
That was never unanswered. Hulk was set up to mistrust Blackwidow from the start. They even state that was Loki’s plan. Romanoff plays Loki who had already played her and hulk smashed and ran off. Stark knew he would come back when he had time to think about the situation
***SPOILER****
It was super f’in obvious when Banner had the staff in his hand. Loki was manipulating EVERYONE in the room through it (notice the cut scene through the eye of the staff?) and Banner was actually touching it, thus exerting more influence on him.
Go watch it 3 or 4 more times. I know i will lol
Seeing it tonight.. Finally!
I really loved it. I saw the film at a screening last week and though it was in 3D and the sound in the auditorium was terrible (which is why I can’t wait to see it again), I really think Joss Whedon hit this one out of the park, and I was most impressed by how much this felt like a Whedon film, not a generic comic-book action flick. It touches on all the themes that have define his work so far (save feminism, I suppose), and between this and “Cabin,” the man is having a great year.
I published a review on my website that expands on these thoughts if anyone’s interested:
[www.jonathanlack.com]
Loved it. Got so much RIGHT. .. I’ve had many a wow moment in superhero movies over the years but thanks to any of the three or four priceless Hulk moments; I don’t think I’ve smiled bigger in a super hero movie since: ‘You’ve got me? “Who’s got you?” ..35 years ago.. If I had any complaint at all it would be that we never get a true hard @$$ ‘Ultimates’ moment from Cap. I loved the ‘why should I listen to you bit,’ though..
It seems the most important prerequisite needed to become one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is wit and great comedic timing.
The fanboys really need to lay off with the hyperbole: calling this film “the new Star Wars” and saying it’s the best superhero movie ever.
Is it one of the best superhero films? You betcha. But the absolute best? I don’t think so.
It’s missing the iconic images, moments and score of The first Superman. The screenplay isn’t as tightly wound as Batman Begins. It doesn’t have the stylistic flourishes of Tim Burton’s Batman. And it doesn’t have as much fun with it’s B-movie cheesiness as The Rocketeer.
And yet, The Avengers is an incredibly fun time at the movies. Joss Whedon and his crew deserve a lot of credit.
Let’s not put in on a perch and call it the new Star Wars.
Let’s just call it The Avengers and leave it at that.
Who called it “the new Star Wars?”
It’s been popping up on some of the boards, like aintitcoolnews. Trust me, you’ll know it when you see it. It’s all kinds of crazy.
That’s really not fair to Star Wars, as, hey, let’s face it, probably half the people saying so loved the characters BEFORE they saw it, not AFTER.
Good point, Crossie. Although I got to give credit to Whedon. I was never a fan of the Avengers in comic form, but Whedon’s take on the characters (especially Bruce Banner and Black Widow) made me see them in a new light and want to go on further adventures with them.
Similar to what Richard Donner did with the first Superman.
My review of “The Avengers” can be found here:
[julianstark-moviesandotherthings.blogspot.com]
In short, I think it’s solid but not extraordinary. Its big problems are in its introduction – when you’ve had five other movies to introduce the majority of your characters, the intro phase shouldn’t take but so long – and its weak characterization of Hawkeye. At least Loki’s a good villain this time around, though. 7/10
Loved it. Loved the post credit scenes.
I think the people who claim this to be the greatest superhero/comic book movie ever made are getting a little carried away. I wouldn’t rank it that highly, and I thought that it went on a little too long. So in that sense, I guess it didn’t totally live up to the hype for me. With all that aside…
I liked it overall. I laughed more than I expected to and it will certainly make big money at the box office. I’m real curious to see how The Amazing Spider-Man turns out and especially The Dark Knight Rises.
Oh MY Fucking God! that was epic. Hulk Smash. Fuck yeah he did.
Hey Christopher Nolan ima let you finish, but Avengers was the best comic book movie of all time… ALL TIME!
Hey Christopher Nolan ima let you finish, but Avengers was the best comic book movie of all time… ALL TIME!
HAHAHA, GOOD ONE!
Omg! The Avengers rock! Best movie ever! Not only did it have a stellar cast but the storyline was very suspenseful. And all if the super heros represented themselves well. I want to see it again and will definitely buy it when it comes out on blueray. Awesome! It received a standing ovation.
excellent movie, the critics don’t know anything what they are talking about; the Hulk and Robert Downey Jr steal the movie
I’m pretty sure that is exactly what most critics are saying…
This movie rocked forget what the haters say they just don’t have the patients to sit through a 2 1/2 hour movie.
For get the haters this movie rocked. This movie made me enjoy the other characters more to. Thor and the captain movies made this movie make more sense like if you hadent seen the Captain America movie you would have no clue who Hydra was or the Teseract, the Thor movie played into a lot in the avengers also with the conflict of Loki. I think the avengers really brought Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and the hulk togeather just like I’m sure Stan Lee had in mind.
I think this raises the bar for superhero action films. It lacks the thematic depth of “X-Men: First Class”, but those are two very different properties and the Avengers have always been more of a straightforward beat-em-up. This is the best translation of superhero action to live action that has yet been produced.
I’m still not sure I entirely like Johansson as Black Widow. She doesn’t feel foreign and lacks the sense of mystery the character should have.
The first act was fun, after that I was pretty much bored to tears. It seemed like any potential for smart scripting was completely overshadowed by HUGE EXPLOSIONS!! Also, was it just me or did the battle in New York had some truly atrocious green-screen, awful score too…I came away pretty disappointed but very excited for Spider-man surprisingly enough, and of course the next Nolan Batman film.
Kyle, you’re on to something. Even though I fell asleep the 1st 20 minutes (it had been a long day, and then after waiting in line for 4.5 hours before a midnight screening [bad idea]), I could never get a good grasp of the story. normally, that wouldn’t matter and I can enjoy a film on its own merits in regards to acting and tech stuff, but the visual effects WERE truly awful green screen (I couldn’t believe I was even watching a mainstream Hollywood film) — even worse than The Green Lantern – and the ensemble had absolutely no chemistry. Bits and pieces of dialogue annoyed the heck out of me (I.E: Scarlett Johansson saying “That doesn’t look like a party to me”), and the only performance that did anything for me was Chris Evans (whom I like the least as an actor, but he does wonders with this character), though Mark Ruffalo did a nice enough job.
If anything, it was nice to see Jenny Agutter back on the big screen again, if even for a meager cameo. She hasn’t had a role in Hollywood since 1990’s Child’s Play 2.
Loved it. It doesn’t really have anything on it’s mind or anything really to say, but it is still smart blockbuster filmmaking at it’s finest. The performances, chemistry, writing, humor, tone(never uneven), and action sequences are spot on. Whedon makes it look easy weaving these characters so well together within a fairly simple, but appropriate story.
It might not have anything to ponder, but I felt like a kid watching it. Oh and as good as the last action set piece is, I loved the attack on the helicarrier. 10 minutes of pure brilliance.
Perfect summer popcorn. Yes.
I liked it quite a bit. The film was helped immensely by having a writer/director at the reins. The verbal battles were just as good if not better than the physical battles.
Anyways, I hope the title of the next Avengers movie is Thanos: Hands of Fate.
All I could think of was at that reveal was “Oh, the guy that’s been beaten by Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl? Well, that sounds challenging.”
And I mean seperately, not as a teamup, either.
I enjoyed it. I was slightly challenged by the people I went to see it with. Most had either only seen Iron Man or not any of the other Marvel movies and so they were either confused or underwhelmed which infringed on my enjoyment. But I def. give it a thumbs up.
My biggest issue with the film was the elonated aircraft carrier set piece. It just felt needlessly long and didn’t add much.
The film also doesn’t say much, thematically. But that’s OK. ‘The Avengers’ is just a big, fat, fun popcorn flick for early Summer.
B/B-ish :)
Oh, and I enjoyed the characters and their interplay. No one stood out for me, performance-wise. But I did like Scar Jo and Renner and their slight, but effective backstory.
Really liked it; really good action sequences. Loved the “oner” where the camera eventually finds all six Avengers doing something awesome. Pretty much anything the Hulk did in the final battle was ridiculous in a good way.
I think that was the thing I liked about it (and also why I liked the original Iron Man so much; even with a different director it set the tone). The movie was humorous in a “isn’t this ridiculous?” kind of way, but it wasn’t really campy, because it never acknowledged ridiculousness as necessarily a bad thing.