Tell us what you thought of ‘The Ides of March’

We’ve said about all we can say about George Clooney’s “The Ides of March” around these parts. Guy was reserved about the film in Venice and used the occasion of the film’s release to launch a list of the top 10 films about politics. I was over the moon about it in Los Angeles and am willing to stake plenty on its Oscar chances, despite naysayers. And Anne and I had plenty to say about it and the film’s critical reception this morning. But today, the film is opening wide across the country. So many of you will get a load of it yourself this weekend. I’m eager to hear what you have to say, so hurry on back here when/if you get around to seeing it and give us your thoughts.