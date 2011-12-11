Tell us what you thought of ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’

12.11.11

I meant to have this post up on Friday, but Tomas Alfredson’s “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” opened on Friday and it’s time to get reactions. I’d say it’s been thoroughly covered around these parts. Guy was a fan at Venice fest. I dug it as well. We also spoke to Gary Oldman and listed his best performances to date. But now it’s time to hear what you have to say. If you get around to the film this weekend, come on back here and give us your perspective.

