The Long Shot: Independent women

Earlier this week, I saw “Amour” for the second time, far removed from the hustle and fatigue of Cannes. My thoughts on the film settled on a return visit (and they’ll be gathered soon in an overdue review), but this was one of them: if Emmanuelle Riva doesn’t get a Best Actress nomination for her work here, the Academy’s entire acting branch may as well turn in their cards.
It’s not just that her performance as a refined, intelligent music teacher descending rapidly into undignified, inarticulate dementia after a sudden stroke is a marvel of thespian technique as well as emotional intuition. It’s that it’s the kind of showcase performance, with its self-evident degree of difficulty and devastating audience connection, that most Academy voters wouldn’t hesitate to recognize if it came from within their ranks: if “Amour” were an equivalently acclaimed US indie and a revered veteran like, say, Gena Rowlands were in Riva’s place, I’d wager the Best Actress race might already be over.
Yet ask many an awards pundit about Riva’s chances, and they’ll tell you the 85 year-old star will be lucky just to get the nomination – a feat, incidentally, that would make her the oldest lead acting nominee in Academy history. Subtitles remain a tricky barrier to any Oscar campaign, and Riva is in no position to do the extensive industry gladhanding generally required to surmount it.
Marion Cotillard, for one, pulled off that trick in 2007 with “La Vie en Rose.” One would like to believe that her remarkable performance as Edith Piaf, in a far ropier and less critically endorsed film than “Amour,” spoke for itself — but the actress, then widely unknown in the States, didn’t spend three months turning up at every Hollywood party, benefit and ribbon-cutting opportunity for her own health. She’ll be taking the same tack this year, of course, with “Rust and Bone”: another committed, courageous performance in a hard-sell French feature that’ll hopefully benefit from the level of transatlantic celebrity she’s attained in the last five years.
Riva’s team, on the other hand, will mostly be depending on acting branch members to watch their “Amour” screeners. If they do, they’ll be suitably dazzled. But what if they think the film sounds too much of a downer? What if they don’t remember Riva’s name from “Hiroshima, Mon Amour” over a half-century ago, and aren’t curious to see the actress in the twilight of her career? However many critics’ groups stump up for her, it’d be all too easy for many voters to overlook Riva – and indeed her younger compatriot – and gravitate instead to the more familiar comforts of Helen Mirren in “Hitchcock” or Judi Dench in “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.”
As such, in many ways, Best Actress strikes me as the most interestingly loaded – and most fragile – of the major Oscar categories this year. The choices it presents allow the Academy to demonstrate, however inadvertently, how adventurous or conservative a body they really are.
The potential exists for it to be one of the most rewardingly unconventional slates in memory, and not just because nominating both Frenchwomen would mark the first time since 1976 that more than one foreign-language performance has cracked a single acting field. Nominating eight-year-old discovery Quvenzhane Wallis for her ferociously unschooled turn in “Beasts of the Southern Wild” wouldn’t just make pleasingly symmetrical history – she’d be the category’s all-time youngest nominee to Riva’s oldest – but it’d represent an bold stylistic leap for the category as well.
That Jennifer Lawrence, currently the bookies’ favorite to win for “Silver Linings Playbook,” seems to occupy the aesthetic middle ground in the race says more about her unorthodox competition than her fast, frisky turn in David O. Russell’s left-of-center romcom. She may be a white-hot movie star riding a popular festival hit, but it’s the kind of lickety-split, lightly soured comic turn that rarely gets to lead the Oscar race, not least because the actress blithely disguises the difficulty of its construction. Watching it, I kept thinking it was a role Barbara Stanwyck might have played in a 1940s incarnation of the film – and we all know how many statuettes she won.
Even with Jessica Chastain’s reportedly strong work in “Zero Dark Thirty” still an unknown quantity, these are exciting performers and performances to be talking about at the top of any acting race. Yet talk persists across the blogosphere, as it does on an almost annual basis, of Best Actress being a “weak” category – a kneejerk complaint I really can’t square with this year.
That the majority of year-end, Oscar-targeted prestige titles are male-focused means, in most years, that the search for leading female contenders must extend to independent, foreign and sometimes even genre fare. If anything, this kind of deeper consideration should strengthen a category rather than the opposite: a weaker category, if you ask me, is one where the top contenders are idly creamed off from the year’s baitiest juggernauts. That’s a luxury Best Actress is rarely afforded, and whatever that says about the retrograde gender politics of Big Hollywood, it shouldn’t be a slight on the smaller vehicles and performances that benefit from this blind spot.
That said, the Best Actress category is precisely as weak as the voters allow it to be, and some years they’re more vigilant than others. For every year they take advantage of the field’s flexibility to recognize truly special work from less obvious sources, there’s another when they settle for padding out the category with inessential work from familiar names. For every Emily Watson in “Breaking the Waves” there’s an Angelina Jolie in “Changeling,” and not for lack of better options.
Two years ago, voters looked to the independent sphere and compiled a banner Best Actress slate of rich, surprising, tonally varied work in equally vital films: Natalie Portman may have cruised to a win for “Black Swan,” but it was a field that deserved to be more competitive. Last year, however, the voters backslid, forgoing risky, high-wire work from Tilda Swinton, Charlize Theron and further outliers like Olivia Colman for a field in which, excepting a faintly hip, semi-surprise nod for Rooney Mara in a frosty David Fincher thriller, only one nominee’s performance (that’d be runner-up Viola Davis) stood with her best.
It’s hard to guess, at this stage, which way the Academy will swing. They might decide they’re not in the mood for reading subtitles this year, or follow SAG’s lead of denying young Wallis the keys to the kingdom. We already know they’re unlikely to consider, or even see, such worthy contenders as Michelle Williams in “Take This Waltz,” Melissa Leo in “Francine,” Linda Cardellini in “Return,” Rachel Weisz in “The Deep Blue Sea” – or even Anna Kendrick, so instrumental to the fizzy fun of “Pitch Perfect.”
Should all of this come to pass, there is no shortage of respectable dramatic work in sure-to-be-campaigned prestige fare that voters could more easily reach for: Naomi Watts in “The Impossible,” for example, or Keira Knightley in “Anna Karenina.” Such perfectly commendable performances would nonetheless sell the category short if nominated at the expense of a Riva, a Cotillard or even a Wallis – nominations for any or all of whom could prove to the mainstream how much more resourcefully it could use its female talent. If that makes for a “weak” Best Actress year, ladies, it definitely ain’t easy being independent.
Check out my updated predictions HERE and, as always, see how Kris Tapley, Greg Ellwood and I collectively think the season will turn out at THE CONTENDERS.
Actually, I think that’d be a well-deserved nod — her best work in ten years.
I wholeheartedly agree with you. I wrote a piece today about how and why Lionsgate has a secret weapon in Naomi Watts: [www.awardscircuit.com]
You can even go outside the typical contenders and nominate Nina Hoss in “Barbara,” a fully worthy choice of citation.
Agreed — Hoss would be a fantastic choice. Ditto Emilie Dequenne in Our Children, perhaps my favourite female performance of the year, though I suspect it’ll be a 2013 release.
Guy, very interesting article but allow me to put you in spot. Let’s say you have the option of replacing one among Lawrence, Mirren, Riva, Wallis, Watts with Riva. Who would you replace ?
Correction: Guy, very interesting article but allow me to put you in spot. Let’s say you have the option of replacing one among Lawrence, Mirren, Riva, Wallis, Watts with Cotillard. Who would you replace ?
I haven’t seen Mirren yet, so I’ll remove her from the equation and say Watts, quite easily.
Oh, so aren’t going against yourself by not removing Lawrence. Or you too have fallen into the honey trap like other oscar prognosticators. I keep hearing that Academy consists of old white males who are going to fall all over Lawrence. But I was wondering aren’t most of the oscar bloggers also the same. Ok, may be not that old but old enough to get lured rather than impressed by Lawrence performance. I have seen Silver Linings and can definitely say that she isn’t exceptional. I haven’t seen Impossible but I believe Watts would be better on all counts than Lawrence.
So because you don’t like Lawrence the rest of the world must be blinded by her looks? That’s a very reductive way of seeing things.
Well that what’s I want to know from Guy, if he also suffers from the same malaise like many others – where male fantasy has taken over right sense of judgement. I am sure he doesn’t but I know he has an opinion.
I’m more into Bradley Cooper, frankly. But Gautam, this is a silly and potentially offensive line of questioning to take with anyone.
So whenever a performer who somehow manages to be both — gasp — attractive and talented happens to give a strong performance, their admirers must be guided by fantasy rather than artistic judgement? How on earth does one determine this? Marion Cotillard and Naomi Watts aren’t exactly hard to look at either — are their advocates similarly blinded? And why is it just “old white males” liable to be led in this way?
Projected desire is certainly an integral part of the cinematic experience, Gautam, and that’s nothing anybody should be ashamed of — but if physical response was as overridingly persuasive as you make it out to be within the straight-male-dominated spheres of critics and Academy voters alike, Megan Fox would have as many Oscars as Kate Hepburn by now. Think carefully before making such presumptuous leaps in logic, and remember that your pronouncement that there “definitely” isn’t anything exceptional about Lawrence’s performance carries no more weight than my opposing opinion. It sounds awfully like you’re assuming an authority that allows you to declare any dissenters “biased” or even affected by “malaise,” and no one is in any position to do that.
Sorry if this sounds like a lecture, but I find such comments irresponsible and unproductive, and I’m sure you’re smarter than that.
Guy, You made the whole issue a lot simpler than what the completexity of this problem is. World is not black or white. So, when I say Lawrence is attractive that doesn’t by any count mean she isn’t a good actress. [By the way that’s what your Megan Fox example was directed at]. And if you read carefully I have not even said that Lawrence is not good in the film or she is not talented, I have just said she isn’t exceptional in the film. And I am sorry if it sounded like an authority but it was just an opinion and since you are into the business of giving opinions I hope you understand that when I write words like “malaise” or “biased”, it’s just what I felt. And I still feel the same, and I have strong reasons of feeling so, let me reverse the question and put it this way, if the character enacted by Jennifer Lawrence, was played by someone completely unattractive or made so, do you think she would have recieved the same buzz that Lawrence is receiving. Think deep. You will have the answer and also the place from where I am coming from.
I just can’t help but feel that Marion Cotillard, Naomi Watts and Keira Knightley are one-hit-wonder nominees…
Cotillard is one of the greatest living actors/actresses.
I know she won’t be able to compete with all these heavy hitters, but Suzanne Clément’s work in Xavier Dolan’s Laurence Anyways is one of the best perfs I’ve seen in years, and it would be nice to see her get some more ink.
Yeah, she’s terrific in that. Props to the Un Certain Regard jury at Cannes for handing honours to Clement and Emilie Dequenne, particularly when acting awards aren’t usually part of their brief. They did considerably better than the Competition jury in that area.
Agree Riva should win and her, Cotillard, Wallis and Lawrence should be four locks with everyone else fighting over the fifth spot.
Keira Knightley’s work in Anna Karenina is fearless, challenging and a true star turn. Second best performance of the year after Riva. Quite insulting to relegate her to a blurb. We all know you hate her, so you were better off not including her in your biased piece of work.
You may all know this, but it’s news to me, so thanks for keeping me updated. It’s a shame I apparently hate her, since she’s one of my favourite ever interviewees.
This might be the first time, but I agree with you 100% on this topic. It’s surprising how the Academy members are allergic to subtitles. A great actress transcends the language barrier and you can feel her emotions directly. The ironic thing is, Watts and Knightley might not even be nominated because their films aren’t seem to be campaigning very hard by their companies.
Wonderful article, Guy. Your last few Long Shots have been good reads. One minor quibble, though: for an article that rightfully calls attention to little-seen and foreign performances, I think that it would’ve been more appropriate to lead off with a picture of Emmanuelle Riva (or one of the other lesser-known contenders) instead.
Fair point about Riva — though Cotillard’s is indeed a relatively little-seen, foreign-language performance, even if she is a more widely known name.
best Oscar article I read in a while. Agree with you that we always hear complaints about best actress when there is bountiful great everywhere. A few that I liked this in addition to what you mentioned : Melanie Lynskey in Hello I Must Be Going, Emyatzy Corinealdi in Middle of Nowhere and Kirsten Dunst in Bachelorette.
My favourite – and one that remains vivid after seeing the movie a month ago – remains Riva in Amour. The movie is a gift for anyone who loves great n.
Looking forward to seeing all three of those performances you mention — sadly, none has travelled to the UK yet.