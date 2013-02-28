The National documentary ‘Mistaken for Strangers’ to open Tribeca fest

02.28.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Lots of festival news this week. Next up, the Tribeca Film Festival has announced its opening night premiere for the 12th annual edition of the fest: Tom Berninger’s documentary “Mistaken for Strangers,” which chronicles Brooklyn-based band The National on tour.

“‘Mistaken for Strangers’ exemplifies the independent spirit and vitality that Tribeca is excited to showcase every year,” Tribeca’s Chief Creative Officer, Geoff Gilmore, said via press release. “We are thrilled to open with a film that embodies the journey of an independent filmmaker, and is at its core a highly personal and lighthearted story about brotherly love. It will be a great night of both indie film and music.”

Berninger is the brother of The National’s lead singer Matt Berninger. The heavy metal and horror enthusiast was asked to come along on the tour by his big bro, and figured he might as well bring a camera along to film the experience. “Mistaken for Strangers” is the result.

“What started as a pretty modest tour documentary has, over the last two and a half years, grown into something much more personal, and hopefully more entertaining,” Tom Berninger said in the release.

The National was recently announced as part of the line-up for the 2013 Bonarroo Music and Arts Festival, which runs June 13-16. They also have a new album due in May. So chalk one up for synergy.

The opening night premiere of “Mistaken for Strangers” will be followed by a special performance by The National.

The 12th annual Tribeca Film Festival runs April 17- 28. The rest of the feature film slate will be announced next week.

