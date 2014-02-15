‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Bad Grandpa” lead makeup awards winners

The Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild announced their 2014 awards winners tonight and two Oscar nominees in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category both came home with some championship hardware.

“Dallas Buyers Club” won the best period and/or character makeup award, while “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” won the best special makeup effects honor. Other winners on the movie side included “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Prisoners” and “American Hustle.”

On the television side, “The Walking Dead,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Voice” and “Breaking Bad” all took home awards. “Behind the Candelabra” beat both “Game of Thrones” and “American Horror Story: Coven” to win each television mini series or motion picture for television categories.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (Feature Films)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Prisoners”



Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“American Hustle”

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

TELEVISION and NEW MEDIA SERIES (Episodic Television)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“The Voice”

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Breaking Bad”

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“Vikings”



Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“Boardwalk Empire”

Best Special Makeup Effects

“The Walking Dead”



TELEVISION MINISERIES or MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION (M.O.W) – CABLE NETWORK/M.O.W.s

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“Behind the Candelabra”

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“Behind the Candelabra”

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE – LIVE THEATER)

“Magic Flute”

COMMERCIALS

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Wash the Day Away (Kohler)”

SPECIAL AWARDS

Distinguished Artisan Award

Johnny Depp

Makeup Artists Lifetime Achievement Award

Dick Smith

Hairstylists Lifetime Achievement Award

Gail Ryan