‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Bad Grandpa” lead makeup awards winners

The Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild announced their 2014 awards winners tonight and two Oscar nominees in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category both came home with some championship hardware.
“Dallas Buyers Club” won the best period and/or character makeup award, while “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” won the best special makeup effects honor. Other winners on the movie side included “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Prisoners” and “American Hustle.”
On the television side, “The Walking Dead,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Voice” and “Breaking Bad” all took home awards. “Behind the Candelabra” beat both “Game of Thrones” and “American Horror Story: Coven” to win each television mini series or motion picture for television categories.
Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.
***
FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (Feature Films)
Best Contemporary Hairstyling
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Best Contemporary Makeup
“Prisoners”
Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling
“American Hustle”
Best Period and/or Character Makeup
“Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Special Makeup Effects
“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”
TELEVISION and NEW MEDIA SERIES (Episodic Television)
Best Contemporary Hairstyling
“The Voice”
Best Contemporary Makeup
“Breaking Bad”
Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling
“Vikings”
Best Period and/or Character Makeup
“Boardwalk Empire”
Best Special Makeup Effects
“The Walking Dead”
TELEVISION MINISERIES or MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION (M.O.W) – CABLE NETWORK/M.O.W.s
Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling
“Behind the Candelabra”
Best Period and/or Character Makeup
“Behind the Candelabra”
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE – LIVE THEATER)
“Magic Flute”
COMMERCIALS
Best Contemporary Makeup
“Wash the Day Away (Kohler)”
SPECIAL AWARDS
Distinguished Artisan Award
Johnny Depp
Makeup Artists Lifetime Achievement Award
Dick Smith
Hairstylists Lifetime Achievement Award
Gail Ryan
I am rooting for “Jackass Presents:Bad Grandpa,” to win a much-deserved Oscar. We have seen everything in “Dallas Buyer’s Club,” and “Lone Ranger,” done already. Knoxville’s transformation is incredible. My second greatest Oscar wish this year (Leonardo DiCaprio winning Best Actor is my first).
I know everyone is assuming Dallas Buyer’s Club wins the Oscar just because the Academy wouldn’t want to give an Oscar to a movie that starts with the title Jackass Presents but this is the same Academy that gave 3 Six Mafia an Oscar for a song called “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp.” I could see Bad Grandpa being a surprise winner and everyone making jokes on Twitter about it being an Oscar winner.