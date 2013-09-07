This Week in Superhero Movies: Vin Diesel, X-Men, Superman, Thor, and more

With the summer movie season ending and film festival season in full swing, superhero movie news is in short supply, but there are still some newsworthy tidbits floating around in space. Leading the pack, of course, is everyone’s favorite Twitter teaser, Vin Diesel. Marvel’s new BFF steals the spotlight from such veteran heroes as Thor, Superman, the X-Men and Spidey. Read on!

Vin Diesel

The one-man superhero team is still voicing Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but may yet have more Marvel plans in the future. The “Riddick” star revealed that he’s been in talks with the studio about another mysterious Phase 3 film. “When I met with Marvel it wasn”t for anything immediate, it was to talk about a film that would be introduced in the Phase 3 part of Marvel, not for a few years.” What could it be?

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Jennifer Lawrence is set to reveal more of her Mystique character (ahem) in the 2014 sequel.

“Thor: The Dark World”

Take a look at the evil dark elf Malekith unmasked here. The Marvel sequel is one of our most-anticipated films of the fall season.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Paul Giamatti had a blast playing The Rhino, one of the sequel’s numerous villains.

“RoboCop”

The remake of the 1987 classic has a new trailer. What do you think?

“Superman Lives”

No, you’ll never get to see Nicolas Cage as the man of steel, but this Kickstarter doc may be the next best thing.