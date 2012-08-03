Thom Yorke’s Atoms For Peace releases remix

08.03.12 6 years ago

We’ve been hearing a lot about Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s more electronic-leaning side project Atoms For Peace for some time, but we haven’t heard much actual recorded music.

The supergroup — which also includes Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and regular Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich — have just released their own remix of their track “Other Side – Stuck Together.”

It’s a very dense track loaded with synths and rhythm tracks. You won’t hear much of Flea slapping’ the bass and Yorke’s otherworldly croon has been turned into a machine-like drone. 

The remix is the B-side of their new single, which features a remix of Other Lives’ ‘Tamer Animals” on the A-side is . It will be available on 12″ vinyl single on August 6 as part of Modeselektor’s label Monkeytown’s 50WEAPONS series. 

Atoms For Peace are planning to release their debut album soon. Godrich is also a member of Ultraista. Radiohead, meanwhile, is re-scheduling several tour dates after the Toronto stage collapse earlier this summer. 

Listen to it the “Other Side” remix here, via FACT:


What do you think of the track?

TAGSatoms for peaceFLEAModeselektorred hot chili peppersTHOM YORKE

