HBO

Last season on Game of Thrones, Daenerys’s ever-faithful advisor Ser Jorah Mormont was cured of his greyscale and immediately set off to rejoin the Targaryen heir and her forces. However, it seems that the Scottish actor who plays Mormont, Iain Glen, will be donning another form of greyscale very soon for the DC Universe original series Titans, otherwise known as the “f*ck Batman” show. Why? Because he’s going to be playing an older version of Bruce Wayne, the caped crusader himself.

According to Deadline, it’s not exactly clear if Glen will actually be suiting up as Batman. However, per the official character description, he will be playing DC Comics’ own “billionaire, playboy, philanthropist”:

After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.

Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne in the Zack Snyder DCEU films was conceived of and presented as an older, more war-torn version of the character. Of course, while Affleck is 46 years old, Glen is 11 years his senior, thereby putting him closer to the abandoned film project that had Clint Eastwood set to play the wealthy orphan-turned-vigilante. It sounds like Glen’s take will be more inclined to patch things up with Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and help the Titans, but who knows? Maybe we’ll at least get one “get off my lawn” out of this.

(Via Deadline)